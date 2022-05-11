The 7 Best Energy-Efficient Dehumidifiers of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Things to look for in an energy-efficient dehumidifier include room size, capacity, and integrated energy factor. These Energy Star-certified portable dehumidifiers will get your home from damp to dry in no time.

While continually powering a dehumidifier impacts your energy consumption, there are many Energy-Star certified options on the market. Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers use 15% less energy than non-certified models. When shopping for models, utilize the appliance energy calculator .

Dehumidifiers lower the chance of moisture-related damage to your home and belongings, especially in areas like garages and basements that frequently have humidity levels over 60%. Dehumidifiers also prevent odors and improve comfort in indoor areas . According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation, dehumidifiers may also help improve the air quality in your home.

The dampest places in homes (such as basements and garages) often need more robust solutions for moisture removal. You can skip emptying the bucket by using the continuous drain option. This Frigidaire unit with a built-in pump allows you to remove moisture up to 16 feet in distance and overcome gravity by pumping upward into a sink or out a window. It’s Energy-Star certified to reduce energy consumption, has customizable humidity control, a splash guard for easy cleaning, and a washable filter.

Want to keep an eye on your dehumidifier when you’re not home? This smart-technology-enabled dehumidifier will let you receive alerts and control settings from anywhere. It’s both WiFi enabled and Amazon Alexa compatible. It offers a detachable water tank, a continuous drainage outlet, and a 20-pint tank capacity. A durable, washable air filter also minimizes dust and pollen in the air. It's Energy-Star rated.

This Energy-Star certified portable dehumidifier is compact yet powerful enough to cover 3,000 square feet. It removes up to 30 pints of moisture per day with an 8-pint removable tank. It also includes a removable, washable mesh filter and environmentally-friendly refrigerant. The built-in indicator light and an audible alert system notify you when the unit is full. You can also use it with a standard garden hose for continuous gravity feed draining.

This compact, portable energy-efficient dehumidifier is excellent for tight spaces that hold moisture. It’s made without a compressor, making it a whisper-quiet option for use in bedrooms and for those living the van life . It includes a remote and auto shutoff mode. An LED indicator light lets you know when the 27 ounce capacity tank needs to be emptied. It's Energy-Star certified.

Even energy-efficient dehumidifiers can be noisy. That’s why Midea makes its models with low-noise compressors. While most dehumidifiers have maximum noise levels over 55 decibels (dB), this model gets the job done at less than 51 decibels. The quiet operation makes this 20-pint unit is ideal for bedrooms and other living spaces up to 1,500 square feet where you don’t want to hear the buzz of a machine. Also available in 35- and 50-pint models.

Known as the “Moisture Maniac,” this super-efficiency dehumidifier stores 50 pints of moisture in its 1.8-gallon water tank. It measures 16.6 x 11 x 24.3 inches and is ideal for 3,000 to 4,500 square foot spaces. It’s Energy-Star rated at 1.9 liters/kWh. It’s often sold at lower prices than similarly priced units making it a great value, too. This model is available in 22- and 35-pint capacities, and has a port to attach a drainage hose.

This 50-pint energy-saving dehumidifier is not only energy efficient but also extremely versatile, making it our top pick. You can use it in up to 4,500 square feet in any room, from bathrooms to basements to living rooms. It boasts the highest energy efficiency at 1.9 liters/kWh and a large 1.6-gallon tank capacity. There's an automatic shutoff feature when the tank is full, or use the drain outlet connection (hose is sold separately) if you don't want to empty the tank. The wheels make it easy to maneuver, even on carpeted floors, and there's built-in cord storage. The sleek design is less of an eyesore than some other designs, and the controls are intuitive and easy-to-use.

Final Verdict If you’re looking for an affordable, eco-friendly, and versatile dehumidifier, the hOmeLabs 50-pint unit will save you money and minimize your energy consumption. For those looking for a low-noise option, Midea’s low decibel, high-efficiency dehumidifier will let you sleep in quiet comfort.

What to Look for in an Energy-Efficient Dehumidifier

“So many factors can lead to high humidity,” says Nikki Krueger, Director of Marketing for Therma-Stor. For example, structural elements of a home such as hardwood floors, temperature, and high dew points can all impact humidity load. “If you break those down and each one of them is adding a little bit of humidity it adds up to a larger humidity problem,” Krueger says.

