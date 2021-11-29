The 6 Best Electric Snow Blowers of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The most eco-friendly way to clear your walks and drives after a big storm may be shoveling snow, but it's certainly not the easiest. It's also not for everyone, especially if you have a health condition that doesn't allow for heavy lifting, an extra-long driveway, or live in an area with constant snowfall. Sometimes, getting the job done demands a snow blower. Single-stage blowers scoop and throw the snow in one motion. They’re compact and more light-weight than two-stage units, which have an auger that collects the snow and an impeller which blows it out the chute (thus, in two stages). Two-stage snow blowers are heavier, but they generally are better suited for deep snow loads. An added consideration are the batteries included with your snow blower, since heavy snow will drain batteries faster than light, fluffy snowfalls. If you are in the market for a snow blower this year, it's a good idea to shop sooner rather than later, as it's common for models sell out early in the season. Ahead are our top picks for the best electric snow blowers for keeping winter in check.



Best Overall: EGO Power+ Peak Power Snow Blower With Steel Auger View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware View On Lowe's Dimensions: 38 x 22 x 35 inches | Weight: 50.6 pounds | Power Source: Battery If you’re looking for a large blower for a reasonable price, this one has a 21-inch clearing width and 13-inch clearing height so you’ll be able to speed through storm clean ups. With its steel auger, it can handle dense snow and ice. It throws snow up to 40 feet too, so you can put snow where it’s out of the way. Two LED headlights make it easy to see what you’re doing in the early morning hours, and the folding handle allows for compact storage. The EGO Power+ Peak Power Snow Blower comes with a charger and two batteries rated to clear a 12-car driveway (or you can swap them out for even larger capacity batteries). It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Best Budget: Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Best Buy Dimensions: 54.5 x 19 x 26 inches | Weight: 33.7 pounds | Power Source: Corded This small budget pick is ideal for areas of the country that don’t regularly get huge snow totals. It has an 18-inch clearing width with a 10-inch deep intake height, so it’s best for small to mid-sized driveways and walks. It can throw snow up to 25 feet away with a discharge chute that can be adjusted up to 180 degrees. Should it clog, there’s also an on-board chute clean-out tool. Weighing less than 34 pounds, The Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snower Thrower also features a push-button start, halogen headlight, and a two-year warranty. Best Heavy-Duty: Toro 60V Max Power Max 2-Stage Snow Blower View On Home Depot Dimensions: 56 x 24.6 x 44 inches | Weight: 172 pounds | Power Source: Battery The intake on the Toro 60V Max Power Max 2-Stage Snow Blower has 24 inches of clearing width and 20 inches of intake height, making it one of the largest electric snow blowers available. This powerhouse can clear a parking lot of up to 24 spaces on one charge of its two included batteries, so you won’t run out of power during big snow-clearing events. While two battery ports are a common enough electric snow blower feature, the Toro 60V Max Power has three, enabling you to tackle up to 45 parking spaces after an optional upgrade to the batteries. Plus, the batteries are interchangeable with other battery-powered Toro 60-volt tools. Additional features of the Toro 60V snow blower include a 45-foot throw, with an easily adjustable chute, LED headlights and a limited, 3-year warranty.

Best Corded: Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Blower View On Walmart View On Amazon Dimensions: 31 x 21.6 x 37 inches | Weight: 30 pounds | Power Source: Corded If you're looking for a lightweight machine for occasional storms, this small, corded unit can throw snow up to 20 feet (and its chute can be adjusted 180 degrees). With a 20-inch clearing width and a 10-inch intake height, the Greenworks corded snow blower may not clear drive ways as efficiently as other snow blowers in this roundup, but at only 30 pounds almost anyone can operate it. Additional features include dual LED lights and a 3-year limited warranty. Best Single-Stage: RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Cordless Single Stage Snow Thrower View On Home Depot Hitting a sweet spot between our budget and best picks, the RYOBI 40V Brushless 21-inch Snow Thrower is a convenient single-stage option with enough power for most users who aren't in need of a beefier two-stage blower. With a 13-inch intake height and 21-inch clearing width, the RYOBI is able to tackle big storms, throwing snow 35 feet with its 180-degree adjustable chute. But its also relatively compact, with collapsible handles that make it a cinch to fold down for storage. The RYOBI 21-inch snow thrower's brushless motor powers a variable speed augur, so you can balance between speed and battery life. The RYOBI 40V snow thrower comes with two batteries (which also work with other RYOBI 40-volt tools) and a 5-year limited warranty.

Best Lightweight: Toro Power Curve 18-Inch 15 Amp Corded Electric Snow Blower View On Amazon View On Menards.com Dimensions: 20 x 24 x 25 inches | Weight: 25 pounds | Power Source: Corded This lightweight blower is a great option for places with light snowfall or smaller jobs. With an 18-inch clearing width and 12-inch intake height, you’ll be able to throw snow up to 30 feet and manage minor storms more efficiently than with a shovel. The large 6-inch wheels make it more maneuverable than other models, and its compact size makes it a good choice for walkway and decks or small drives. The Toro Power Curve 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Blower comes with a two-year limited warranty.

