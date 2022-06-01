The Best Fair Trade Coffees for an Ethical Buzz

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you love coffee, you’re not alone: 7 in 10 Americans drink coffee every week, and 62% of us drink it daily. In addition, more than half of all coffee drinkers in the United States want to buy coffee that’s good for the environment, the farmers, and their communities.

That’s where certification programs like Fairtrade America, Fair Trade USA and Fair for Life come into play. These organizations utilize independent third-party evaluation and certification processes to verify that producers follow standards that include safe working conditions, fair wages, good agricultural practices, and environmental stewardship. Some fair trade organizations also provide development funds, which go back to the farmers and workers so they can decide how to put them towards community improvement projects.

We all have different tastes, so it’s impossible to find a one-size-fits-all flavor profile for every coffee drinker. But certain companies go above and beyond in an effort to protect farmers, communities, and natural habitats for birds and wildlife. Whether you drink your coffee drip, cold-brewed, or topped with a frothy crema, here are our top picks for the best fair trade coffees:

