Home & Garden Home The 7 Best French Press Coffee Makers of 2021 Enjoy one of the easiest, greenest ways to make coffee By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated February 18, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Bodum Chambord French Press at Walmart "The Chambord French press can brew your coffee in only four minutes." Best Stainless Steel: Secura Stainless Steel French Press at Walmart "With multiple color options, the Secura French press is a sleek way to brew coffee." Best Budget: Bodum BRAZIL Coffee Maker at Walmart "This simple, no-frills French press is all you need to start brewing greener cups of joe." Best for Camping: GSI Outdoors 30 FL. OZ. JavaPress at REI "This French press features an insulated sleeve to keep coffee hot while you explore the outdoors." Best Insulated: SterlingPro French Press at Amazon "Double-wall construction keeps beverages hotter for a longer period of time." Best Stoneware: Le Creuset Stoneware French Press at Amazon "Add a pop of color to your morning routine with this Le Creuset French press." Best Portable: Bodum Travel Tea and Coffee Press at Walmart "Enjoy coffee and help the environment even while on the go." Different styles of coffee makers can have very different impacts on the environment. Pod and K-cup coffee makers that require single-use plastic for each cup of coffee are arguably the worst you can use. Most plastic coffee pods are also not recyclable, and although paper coffee filters are compostable, they're still a single-use item some people prefer to avoid. There are numerous low-tech ways to make your coffee eco-friendly, from pour-over to moka pots. The French press however, is one of most eco-friendly way to make your coffee, because it's energy efficient and doesn't generate any waste if you compost the grounds when you're done. Below, you’ll find Treehugger's recommendations for the best French press coffee makers. Best Overall: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker - Borosilicate Beaker Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Bodum has been in the French press game for decades, and many coffee buffs adore the brand for producing some of the best coffee makers on the market. The Chambord French press can brew your coffee in only four minutes, and the three-part stainless steel plunger and mesh filter extract your coffee’s flavorful oils and flavors just as a paper filter would, just with less waste. The body of the press is made from borosilicate glass, which is harder to break and more temperature-resistant that normal glass. Bodum also offers a number of stylish color options, like copper and matte chrome. The safety lid keeps contents from spilling out, and the press is dishwasher safe. The 34-ounce press brews up to eight cups of coffee at a time, and smaller sizes are also available. The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Coffee Makers of 2021 Best Stainless Steel: Secura Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon With multiple color options, the Secura French press is a sleek way to brew greener cups of coffee. The stainless steel design comes with a three-layered filter structure, which traps all coffee grounds and leaves you with smooth, mess-free coffee. It comes with a bonus stainless steel screen so you can stack screens together for a more refined cup of coffee. The handle and knob will both be cool to the touch, meaning comfortable and safe pours. The press makes up to 34 ounces of coffee, and all parts are dishwasher safe. Best Budget: Bodum BRAZIL Coffee Maker Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair This simple, no-frills French press is all you need to get started in Earth-friendly cups of joe, and it won’t break your bank either. The base and handle are made from BPA-free materials, and the carafe is made from German, heat-resistant borosilicate glass. The plunger and filter are both constructed from stainless steel, and the entire press is dishwasher safe. There are several size options available, so you can make just the right amount of coffee for your household. Best for Camping: GSI Outdoors 30 FL. OZ. JavaPress Buy on REI Buy on Amazon Roughing it doesn't have to mean skipping your fresh cup of coffee. The JavaPress can make up to four cups of coffee (30 ounces), and it’s plastic parts are BPA free. The double-walled, insulated lid helps keep coffee hot for a relaxing morning in the outdoors, and the mug is wrapped in an insulated cloth sleeve that is water resistant and helps protect your hands for safe sipping. The mug comes in both blue and graphite colors for a stylish, sleek look while you’re out on the trails. Best Insulated: SterlingPro French Press Buy on Amazon You’ll be able to enjoy cup after cup of warm coffee with the SterlingPro, which has a double-wall construction to keep beverages hotter for a longer period of time and is harder to break than glass options. The interior wall keeps liquids hot, while the exterior wall stays cool so you don’t have to worry about burning your hands while pouring. There are no plastic pieces to this French press at all, another win for the environment. The two-screen filter system also means that you won’t find any loose coffee grounds floating around in your mug, as the first screen brushes the wall evenly and tightly, while the second screen catches any grounds that might’ve slipped through the first screen. This French press is also rust resistant and dishwasher safe, and can also be used to make hot chocolate, lemonade, or other beverages. The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Reusable Straws of 2021 Best Stoneware: Le Creuset Stoneware French Press Buy on Amazon Buy on Wayfair Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Add a pop of color to your morning routine with this Le Creuset French press that comes in numerous color options. The glazed ceramic is nonporous and non-reactive and resistant to chips, stains, and scratches, and the plunger and mesh press are made from stainless steel. The perk of a ceramic French press is that it’s safe for the microwave, freezer, oven, broiler, and dishwasher, and will hold heat well. Ceramic also means that cleanup will be a breeze, and you don’t have to worry about any cracking or crazing. The enamel exterior resists scratches as well. Best Portable: Bodum Stainless Steel Travel Tea and Coffee Press Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon With four color options, the Bodum Travel Press is great for those wanting to help do their part for the environment while on the go. The container is made from vacuum-sealed, double-walled stainless steel and will keep beverages hot for multiple hours. The spill-resistant lid and built-in plunger are both BPA free, and all of the pieces are dishwasher safe for simple cleaning. To use, add your loose coffee, then top with hot water and close the lid to brew. Push the plunger down to move all the grounds to the bottom, and then pour yourself a hot cup of coffee from anywhere. Final Verdict We love the Bodum Chambord French press (view at Walmart) because it’s a classic, tried-and-true press from Bodum, a beloved French press maker since the 1940s. It’s simple yet functional construction produces clean, flavorful cups of coffee that any coffee enthusiast would enjoy.The stainless steel French press from Secura (view at Walmart) is also a favorite, since stainless steel tends to keep the coffee warmer for a bit longer than a glass carafe. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to help our readers reduce the environmental impact of our day-to-day lives. Author Amanda Ogle is a veteran reporter who loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. For a few years now, she’s been on a mission to enjoy coffee only brewed in sustainable ways and has researched numerous methods. The 8 Best Travel Mugs of 2021