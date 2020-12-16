Home & Garden Home The 8 Best Energy-Efficient Fans of 2020 Conserve energy while staying cool By Amber Nolan Amber Nolan is a freelance writer for Treehugger who is passionate about sustainable living, nature, and outdoor adventure. our editorial process Amber Nolan Updated December 16, 2020 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Vornado Medium Pedestal Air Circulator Fan at Amazon "A powerful yet quiet fan from an industry leader." Best Window Fan: Genesis Twin Window Fan at Amazon "The fan’s reversible air flow maximizes the intake and exhaust." Best Tower: Lasko Electric Oscillating Tower Fan at Amazon "This quiet, space-saving device has a shut of timer and night setting." Best Ceiling Fan: Aeraton FR at Aeratron.com "Rated one of Energy Star’s most efficient in 2020, the moderately-priced fan has an impressive efficiency rate." Best Bathroom Exhaust Fan: Panasonic WhisperValue White Bathroom Fan at Amazon "This nearly silent, EnergyStar rated fan reduces shower humidity." Best Oscillating: GreenTech PureFlow Oscillating Table Fan at Amazon "An excellent table or desk fan with a 90-degree vertical tilt and oscillation." Best for Bedrooms: Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan at Amazon "For a whisper-quiet, yet capable fan for the bedroom, this Dyson is a worthwhile investment." Best for Workshops: EcoHouzng High Velocity Oscillating Fan at Wayfair "When you need a breeze in your garage or workshop, reach for this heavy-duty model." Using fans in the home is one of the easiest and cost-effective ways of staying cool. Not only are fans cheaper to run than an air conditioner, but they also use a fraction of the electricity consumed by A/C units and use no planet-heating refrigerants. If you do have an A/C unit, a fan can help circulate that cool air and is also ideal for those early summer days when an A/C unit isn’t yet necessary. Whether it’s a window fan moving air in and out, bathroom fans removing steam, or ceiling fans keeping people comfortable in the living areas, modern fans are more energy-efficient than ever. Here are the best energy-efficient fans. Best Overall: Vornado 6803DC Energy Smart Medium Pedestal Air Circulator Fan Buy on Amazon As a trusted company that got its start in the 1940s, Vornado’s signature vortex air circulation technology is still used to keep air flowing throughout an entire room. Its new EnergySmart products are up to 80 percent more efficient, yet still just as powerful and backed by a 10-year warranty. The Vornado 6803DC Energy Smart Medium Pedestal Air Circulator has touch-speed controls with 99 settings that can be set anywhere from a soft, silent flow to full-throttle circulation. In addition, there’s an energy-saving timer that can be set between one and 12 hours that can also be controlled by a remote. The fan’s pedestal height can be adjusted between 31 and 39 inches. Good to Know When shopping for an energy-efficient fan, look for products that have a timer with an automatic shut-off option so the fan won’t be wasting energy when not in use. Don't run fans if you're not in the room to enjoy the breeze! Best Window Fan: Genesis Twin Window Fan Buy on Amazon A quality window fan can move hot air out and cool air in, and the dual-blade, Genesis Twin Window Fan has the ability to do both at the same time. Other window fans operate in one direction, but the reversible airflow of the Genesis allows one side for exhaust, and the other for fresh air intake (or they can both be used in the same direction). Three speed settings and a built-in thermostat with LED lights helps control room temperature (and save energy), and the expandable side panels can add up to 6.5 inches on either side, ensuring a snug fit in any windowsill. A great option for renters or anyone who wants an easy-to-install alternative to a heavy window A/C unit. Best Tower: Lasko Electric Oscillating Tower Fan Buy on Amazon The Lasko Portable Electric tower fan is an ultra-quiet and highly effective tower fan that’s great for living rooms (you can still hear the television when the fan is on high), dens, offices, or any room that needs increased airflow. An energy-efficient auto shut off timer is programmable from 30 minutes to seven and a half hours, plus there’s a night setting that automatically dims controls and decreases fan speed. Controlled manually or with a handy remote, the fan has three speed settings as well as oscillation. Plus, there’s a special safety feature that cuts off the current if it detects any electrical issues. The fan is 42 inches tall and is available in woodgrain and grey, or in sleek silver. Best Ceiling Fan: Aeraton FR Buy on Aeratron.com Rated one of EnergyStar’s most efficient in 2020, the moderately-priced, AeraTron FR has an impressive efficiency rate of 748cfm/watt a low speed, or 289cfm/watt at high speed. Featuring a Swiss-engineered self-balancing system and a sleek and futuristic winglet design, the fan uses up to 80 percent less energy than a traditional ceiling fan. Set it to reverse flow in the winter to give your heating systems a boost as well. At low power, the fan consumes just four watts per hour–that’s about as much as a cell phone on a charger. Best Bathroom Exhaust Fan: Panasonic WhisperValue 0.3-Sone 110-CFM White Bathroom Fan Buy on Amazon Buy on Lowe's Bathroom ventilation fans are key to reducing humidity and shower mildew, and the Panasonic WhisperValue is an extremely effective choice. Delivering just .3 sones (less than the sound of a refrigerator running), the Panasonic is a quiet fan that’s also EnergyStar rated (thanks in part to its DC motor) and produces an airflow of 110 cubic feet per minute. It also has an LED light and condensation sensor to control the moisture in the bathroom. In addition, Panasonic has developed a number of sustainable initiatives and is taking steps to help reduce energy waste. Best Oscillating: GreenTech PureFlow Oscillating Table Fan Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Home Depot If you're looking for a desk or table fan, the GreenTech Environmental PureFlow is an excellent option. It's bladeless design makes it quieter than some similar fans (meaning fewer distracting noises at the home office). The unique 90-degree vertical tilt and 90-degree horizontal oscillation ensure that air will keep moving in every direction with up to 30 feet of airflow. Designed to conserve energy, the PureFlow fan can use as little as two watts of power and operates at just 13 decibels. With 12 different air speeds, a remote control, and an automatic shut of timer (for up to nine hours), this fan is a versatile option for many small spaces. Best for Bedrooms: Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart For a whisper-quiet, yet capable fan for the bedroom, the Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan is a worthwhile splurge. The sleek, bladeless design is safe to use around children or pets, and cleaning is a breeze. To save energy, the fan comes with a sleep timer that can be programmed to turn off after set intervals. A convenient remote allows you to set the oscillation mode or the 10 different airflow options. Plus, the LED digital display comes in handy when the fan needs to be adjusted at night. The Dyson stands nearly 40 inches tall and has modern finish options like black and nickel, iron and copper, iron and blue, or white and silver. The 5 Best Sustainable Bamboo Sheets of 2020 Best for Workshops: EcoHouzng High Velocity Oscillating Fan Buy on Wayfair Buy on Home Depot The 20-inch, EcoHouzing High Velocity fan is a heavy-duty air circulator that’s ideal for a garage, shed, attic, or other workshop spaces. EnergyStar compliant, the sleek, circular fan rests on the floor (like a typical square box fan). It has three different speed settings and a 90-degree oscillation option for maximum room coverage. A convenient carry handle makes it easy to tote to different workstations. The EcoHouzing fan produces 40 decibels—so it is fairly loud and not a fit for bedrooms or living areas. The copper motor and replaceable blades make for a long product lifetime. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is dedicated to helping our readers find the best solutions for heating and cooling with the fewest possible planet-heating emissions. The author, Amber Nolan, lives off-grid in the Florida heat year-round and has tried many types of fans to stay cool. Final Verdict: Our top pick is the Vornado Energy Smart Medium Pedestal Air Circulator Fan, a versatile option with a wide range of air speeds, while the Lasko Portable Electric Tower fan is a solid choice from another well-established company.