The 6 Best Energy-Efficient Space Heaters of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The cold winter weather can lead to drafty homes and high heating bills, so to help stay warm, many consumers utilize portable space heaters. Although both affordable and convenient, space heaters aren’t known for being environmentally friendly and can pose a fire risk if not used properly. The good news is that many companies are rising to the challenge to produce safer, more energy-efficient space heaters using convection heating as well as radiant (infrared) technology.

Before considering a space heater as an option, there are some easy, energy-saving ways to cut costs and stay warm by maximizing the heat in your home. If you’re still feeling a chill indoors, an energy-efficient space heater might be the way to go. When strategically used in occupied rooms (and not as an attempt to heat an entire house), they can be an effective way to stay warm without excess energy waste. If your home uses renewable energy, they can also be operated without the use of fossil fuels, which is better for the climate than burning heating oil or natural gas.

There are no Energy Star ratings for space heaters, however the Department of Energy does recommend purchasing newer models that have advanced safety features like automatic shut-off switches and built-in thermostats to get the most efficient results.

Here are the best energy-efficient space heaters to consider: