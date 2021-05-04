Home & Garden Garden The 10 Best Pairs of Garden Shoes of 2021 Great garden shoes that have the perfect mix of comfort and style. By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated May 04, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Planting Guides Indoor Gardening Urban Farms Insects Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: BOGS Women's Sauvie Chelsea Waterproof Garden Rain Shoe at Amazon "They are 100% rubber, making them extremely waterproof and weather-resistant." Best Budget: SAGUARO Slip-On Breathable Garden Clogs at Amazon "A cross between a Chuck Taylor and a Croc, this shoe is a stylish and affordable option." Best for Children: Aigle The Children's Easy-On Ankle Boot at Aigle.com "Let your little one spend as much time in the garden as possible with these easy to put on rain boots." Best Waterproof: JBU by Jambu Garden-Ready Duck Shoes at Walmart "It’s an animal-free shoe, including vegan suede." Best Slip-On: Hunter Garden Clogs at Anthropologie "These classic waterproof slip-ons by Hunter are made with eco-friendly natural rubber." Most Unique Design: Sloggers Women's Waterproof Rain and Garden Shoe at Walmart "They’re one of the most unique and affordable options out there." Best to Double as a Daily Shoe: Kujo Yardwear Garden Shoe at Dick's "This is the perfect shoe for working in the garden, going out for a walk, or running errands." Best Sandal: Birkenstock Honolulu EVA at Amazon "If you prefer to let your feed breathe while out in the garden, then consider the Birkenstock thong sandal." Best Short Boot: Joules Wellibob Rain Boot at Amazon "They’re one of the top wellies for gardeners, made from natural rubber. " Best Tall Boot: Hisea Women's Rubber Garden Boots at Amazon "The flexible top means these boots are more comfortable while bending and kneeling than a more rigid pair of tall boots." Good garden shoes matter! You might not realize how many steps you put in going from one planting bed to another, but it can really make a difference in how your feet feel at the end of the day. You can always just turn an old pair of sneakers into your garden shoes, but some folks prefer to get a special pair that's designed to breath, be waterproof, or be washed easily. If you're looking for a new pair of garden shoes, ready for weeding, planting, and other garden chores, we found the most comfortable and most sustainable out there. Here are the best pairs of garden shoes: Best Overall: BOGS Women's Sauvie Chelsea Waterproof Garden Rain Shoe Buy on Amazon Buy on Bogsfootwear.com BOGS have been loved and trusted among gardeners for years. You can find BOGS in a wide range of styles, including tall and short boots, ankle shoes, slip-ons, and clogs like these. They are 100% rubber, making them extremely waterproof and weather-resistant, but if you do wear them out you can return them to BOGS for recycling. They're comfortable, plus, you can find them in many different colors and designs. There's also a Sauvie shoe designed for men (view on Bogs.com). The company has begun a number of sustainability initiatives, including FSC-certified rubber and offering grants to fund outdoor education programs. Best Budget: SAGUARO Casual Sneaker Slip-On Breathable Garden Clogs Buy on Amazon This shoe looks like a cross between a Chuck Taylor and a Croc, and it’s a stylish and affordable option for a garden shoe. It’s made from injection-molded ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) to be ultra breathable for all outdoor activities. It has a soft footbed, is lightweight, and is easy to clean. It’s one of the most breathable shoes you can get, and you can choose from several bright colors. However, although these shoes are very affordable, they're not the most durable, so they might not be the best pick for heavy use and should be worn with some care. Definition: EVA Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is an extremely common material used in waterproof shoes. Although it is a type of plastic, it's generally consider more eco-friendly than forms of plastic that contain chlorine and it possible to recycle it. We think natural rubber is a more eco-friendly choice, however it's usually less affordable. For this reason, we've included several pairs of garden shoe that contain EVA on this list. Best for Children: Aigle The Children's Easy-On Ankle Boot Buy on Aigle.com Sometimes, it takes more time to put rain boots on and off than the amount of time you need to wear them. Let your little one spend as much time in the garden as possible with these