The 9 Best Energy-Efficient Ceiling Fans of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Large yet energy efficient, this fan will keep the air flowing in up to 1,300-square foot spaces."

"At low power, the fan uses just four watts per hour – about the same as a charging cell phone."

"The LED light on this model is non-obtrusive, and gives the fan a retro yet modern look."

Investing in a high quality, energy-efficient ceiling fan is a cost-effective, environmentally-friendly way to stay cool – especially when used in place of air conditioning. Plus, according to EnergyStar, even with air conditioning installed, a ceiling fan can still help save on energy and cooling costs if the thermostat is adjusted a few degrees higher while using the fan (some new smart ceiling fans do this automatically).

Many ceiling fans are now powered by DC motors that consume up to 70 percent less energy than traditional AC fans, but they produce similar output and can cost as little as $5 per year to operate. These ultra-efficient fans range from sleek, remote-controlled models to traditional pull-cord designs, and are available in hugger styles (installed very close to the ceiling) or with longer down rods.

Here are the best energy-efficient ceiling fans.