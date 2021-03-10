The 10 Best Garden Planning Books of 2021

The Rundown

Best for Beginners: The Complete Gardener’s Guide

“This book is sure to help you create a great gardening space, no matter what kind of experience you have.”

Best for Kids: Gardening Lab for Kids

“Gardening Lab does a great job of teaching kids along the way with worksheets, prompts, and mini lessons.”

Best for Vegetable Gardens: Veggie Garden Remix

“This book will help you take it to the next level and grow things you never thought possible.”

Best for Perennial Flowers: The Well-Tended Perennial Garden

“Packed with advice, this book will become a staple as you expand your garden each year.”

Best for Xeriscape Gardens: The Water-Saving Garden

“Whether you live in areas with frequent droughts or you’re just trying to conserve water overall, you’ll be able to immediately implement the best xeriscaping practices and ideas.”

Best Garden Planning Journal: My Gardening Journal

“This journal is a great way to learn about what works from one year to the next as you keep improving your approach to have a great garden.”

Best for Small Spaces: Field Guide to Urban Gardening

“It really doesn’t matter how small your space – you will find solutions for your specific needs in this book.”

Best for Gardening for Bees: 100 Plants to Feed the Bees

“This book is a great way to get plants that you know will help the bee population while supporting a nonprofit at the same time.”

Best for Indoor Gardens: How to Not Kill Your Houseplant

“Not killing your houseplants is an admirable goal, and this book will help you succeed.”

Best for Succulents: Essential Succulents

“Succulents seem so mysterious and attractive, but they’re actually not that difficult to master with just a little bit of guidance.”