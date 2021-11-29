Home & Garden Home The 6 Best Electric Snow Blowers of 2021 Be ready for the next snow storm. By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone Hiram College Georgia Southern University Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since 2019. Learn about our editorial process Published November 29, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The most eco-friendly way to clear your walks and drives after a big storm may be shoveling snow, but it's certainly not the easiest. It's also not for everyone, especially if you have a health condition that doesn't allow for heavy lifting, an extra-long driveway, or live in an area with constant snowfall. Sometimes, getting the job done demands a snow blower. Single-stage blowers scoop and throw the snow in one motion. They’re compact and more light-weight than two-stage units, which have an auger that collects the snow and an impeller which blows it out the chute (thus, in two stages). Two-stage snow blowers are heavier, but they generally are better suited for deep snow loads. An added consideration are the batteries included with your snow blower, since heavy snow will drain batteries faster than light, fluffy snowfalls. If you are in the market for a snow blower this year, it's a good idea to shop sooner rather than later, as it's common for models sell out early in the season. Ahead are our top picks for the best electric snow blowers for keeping winter in check. The Rundown Best Overall: EGO Power+ Peak Power Snow Blower at Amazon A large blower at a reasonable price, the EGO Power+ combines a double battery capacity with a long throw. Best Budget: Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Snow Thrower at Walmart This small budget pick is ideal for areas of the country that don’t regularly get huge snow falls. Best Heavy-Duty: Toro 60V Max Power Electric Snow Blower at Home Depot This powerhouse can clear 10-inch snow from a parking lot with up to 24 car spaces on a two-battery charge. Best Corded: Greenworks Corded Snow Thrower at Walmart If you’re looking for a lightweight machine for occasional storms, this small, corded unit can throw snow up to 20 feet. Best Single-Stage: RYOBI Cordless Single Stage Snow Thrower at Home Depot A convenient single-stage option with enough power for most users who aren't in need of a beefier two-stage blower. Best Lightweight: Toro Power Curve Corded Electric Snow Blower at Amazon The large 6-inch wheels make this model more maneuverable, and its compact size makes it a good choice for walkways and decks. Best Overall: EGO Power+ Peak Power Snow Blower With Steel Auger View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware View On Lowe's Dimensions: 38 x 22 x 35 inches | Weight: 50.6 pounds | Power Source: Battery If you’re looking for a large blower for a reasonable price, this one has a 21-inch clearing width and 13-inch clearing height so you’ll be able to speed through storm clean ups. With its steel auger, it can handle dense snow and ice. It throws snow up to 40 feet too, so you can put snow where it’s out of the way. Two LED headlights make it easy to see what you’re doing in the early morning hours, and the folding handle allows for compact storage. The EGO Power+ Peak Power Snow Blower comes with a charger and two batteries rated to clear a 12-car driveway (or you can swap them out for even larger capacity batteries). It also comes with a 5-year limited warranty. Best Budget: Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Best Buy Dimensions: 54.5 x 19 x 26 inches | Weight: 33.7 pounds | Power Source: Corded This small budget pick is ideal for areas of the country that don’t regularly get huge snow totals. It has an 18-inch clearing width with a 10-inch deep intake height, so it’s best for small to mid-sized driveways and walks. It can throw snow up to 25 feet away with a discharge chute that can be adjusted up to 180 degrees. Should it clog, there’s also an on-board chute clean-out tool. Weighing less than 34 pounds, The Snow Joe SJ623E Electric Single Stage Snower Thrower also features a push-button start, halogen headlight, and a two-year warranty. Best Heavy-Duty: Toro 60V Max Power Max 2-Stage Snow Blower View On Home Depot Dimensions: 56 x 24.6 x 44 inches | Weight: 172 pounds | Power Source: Battery The intake on the Toro 60V Max Power Max 2-Stage Snow Blower has 24 inches of clearing width and 20 inches of intake height, making it one of the largest electric snow blowers available. This powerhouse can clear a parking lot of up to 24 spaces on one charge of its two included batteries, so you won’t run out of power during big snow-clearing events. While two battery ports are a common enough electric snow blower feature, the Toro 60V Max Power has three, enabling you to tackle up to 45 parking spaces after an optional upgrade to the batteries. Plus, the batteries are interchangeable with other battery-powered Toro 60-volt tools. Additional features of the Toro 60V snow blower include a 45-foot throw, with an easily adjustable chute, LED headlights and a limited, 3-year warranty. Best Corded: Greenworks 13 Amp 20-Inch Corded Snow Blower View On Walmart View On Amazon Dimensions: 31 x 21.6 x 37 inches | Weight: 30 pounds | Power Source: Corded If you’re looking for a lightweight machine for occasional storms, this small, corded unit can throw snow up to 20 feet (and its chute can be adjusted 180 degrees). With a 20-inch clearing width and a 10-inch intake height, the Greenworks corded snow blower may not clear drive ways as efficiently as other snow blowers in this roundup, but at only 30 pounds almost anyone can operate it. Additional features include dual LED lights and a 3-year limited warranty. The 7 Best Leaf Mulchers of 2021 Best Single-Stage: RYOBI 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Cordless Single Stage Snow Thrower View On Home Depot Hitting a sweet spot between our budget and best picks, the RYOBI 40V Brushless 21-inch Snow Thrower is a convenient single-stage option with enough power for most users who aren't in need of a beefier two-stage blower. With a 13-inch intake height and 21-inch clearing width, the RYOBI is able to tackle big storms, throwing snow 35 feet with its 180-degree adjustable chute. But its also relatively compact, with collapsible handles that make it a cinch to fold down for storage. The RYOBI 21-inch snow thrower's brushless motor powers a variable speed augur, so you can balance between speed and battery life. The RYOBI 40V snow thrower comes with two batteries (which also work with other RYOBI 40-volt tools) and a 5-year limited warranty. Best Lightweight: Toro Power Curve 18-Inch 15 Amp Corded Electric Snow Blower View On Amazon View On Menards.com Dimensions: 20 x 24 x 25 inches | Weight: 25 pounds | Power Source: Corded This lightweight blower is a great option for places with light snowfall or smaller jobs. With an 18-inch clearing width and 12-inch intake height, you’ll be able to throw snow up to 30 feet and manage minor storms more efficiently than with a shovel. The large 6-inch wheels make it more maneuverable than other models, and its compact size makes it a good choice for walkway and decks or small drives. The Toro Power Curve 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Snow Blower comes with a two-year limited warranty. Final Verdict The EGO Power+Peak Power Electric Snow Blower (view at Lowes) is our pick for best overall snow blower for its powerful snow clearing ability at a reasonable price point. If you need something heavier duty, than the Toro 60-Volt Power Max 2-Stage Cordless Electric Snow Blower (view at Home Depot) is ready to tackle heavy storms and whole parking lots. What to Look for in Electric Snow Blowers Corded Versus Cordless Corded blowers mean you can run until you get the job done, but you have to be careful about getting tangled, and you’re tethered to an outlet. This makes them most suitable for small driveways and light to moderate snow. Battery-operated cordless machines allow you to go anywhere, but you may want to invest in a backup battery or two so you don’t get stuck with a half-finished job, especially if your area regularly receives big storms. Many cordless models have optional high-capacity batteries, which can mean an unexpected expensive if you're looking to get the most out of your snow blower. Augur Width or Clearing Width The smaller the clearing width, the more passes it will take you to clean walks and drives. Electric snow blowers typically clear paths from 18 to 24 inches wide. But while a wider clearing width may offer more efficient snow clearing, users more focused on walkways, stairs, and narrower spaces might opt for narrower options. Intake Height This is how much depth your blower can handle in one pass. If your area regularly gets big storms, a taller intake is better. While a snow blower will be able to handle snow up to the depth of its intake height, keep in mind that deeper snow will also eat through batteries faster. Compatibility with Other Battery-Operated Tools If you already have other battery-operated tools such as leaf blowers or mowers, consider getting the same brand of snow blower so all your tools are able to use the same chargers and batteries. Toro and RYOBI in particular have a wide ecosystem of tools that you might already employ. FAQs Are electric snow blowers safe? As long as you follow basic instructions, they can be operated safely. If you have an electric snow blower, don’t touch the appliance plug with wet hands or while standing in water. Rubber boots may offer some protection. Make sure you always know where your cord is when working, and never leave your snow blower unattended when it’s running. And although battery-operated blowers are quieter than gas-powered, wear hearing protection because some units run at 100 decibels or higher (well past the threshold for hearing damage). Also, always wear gloves and safety goggles, and keep your hands and face away from the augur and chute. Don’t use your hands to clear a clog! Make sure kids and pets are indoors or not in the area when clearing snow because you may inadvertently pick up rocks or other objects that will be launched along with the snow. Can you use an extension cord with an electric snow blower? Follow the manufacturer recommendations; if you can’t find your owner’s manual, search for your model number online. If the manufacturer says it’s okay, use only an outdoor, all-weather rated extension cord. Typically, the maximum recommended length is 100 feet, but pay attention to the minimum wire gauge required as well (which is listed as 12 or 14 AWG). Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger wants to help you choose tools that won’t spew noise and pollutants into the environment. Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening. She researched the market based on information from CPSC, reader reviews, warranty periods, and product value. She also has dug out of more snowstorms than she can count. The 6 Best Electric Mowers of 2021 View Article Sources “Occupational Noise Exposure.” United States Department of Labor, Occupational Safety & Health Administration.