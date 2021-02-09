Home & Garden Home The 7 Best Energy Efficient Washer/Dryer Sets of 2021 Simplify your laundry routine with these washer and dryer sets By Starre Vartan Updated February 09, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Whirlpool WFW5620HW Washer and Dryer WED562OHW at Best Buy "This moderately-sized and moderately-priced option will seriously save households on energy use." Best Budget: LG Electronics WT7100CW & DLE7100W at Best Buy "This LG set comes in at a significant discount compared to the other sets on this list." Best Front Loader: LG Electronics WM9000HVA & DLEX9000V at Best Buy "Big drums on both units for big loads of laundry, these machines are both durable and efficient." Best Compact: Samsung WW22N6850QX & DVE22N6850X at Home Depot "Compact-but-mighty, these Samsungs offer all the cycles and options of their larger cousins." Best Stackable: GE Stacked Washer & Dryer Set with Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer at Ajmadison.com "Both these stackable units have Energy Star certification, and the front-loading door on either machine can be reversed." Best Portable: Panda Portable Washing Machine and Dryer at Amazon "When you need a temporary or occasional washer/dryer combo, or just have very small loads, this portable set does the job." A matching washer/dryer set can look appealingly tidy in a laundry room, and can definitely spruce up an otherwise utilitarian basement space dedicated to washing clothes. Although they’ve been an option for a long time, the fact that you always see a set on home-makeover shows has made them trendier now than they’ve been in the past. Style aside, it's important when shopping for any large appliance to look for one that's energy efficient. Not only will this help reduct planet-heating emissions, but it will also save you money on your utility bill. There are many ways to make your laundry routine more green, but if a new washer and dryer set necessary, be sure to pick an electric dryer that doesn't burn natural gas. We researched the market to find the best washer/dryer sets, and all our recommendations are Energy Star rated (except where indicated). Best Overall: Whirlpool WFW5620HW Washer and Dryer WED562OHW Buy on Best Buy This combo set is so energy efficient that the estimated average energy costs for both units is just over $30 a year. These are an average-sized washer and dryer (so if you have extra-large loads, this might not be the best set for you), but they have all the features you’d expect. The units are stackable and could be fit into a closet-style space, but you will need to be able to vent the hot air. The modern high-efficiency washer has five water temperature settings, five spin speeds, multiple soil settings, and settings for bulky loads, heavy loads, speed washes, steam clean, and more. The dryer includes "eco boost" and sanitize programs, as well as 36 cycle options so you can de-wrinkle, dry bulky stuff, and more. Separate storage pedestals are available for this set. Best Budget: LG Electronics WT7100CW & DLE7100W Buy on Best Buy Buy on Home Depot This LG set comes in at a significant discount compared to the other non-portable sets on this list. The high-efficiency top-loading washer includes technology that promises to be gentler on clothes, because it doesn’t have an agitator arm. You’ll still get all the basic, useful cycles on each one, including gentle, bulky, and cold-water washes on the washer (but no hand wash or woolens cycles). The dryer has a moisture sensor, and plenty of options, but is similarly low-frills without feeling like you’re missing anything necessary. For example, the dryer doesn't have a steam function or interior lights, but you can reverse the door hinge position. Both units are Energy Star certified. Related: The Best High-Efficiency Washing Machines Best Front Loader: LG Electronics WM9000HVA & DLEX9000V Buy on Best Buy Both machines in this combination are both Energy Star certified, and have large drums (5.2 cubic feet for the washer and 9 cubic feet for the dryer). You can wash and dry a large load, which is ideal for homes that need to clean a lot of clothes and linens (like a king-sized comforter). This large size is reflected in the slightly bigger size of the units than is standard, as well as the price. This set is on the pricey side, but they also both get top marks for durability and efficiency, as well as quiet operation. They both have all the features you’d need, like a moisture sensor and automatic temperature control (so clothing doesn’t get too hot) on the dryer, and steam and 14 other cycles on the washer. Best Compact: Samsung WW22N6850QX & DVE22N6850X Buy on Home Depot Buy on Home Depot If you want a washer/dryer set that will give you all the performance and features of a much larger set of machines, but designed for a compact space, this Energy Star rated set will check all your boxes. Both units are just 24 inches wide, and they can also be stacked vertically (you’ll need a separate stacking kit). You’ll get 14 preset drying cycles and a moisture sensor on the dryer—the same as many of the bigger units. Same goes for the washer, which has a cycle for extra-fast washing, and steam settings for stains, as well as a smart sensor to judge the load size, and preset cycles. Both units are Energy Star certified. The 9 Best Low-Flow Shower Heads of 2021 Best Stackable: GE Stacked Washer & Dryer Set with Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer (GFW550SSNWW & GFD55ESSNWW) Buy on Ajmadison.com Buy on Best Buy There are many matching or paired washing machines and dryers available—but be careful, some are designed simply to match when placed side-by-side. If you need or want to stack these units, they need to be designed for stacking vertically. Both these units have Energy Star certification, and the front-loading door on either machine can be reversed. The washing machine has 10 cycles, and is compatible with WiFi, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. We particularly like the quick-wash option, which can clean lightly soiled loads in just 20 minutes, to save both water and energy. The dryer requires venting, but there's a vent sensor that will alert you if the vent is blocked. There are 10 dryer cycle choices, and a dryer sensor that will prevent over-heating. Best Portable: Panda Portable Washing Machine and Dryer Buy on Amazon Buy on Home Depot These two small units can be put away when not in use, ideal for small or multi-use spaces. Weighing in at less than 40 pounds each, they could be moved into a closet or out of the way by most people without too much effort. The washing machine can be temporarily connected to a kitchen or bathroom faucet. The dryer is sold separately (view on Amazon or Walmart), and can to be mounted to the wall, although would make it less portable. Both units work for washing and drying smaller amounts of clothes—for instance, you can wash and dry a couple pairs of jeans, five t-shirts, or a queen-size sheet in a couple of hours. It takes about an hour to wash and an hour to dry. They're also good for folks who need to wash a couple of items frequently (like a uniform), but could take the rest of the laundry to the laundromat. These units aren’t Energy Star rated because the program doesn’t rate machines of this type—but both of these units will use far less energy than a larger, more complex machine, simply due to their small size. If you don’t have a large volume of laundry, they could be an ideal solution. Final Verdict Our top pick for a washing machine and clothing dryer set is Whirlpool's WFW5620HW Washer and Dryer WED562OHW (view at Best Buy), for its energy efficiency and value. However, if you want to install a stacked set, consider GE's Stacked Washer & Dryer Set with Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer (view on AJ Madison). What to Consider Before Buying a Washer/Dryer Set Your NeedsBefore assuming that’s what you need a set, consider the fact that, beside visual appeal, there’s no great advantage to a matching washer and dryer. While appliance makers would love for you to buy two machines rather than one from their brand, keep in mind that when it comes to making sustainable choices, it’s almost always best to use an existing working appliance rather than trash it for a new model. Yes, even if that newer machine is more efficient. So, if you have a working washing machine and a broken dryer (or vice versa), replace the broken unit only—don’t buy a new set.If you want certain specialized features from your washer and dryer, you might find them at a better price in non-matching units from the same brand. Or even different brands altogether. Also, don’t assume that just because a company sells a matching set, that both units will work equally well. There are plenty of sets where the washer gets high marks from customers and consumer rating agencies, and the dryer gets poor marks (or, of course, the other way around). If you have your heart set on matching, keep in mind that if you are only replacing one unit, you could buy one half of a matching set and plan on replacing your other appliance with its mate when the time comes.Size Before you buy, be sure to measure your laundry space to determine what size machines you can fit. Also consider how much space you have for the door to swing open, and the direction you’d like to door to open from. It’s also a good idea to measure any narrow doorways or halls that your washer/dryer set might have to pass through during delivery.Hookups and VentsFor a washer/dryer set, you will need a water and electric hookup. In some cases, you’ll need a high-capacity electrical connection, so be sure to check the specs on your machine to see if you’ll need an electrician. If your home can accommodate a vent to the outdoors, there may be more dryer options available to you. However, there are now a number of excellent ventless dryers can can be tucked into tight spaces and don’t require vents. Energy Star RatingAnother issue with matching sets: Often only one of the machines will be Energy Star rated.Energy Star ratings aren’t on a tier or level system like other ratings you might be familiar with. It’s either Energy Star rated because it meets a standard for energy savings over other similar machines or it doesn’t get to carry the seal. All machines included here are Energy Star rated except where noted. That means they use about 25 percent less energy and 33 percent less water than non-rated machines. That electricity savings adds up over time to $35 per year on your utility bills and about 2,000 gallons of water per year based on an average of 300 loads a year. Why Trust Treehugger? We researched many washer/dryer sets to identify the most efficient options on the market. All the machines on our list are Energy Star certified, except the small portable options. Author Starre Vartan has been an environmental and science journalist for more than 15 years. She founded an award-winning eco-website and has written a book on living green.