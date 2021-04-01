Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Each stool will be unique, depending on what skateboards were used to make it."

"Made from steel, this stool is one of the most comfortable for sitting."

"This stool is the most lightweight on the list, but it’s also one of the most sturdy."

"When you’re not using this handy stool, just fold it and hang it up."

"This beautiful stool is like an art piece, stool, and end table all in one."

"This comfy seat on wheels could soon become your best friend in the garden."

A good garden stool can quickly become one of your best yard tools and accessories. It really comes in handy with planting, weeding, and general garden chores — what a great way to be more efficient and to also save your back. Then you can double a stool’s usefulness when you turn it into an extra seat or a side table out on the patio.

Whether you’re looking for a garden stool for resourceful reasons to get work done or you want decorative options to dress up your outdoor space, there are a lot of great styles out there. Some can even meet both needs!

Here are the best garden stools you’ll want to check out.