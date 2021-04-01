Home & Garden Garden The 8 Best Garden Stools of 2021 A good stool will become one of your best garden accessories By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated April 01, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Gardener's Supply Company Tractor Scoot at Gardeners.com "This comfy seat on wheels could soon become your best friend in the garden." Best Ceramic Design: Bloomsbury Market Ceramic Garden Stool at Wayfair "This beautiful stool is like an art piece, stool, and end table all in one." Best Wood Design: Patio Sense Elyse Round Garden Stool at Walmart "This stool is a simple and genius alternative to a traditional wood stump." Best Folding Stool: Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat at Uncommon Goods "When you’re not using this handy stool, just fold it and hang it up." Best Side Table: Gardener's Supply Company Corner Stool at Gardeners.com "This lightweight stool is crafted by hand in Costa Rica out of sustainably-harvested teak." Best Jute Design: Natural Geo Jute Accent Stool at Walmart "This stool is the most lightweight on the list, but it’s also one of the most sturdy." Best Metal Design: Gardener's Supply Company Tractor Seat Stool at Gardeners.com "Made from steel, this stool is one of the most comfortable for sitting." Best Unique Design: Jason Podlaski Skateboard Stool at Uncommon Goods "Each stool will be unique, depending on what skateboards were used to make it." A good garden stool can quickly become one of your best yard tools and accessories. It really comes in handy with planting, weeding, and general garden chores — what a great way to be more efficient and to also save your back. Then you can double a stool’s usefulness when you turn it into an extra seat or a side table out on the patio. Whether you’re looking for a garden stool for resourceful reasons to get work done or you want decorative options to dress up your outdoor space, there are a lot of great styles out there. Some can even meet both needs! Here are the best garden stools you’ll want to check out. Best Overall: Gardener's Supply Company Deluxe Tractor Scoot with Bucket Basket Buy on Gardeners.com This comfy seat on wheels will soon become your best friend in the garden. It has a spot under the seat for tools and a holder on the back for a bucket, making it as resourceful as it is comfortable. It can hold up to 400 pounds, so use it for hauling and/or sitting as you get through your day’s tasks. There are a few similar designs on the market, but this one is a true favorite among gardeners. Just wheel it around to wherever you need it, and you’ll always have the help you need. Best Ceramic Design: Bloomsbury Market Blue Aphrodite Ceramic Garden Stool Buy on Wayfair It’s like an art piece, stool, and end table all in one. This ceramic table with a white to blue ombre design can work both inside and out. It can hold up to the weather and is also water-resistant. It can hold up to 275 pounds and is around 20 pounds itself, so move it around to wherever you need it, whether near the fire pit for an extra seat or on the patio as a plant stand. Sitting around 18 inches tall x 14 inches wide, it’s compact enough for a small space but big enough to be useful. Best Wood Design: Patio Sense Elyse Round Garden Stool Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot If you love the natural look, then consider this cleverly-designed garden stool made from re-claimed acacia, pine, and rubber wood. The pressure-treated wood is kiln-dried, which means it can withstand both insect damage and rot for several years. It’s 16 inches wide x 19 inches tall, and weighs around 28 pounds. This stool is a simple and genius alternative to a traditional wood stump. Consider getting a few and grouping them together for rustic seating outside, or put out a couple on your deck as side tables. 10 Deck Boxes to Maximize Your Garden Space Best Folding Stool: Uncommon Goods Gardener's Tool Seat Buy on Uncommon Goods This clever design has multiple uses, including as a tool bag, a work station, and a place to sit. The base itself is made from lightweight steel and covered in water-resistant nylon, which will hold up to 250 pounds. You can detach the bag under the seating area, and it has 21 pockets and a big catch-all area for just about any gardening need. When you’re not using this handy stool, just fold it and hang it up. It’s really one of the greatest investments you can make for the garden. Since it’s relatively inexpensive and easy to move around, you’ll find plenty of ways to use it throughout the seasons. Best Side Table: Gardener's Supply Company Teak Corner Stool Buy on Gardeners.com This lightweight stool, around 9 pounds, is crafted by hand in Costa Rica out of sustainably-harvested teak. It can hold 250 pounds and will work great either inside or out, thanks to a design created to withstand the weather. When left outside, the light color will fade to a silvery-gray color. It’s perfect as a shelf, stool, or end table, and you can either use it in a corner or not — the shape works well either way. Overall, it sits around 16 inches tall x 27 inches wide. It would also make a great display for several potted plants. Best Jute Design: Natural Geo Moray Decorative Handwoven Jute Accent Stool Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Naturalgeo.com This stool is the most lightweight on the list at only 4 pounds, but it’s also one of the most sturdy. With the reed frame and the jute wrapping, this small but mighty stool can hold up to 350 pounds. Available in sets of two and in multiple colors, the stools make a unique addition to any space. This is truly an example of how resilient a hand-crafted, natural piece can be. Keep in mind that they’re not made to be weather-resistant, so put these under a covered area or be prepared to move them when it rains. Store it or bring inside during winter. The Best Containers for Small Gardens Best Metal Design: Gardener's Supply Company Vintage Style Tractor Seat Stool Adjustable Height Buy on Gardeners.com Made from steel, this stool is a little more hefty on the list at 30 pounds, but it’s also one of the most comfortable for sitting. The sit space alone is around 14x18 inches. You can adjust the fun tractor seat for a height between 22 and 33 inches tall, and it holds up to 250 pounds. Available in several colors, including bright red, green, and white, it’s definitely a statement piece. This would make the perfect seat at a work table like a potting area. Best Unique Design: Jason Podlaski Skateboard Stool Buy on Uncommon Goods This one-of-a-kind stool can add a an edgy vibe to your garden or patio. Artist Jason Podlaski is the creator behind this upcycled design. He collects busted skateboards from around the United States and Canada to turn them into usable art like this. Each stool will be unique, depending on what skateboards were used to make it, but they all sit around 18 inches tall x 14 inches long x 13 inches wide. You might not want to haul this cool art piece around the garden, inches deep in mud or soil, but it would make a great end table or plant stand.

Final Verdict

Our top pick in the Deluxe Tractor Scoot (view on Gardeners.com), for its easy mobility and handy basket. But if you're in the market for something more decorative, check out the beautiful Aphrodite Ceramic Garden Stool (view on Wayfair).