A dehumidifier should balance performance, durability, and ease of use. Here are a few other factors to consider to help narrow down your search.

Type

There are several dehumidifier varieties to choose from—whole-house, dessicant, and refrigerant. Whole-house and dessicant options tie into your home’s HVAC system and are the best way to fix large humidity issues. Refrigerant dehumidifiers are the most popular and are effective for controlling short-term humidity issues. They use a fan to move air over refrigerated coils to remove moisture and collect it into a tank. Once collected the water needs to be disposed of properly, either by emptying the tank or continuously via a garden hose and a drain.

Size and Capacity

When it comes to dehumidifiers, size matters. Dehumidifiers are sold by capacity, or the number of pints of moisture a unit can remove in 24 hours under ambient conditions of 80 degrees and 60% relative humidity. You also want to factor in the size of the unit itself, and make sure you have space for it in the room where you're planning to use it.

Room Size

When choosing a dehumidifier, measure the square footage of the room, garage, or other space the unit will be used in. Then select an option meant for that square footage to maximize efficiency and energy usage. For example, small dehumidifiers will remove moisture from a room about 500 square feet in size. At the same time, whole-house options can be used in areas over 5,000 square feet.

Energy Performance

The energy efficiency of dehumidifiers is measured by its integrated energy factor or IEF. The most economical and environmentally-friendly dehumidifier is the one that removes the maximum amount of moisture from the air (measured in liters) and takes the least amount of electricity to do it (measured in KWh).

Here's a guideline for IEF:

IEF below 1.30 L/kWh means the dehumidifier is below-average efficiency.

IEF 1.31-1.56 L/kWh means the dehumidifier is of average efficiency.

IEF 1.57-1.7 L/kWh means the dehumidifier meets Energy Star rating criteria for above-average efficiency.

IEF 1.7 L/kWh and above means the dehumidifier is highly efficient. Most energy-efficient dehumidifiers can reach 1.9 L/kWh IEF.

Location-Specific Features

Depending on where a dehumidifier is located in your home, you may consider additional features to optimize performance; such as whether you need wheels for portability, low-temperature operation, or freeze-resistant models when using the dehumidifier in cold climate.



Frequently Asked Questions Are dehumidifiers more efficient than window air conditioner units? Air conditioners and dehumidifiers serve separate functions so comparing their energy efficiency is challenging. More often than not, an air conditioner will be more expensive to operate than a dehumidifier. However, using a dehumidifier in your home in warm weather may also reduce overall energy costs because air conditioning units don’t need to consume as much energy to maintain desired temperature and comfort levels in your home.

How often do you need to clean a dehumidifier? Dehumidifier filters must be changed or cleaned regularly. Some machines have permanent air filters that can be cleaned and reused, while others have disposable features that need to be replaced. Refer to the owner’s manual for cleaning instructions and frequency.

Is there anything you can do to make a dehumidifier run more efficiently? In addition to choosing the right size dehumidifier for the space you’re using it in, ensure there’s enough room for air to freely flow in and out of the unit. Follow the guidance in the owner’s manual. Close all doors and windows and repair any leaks or cracks to prevent additional moisture entering. Finally, set the unit to the optimal relative humidity level, between 30% and 50% (and 30% to 40% in colder climates during winter months).

Are there any safe uses for the water collected by a dehumidifier? Dehumidifier water is a kind of “greywater”—or wastewater generated in households or office buildings from streams without fecal contamination, including sinks, showers, baths, and dishwashers. Many manufacturers warn against using dehumidifier wastewater because it could be contaminated from sitting in the bucket. However, others argue that you can add some bleach or vinegar to make an antibacterial solution for cleaning windows. Some other potential uses could be for watering outdoor, non-edible plants.

Why Trust Treehugger?

Heidi Wachter has spent a decade researching and writing about reducing her environmental impact.

For this round-up, she studied customer, third-party, and dehumidifier reviews to find the best dehumidifier options in each category. She also spoke with indoor air quality and energy efficiency experts to find best practices for choosing an environmentally-friendly dehumidifier. She reviewed each Energy-Star rated dehumidifier’s energy-saving features, design, and price point.

