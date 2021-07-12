Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Food Dehydrators of 2021 Enjoy seasonal fruits and veggies all year long with these dehydrators By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated July 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Sustainable Eating Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Presto Dehydro Square Dehydrator at Walmart With six trays and an easy interface, this dehydrator is a good pick for all experience levels. Best Budget: Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator at Walmart This quick, no frills machine is great for first trying your hand at dehydrating food. Best Mid-Range: Magic Mill Commercial Food Dehydrator at Amazon This mid-priced unit is ideal if you plan to keep your dehydrator out and use it frequently. Best High-End: Excalibur Food Dehydrator at Amazon If you know you'll have a lot of food to dehydrate, this nine tray dehydrator is fast and efficient. Best Compact: Brod & Taylor Folding Food Dehydrator at Amazon As the world's first folding dehydrator, this machine can be easily tucked away. Best for Small Batches: Nesco Snackmaster Express Dehydrator at Amazon If you are here for the snacks, consider this efficient, small batch machine. Best for Large Capacity: Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator at Amazon You can expand this dehydrator to 30 trays for those extra-large garden harvests. Drying food is easy to do, and the benefits are numerous. It reduces storage space and intensifies flavors, and dried food doesn’t contain preservatives or additives. This method also eliminates waste by saving seasonal foods when you buy in bulk, say, at the farmer’s market or if you produce a bumper crop of tomatoes or herbs from your own garden. It’s a great tool to help you eating local, even after the harvest is past. You can dry foods in the oven or the old-school way in the sun. But the solar method can be tricky because some types of food can get moldy before they’re completely dry, especially when humidity levels are high. An electric dehydrator is faster and provides a more controlled environment for a better quality finished product. Most of these countertop appliances have a heating element and a fan to accelerate the process. They typically come with multiple stacking trays, with some designed for specialty uses, such as mesh trays for drying herbs or solid trays for fruit leathers. We researched the market to find the best food dehydrators available. Best Overall: Presto Dehydro Square Dehydrator 06304 View On Walmart View On Amazon This dehydrator is a reasonably-priced unit if you use one regularly for small batches of food. It has 750 watts of drying power and an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 90 to 165 degrees with a built-in timer. It comes with six transparent drying trays, which make it easy to see the drying progress, and it includes two fruit leather sheets and two mesh screens. The trays also nest in the base for a 40% reduction in storage space. If you discover you’re using it more than you expected, you can purchase additional trays to expand to a total of 12. The square shape fits well on countertops, and the trays and cover are dishwasher safe. It’s a good unit for beginners because of its easy interface, though the fan is a bit on the noisy side. Best Budget: Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot If you’re new to dehydrating food and aren’t sure how often you’ll use this appliance, this budget pick is for you. It comes with four drying trays, expandable to eight, and they nest to reduce storage space by 35%. There’s no temperature control, so you’ll need to watch food carefully when you’re first experimenting with drying times. Also, there’s no on/off switch, but the cord stores conveniently in the base, and the trays and see-through cover are dishwasher safe. With 600 watts and a bottom-mounted fan and heating element, it’s quiet and dries foods quickly without spending a bundle. Best Mid-Range: Magic Mill Commercial Food Dehydrator View On Amazon This mid-priced unit is a good option if you plan to keep your dehydrator out and use it frequently. A rear-mount fan helps circulate air to dry food evenly. Plus, it has a digital thermostat, ranging from 95 to 167 degrees, and timer automatically shuts the 600-watt appliance off. It includes seven trays (including two mesh liners for herbs and two fruit leather trays), so you can pack a lot of fruit and vegetables into the unit at one time. The trays and liners are dishwasher safe. The square shape also fits better on the countertop than round units, if you plan to keep it out. The door swings open like a microwave, which seems less unwieldy than units with stacking trays. It’s not overly noisy, and we like the durable stainless steel racks. These Compost Bins Help Reduce Waste—Without Being an Eyesore Best High-End: Excalibur Food Dehydrator View On Amazon View On Excaliburdehydrator.com With an adjustable thermostat, ranging from 105 to 165 degrees, and a 26-hour timer, this 600-watt dehydrator is fast and efficient. It has a solid cover and nine trays that provide 15 square feet of drying space for plenty of fruits and veggies. It’s a good option if you know you use your dehydrator a lot or have a big garden. The Excalibur Food Dehydrator is made in the United States and has a 10-year limited warranty. It's quiet the fan is compared to other units. Best Compact: Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma If you have a small kitchen with limited storage space, this unit folds to a third of its size at just 3.75 inches tall, so you can place it in a drawer or on a shelf in its zippered storage case. The dehydrator has 700-watt dual heaters, which automatically switch to low when the food is partially dried. A washable air filter ensures debris doesn’t get drawn inside the unit. Despite its small storage size, it provides more than 11 square feet of drying area when fully open. It has stainless steel shelves and it’s quiet, fast, and worth the splurge to be able to store it in a drawer or on a shelf. The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Reusable Produce Bags of 2021 Best for Small Batches: Nesco Snackmaster Express Dehydrator Fd-60 View On Amazon If you generally make small batches, you don’t need a gigantic, expensive dehydrator. This unit, which comes with four dishwasher safe trays, has a 500-watt heater and adjustable thermostat that ranges from 95 to 155 degrees. The top-mounted fan prevents liquids from dripping down into the heating chamber. It’s made in the United States, and if you end up using it more than you expected, you can expand this unit up to a total of 12 trays. It's good for small amounts occasionally, and about as loud as a fan. Best for Large Capacity: Nesco Gardenmaster Food Dehydrator View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy If you have a large garden or tend to use your dehydrator frequently, this large capacity unit is a good option. It has 1000-watts of heat for super-fast drying, and it comes with eight dishwasher safe stackable trays. If you need more space, you can expand to 30 trays for those extra-large harvests of tomatoes and zucchini! It also includes eight fruit leather sheets, and eight fine mesh screens so items such as herbs don’t fall through to the next level. It’s made in the United States. This dehydrator is great for large batches, but it’s also on the noisy side and takes up a lot of storage space, so it’s not ideal for small kitchens. Final Verdict Treehugger's top pick for a food dehydrator is the Presto Dehydro Square Dehydrator, because it's an affordable pick for just about any level of skill (view on Walmart). However, if you really have a lot of produce to dry, you may want to consider the Nesco 8 Tray Gardenmaster for its large capacity (view on Wayfair). What to Look for in a Food Dehydrator Features Many units have an on/off switch, but others simply plug in to turn on. A dial to regulate temperature and a timer are other helpful features so you won’t scorch foods. Size If you plan to use it regularly, you'll want one that sits on your counter top without hogging too much space. If you need to stash it under the cabinet, a big, bulky unit will require too much storage area in a tiny kitchen. It's always a good idea to measure the spaces where you plan on using and storing your device to make sure you buy.