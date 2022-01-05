The 7 Best Energy Efficient Humidifiers of 2022

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Humidifiers add moisture into the air of interior spaces, which can be useful in dry areas and during winter months, since the water vapor in cold air condenses more readily, removing it from the local atmosphere. This can result in unpleasant side effects, like dry skin and chapped lips. By reinserting water vapor into the air, humidifiers can increase localized humidity. This can help with symptoms of dryness and even relieve flu or cold symptoms, like sore throats and stuffy noses. A humidifier can also be helpful with tropical house plants, which thrive best in high humidity environments. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), humidifiers accounted for about 0.11% of total household electricity use in 2012, making them a small part of the typical household's energy use. But even appliances that consume relatively little energy can benefit from eco-conscious decisions. The EPA estimated that nudging the market toward more energy efficient models could collectively save hundreds of megawatt hours and tens of millions of dollars every year. Picking the right humidifier for your environment can be an eco-friendly way to improve your indoor air quality. We found the best energy efficient humidifiers for any situation.



Best Overall: HuPro 773 Warm and Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier View On Amazon The HuPro Ultrasonic Humidifier is a sleek, reasonably priced humidifier that’s loaded with modern features. With a 5.5 liter capacity, it's also versatile enough to be used in most average-sized room (up to 500 square feet). The digital screen allows you to set the humidly levels and fan speeds, and the sleep mode timer reduces sound to less than 30 decibels. On cool mist mode, the humidifier uses less than 30 watts. When humidifier reservoirs aren't properly cleaned, they can become a breeding ground for microorganisms, dispersing them into the air. The HuPro Ultrasonic helps protect against stagnating water with an included filtration system, which combines a ceramic filter with active charcoal to maintain water quality. Additional features include an essential oils tray, a remote control, and a detachable water tank for easy refilling.

Best Budget: PureGuardian H940AR Cool Mist Ultrasonic Tower Humidifier View On Wayfair View On Home Depot If you’re shopping for a humidifier on a budget, the PureGuardian Cool Mist is an affordable choice that can handle up to 350 square feet of space. Although it doesn’t have a humidistat to monitor levels like some of the pricier choices, the ultrasonic humidifier uses just 25 watts of power. The PureGuardian humidifier can run for up to 30 hours on its half-gallon tank, and includes an indicator light for when the water reservoir is low. With its clean curves and small footprint, this ultrasonic tower humidifier is tabletop ready. It also includes a tray for essential oils and a night light feature.

Best Splurge: AIRCARE Whole House Console-Style Evaporative Humidifier View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Home Depot If you need a quiet humidifier that can add moisture throughout your entire home, the AIRCARE Digital Whole-House Humidifier is a worthwhile splurge. The unit itself is fairly large, with a 15 by 24-inch footprint, but the honey-oak paneled humidifier can handle up to 4,000 square feet—suitable for a large house. For efficiency, the digital humidistat automatically maintains the desired humidity level and will shut off when that level is reached. The AIRCARE Whole House Evaporative Humidifier has four adjustable fan speeds and a 5.4 gallon water reservoir that allows it to operate for up to 45 hours.

Best for Travel: Pure Enrichment MistAire Travel Portable Ultrasonic Humidifier View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Combining a nearly handheld base with a standard water bottle for a reservoir, the Pure Enrichment MistAire Travel humidifier is true to its travel-friendly name. Plus, since it works on 100 to 240 volts, it's ideal for international travel. The unique design uses any standard 16.9-ounce water bottle, so you can reuse bottles from around the house and recycle them when the bottle needs to be changed out. The humidifier weights just 1.2 pounds and has a 5.6 by 3-inch footprint—small enough to fit in a purse or tote. The MistAire Travel can run for up to six hours on one bottle of water. It also features a soft blue mood light, but be warned: it can't be turned off.

Best for Small Rooms: Levoit Dual 200S Smart Top-Fill Humidifier View On Amazon If you’re searching for a humidifier for a smaller room, the 24-watt, Levoit Top Fill Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is full of added functions, including several smart settings that can be adjusted using a free smart phone app. The built-in humidistat can be set to maintain the target humidity, and the device is compatible with Google Home, Alexa, and Siri Shortcuts. Levoit's top-fill humidifier is designed for spaces between 100 and 300 square feet and has a runtime of 25 hours. The 3-liter water tank is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Best for Large Rooms: Elechomes Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier View On Amazon For larger spaces, the Elechomes Top Fill 5.5-Liter Humidifier has an outreach of up to 755 square feet, yet this ultrasonic humidifier is also extremely quiet, with a sound range between 20 to 32 decibels. The humidifier has both a cool and warm mist mode with three levels, a night setting, and child lock. The digital display screen allows you to set desired humidity on a 12-hour timer, or you can use the included remote. The Elechomes humidifier is compatible with essential oils. On a low, cool mist setting, the device uses just 16 watts, though the heating element used for warm mist uses quite a bit more energy, consuming approximately 80 watts of power on a low mist setting.

Best for Essential Oils: Livatro Humidifier and Diffuser 2 in 1 View On Amazon View On Co.id Humidifiers operate best on distilled water, so adding anything to the water reservoir can gunk up the machine and effect its operation. The Livatro Humidifier and Diffuser solves this problem by including a separate essential oils tray (a feature also found in a few other humidifiers in this roundup). This allows the simultaneous release of humidifying mist and aromatherapy scents. The Livatro also includes a UV light to sterilize its water reservoir. While the Livatro works great for essential oils, it lacks a few other humidifier features, like adjustable humidity levels, relying instead on a timer setting. With its 4.5-liter reservoir the Livatro can run up to 45 hours and humidify 400 square feet of room space. The Best Organic Essential Oils