easy to put on rain boots. At ankle height, they are tall enough to brave puddles without being too tall or uncomfortable. The adorable leaf design on the natural rubber sole is a cute touch. Committed to creating a positive impact, Aigle is a UNFCCC partner. This charter for the textile industry commits its members to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% within the next 10 years. Best Waterproof: JBU by Jambu Garden-Ready Duck Shoes Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Shoes.com You wouldn’t know it at first glance, but this stylish shoe is completely water resistant and perfect for dewy morning or damp gardens. It’s an animal-free shoe, including vegan suede. It even has memory foam in the bottom of the shoe, making it comfortable enough to wear all day. With several fun patterns to choose from, it’s one of the most fun garden shoes you can choose. Best Slip-On: Hunter Garden Clogs Buy on Anthropologie Buy on Hunterboots.com Buy on Shopterrain.com If you’re looking for a shoe that doesn’t require a lot of fuss to put on, slip-ons are are good choice. These classic waterproof slip-ons by Hunter are made with eco-friendly natural rubber. They have a neoprene lining for comfort, a thick supportive sole, and a robust tread for wet or muddy terrain. They come with a with a two-year warranty, and are available in a men’s sizes (view on HunterBoots.com). We like that the company has a high social and sustainability standards. Although these boots are very durable, if you do wear them out, they can be recycled through the Hunter ReBoot program. Most Unique Design: Sloggers Women's Waterproof Rain and Garden Shoe Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Sloggers.com Sloggers are another brand loved by gardeners, and they’re affordable as well. You’ll find dozens of cute patterns to choose from with Sloggers. They have chickens, hummingbirds, florals, and the list goes on and on. You can quickly hose them off after a day in the garden. These slip-ons are made in the United States, and contain up to 50% recycled material. They’re also made so you can easily remove the insole to clean or replace as needed. Sloggers are one of the most unique and affordable options out there. Best to Double as a Daily Shoe: Kujo Yardwear Garden Shoe Buy on Dick's Buy on Fieldandstreamshop.com Buy on Gardeners.com This is shoe makes an easy transition from working in the garden to going out for a walk, or running errands. Although Kujo's aren't made from the most sustainable materials, they are made to be durable and waterproof, with a breathable mesh upper. The sole is designed to be more like a boot for extra traction. It has an EVA footbed, designed to prevent fatigue. Keep in mind that it’s a unisex shoe, so adjust your size as needed. It’s the a sneaker-like shoe that's specifically designed for gardening and yard work. Best Sandal: Birkenstock Honolulu EVA Buy on Amazon Buy on Dick's Buy on Dsw.com If you prefer to let your feed breathe while out in the garden, then consider the Birkenstock thong sandal. It’s incredibly lightweight, made from EVA, and manufactured in Germany. With a contoured footbed and raised toe bed, it offers solid support and encourages good circulation. It’s a good option for those looking for an alternative to the traditional closed-toe garden shoe. Best Short Boot: Joules Wellibob Rain Boot Buy on Amazon Buy on Nordstrom Buy on Zappos The Joules rain boot is the perfect short option, around five inches tall, and made from natural rubber. With a large opening and a handy loop at the back of the heel, you can quickly pull these on and get to work. Then at the end of your garden work time, just slip them off and hose them down. There are a lot of fun patterns to choose from. Best Tall Boot: Hisea Women's Rubber Garden Boots Buy on Amazon Looking for a tall work boot that you can really get messy? Here's an affordable, innovative option from Hisea. You can be confident that these are 100% waterproof, made from a combination of rubber and EVA. These are considered flex-foam boots with rubber overlaps to keep feet dry. They are also breathable, and can take both warm and cold weather. The flexible top means these boots are more comfortable while bending and kneeling to tend to your garden beds than a more rigid pair of tall boots. As an add-on, you can fold down the top part of the boot, to reveals a fun pattern — which varies from one boot to the next. Final Verdict Our top pick of garden shoe is BOGS's Sauvie Chelsea Garden Rain Shoe (view on BogsFootwear.com). If you prefer a short boot, check out the Joule's Wellibob Rain Boot (view on Nordstrom).