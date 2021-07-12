The 7 Best Food Dehydrators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you are here for the snacks, consider this efficient, small batch machine.

As the world's first folding dehydrator, this machine can be easily tucked away.

If you know you'll have a lot of food to dehydrate, this nine tray dehydrator is fast and efficient.

This mid-priced unit is ideal if you plan to keep your dehydrator out and use it frequently.

This quick, no frills machine is great for first trying your hand at dehydrating food.

With six trays and an easy interface, this dehydrator is a good pick for all experience levels.

Drying food is easy to do, and the benefits are numerous. It reduces storage space and intensifies flavors, and dried food doesn’t contain preservatives or additives. This method also eliminates waste by saving seasonal foods when you buy in bulk, say, at the farmer’s market or if you produce a bumper crop of tomatoes or herbs from your own garden. It’s a great tool to help you eating local, even after the harvest is past.

You can dry foods in the oven or the old-school way in the sun. But the solar method can be tricky because some types of food can get moldy before they’re completely dry, especially when humidity levels are high.

An electric dehydrator is faster and provides a more controlled environment for a better quality finished product. Most of these countertop appliances have a heating element and a fan to accelerate the process. They typically come with multiple stacking trays, with some designed for specialty uses, such as mesh trays for drying herbs or solid trays for fruit leathers.

We researched the market to find the best food dehydrators available.