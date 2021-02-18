The 7 Best French Press Coffee Makers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Enjoy coffee and help the environment even while on the go."

"This French press features an insulated sleeve to keep coffee hot while you explore the outdoors."

"This simple, no-frills French press is all you need to start brewing greener cups of joe."

"The Chambord French press can brew your coffee in only four minutes."

Different styles of coffee makers can have very different impacts on the environment. Pod and K-cup coffee makers that require single-use plastic for each cup of coffee are arguably the worst you can use. Most plastic coffee pods are also not recyclable, and although paper coffee filters are compostable, they're still a single-use item some people prefer to avoid.

There are numerous low-tech ways to make your coffee eco-friendly, from pour-over to moka pots. The French press however, is one of most eco-friendly way to make your coffee, because it's energy efficient and doesn't generate any waste if you compost the grounds when you're done.

Below, you’ll find Treehugger's recommendations for the best French press coffee makers.