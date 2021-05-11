The 6 Best Electric Lighters of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Pretty and practical, this lighter is attractive enough to sit out if you use it frequently."

"This affordable lighter has a retractable tip and LED indicator, so you’ll always know when it’s time to charge up."

"This lighter has a flexible neck so you can reach down into tall candle holders or grills."

Whether it’s firing up the grill, lighting candles to add some ambience, or starting a campfire, lighters always have been a handy tool. But disposable lighters can’t be recycled and must be purchased again and again as needed. In fact, it’s estimated that nearly one billion disposable lighters are sold in the United States each year. Electric lighters, also called rechargeable lighters, are one small step toward keeping non-recyclable products out of landfills.

Charged by USB, these gadgets are flameless, so they don’t blow out if you’re lighting something in a windy location. They use no butane like traditional lighters and also can replace lighter fluid. They’re powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that creates a high intensity electric arc between two tiny electrodes at the tip. They’re also super-hot, with some companies claiming their lighters reach 2,012 degrees F. They come with a USB charging cable, and most also have a safety lock switch which must be depressed or pushed before pressing the ignition switch.

Ahead, our top picks for the best electric lighters: