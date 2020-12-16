Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Using fans in the home is one of the easiest and cost-effective ways of staying cool. Not only are fans cheaper to run than an air conditioner, but they also use a fraction of the electricity consumed by A/C units and use no planet-heating refrigerants. If you do have an A/C unit, a fan can help circulate that cool air and is also ideal for those early summer days when an A/C unit isn’t yet necessary. Whether it’s a window fan moving air in and out, bathroom fans removing steam, or ceiling fans keeping people comfortable in the living areas, modern fans are more energy-efficient than ever. Here are the best energy-efficient fans.