Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"The flexible top means these boots are more comfortable while bending and kneeling than a more rigid pair of tall boots."

"If you prefer to let your feed breathe while out in the garden, then consider the Birkenstock thong sandal."

"This is the perfect shoe for working in the garden, going out for a walk, or running errands."

"They’re one of the most unique and affordable options out there."

"Let your little one spend as much time in the garden as possible with these easy to put on rain boots."

Good garden shoes matter! You might not realize how many steps you put in going from one planting bed to another, but it can really make a difference in how your feet feel at the end of the day.

You can always just turn an old pair of sneakers into your garden shoes, but some folks prefer to get a special pair that's designed to breath, be waterproof, or be washed easily. If you're looking for a new pair of garden shoes, ready for weeding, planting, and other garden chores, we found the most comfortable and most sustainable out there.

Here are the best pairs of garden shoes: