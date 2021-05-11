Home & Garden Home The 6 Best Electric Lighters of 2021 Be ready to light any flame with these rechargeable lighters By Arricca SanSone Arricca SanSone is a health and lifestyle writer, specializing in home, shelter, and gardening. She has written for Dotdash since May 2019. our editorial process Arricca SanSone Updated May 11, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: RONXS Lighter at Walmart "This lighter has a flexible neck so you can reach down into tall candle holders or grills." Best Budget: Suprus Lighter Candle at Amazon "This affordable lighter has a retractable tip and LED indicator, so you’ll always know when it’s time to charge up." Best Design: The USB Lighter Company USB Rechargeable Lighter at Food52 "Pretty and practical, this lighter is attractive enough to sit out if you use it frequently." Best for Candles and Grills: Grillmatic USB Grill Lighter at Amazon "At almost 11 inches long, this lighter’s flexible neck can reach into grills or tall candle containers with ease." Best Pocket-Sized: The USB Lighter Company Pocket Lighter at Food52 "This handsome lighter is a stylish addition to your pocket, purse, or home decor." Best Waterproof: Icfun Waterproof Lighter at Amazon "Feel free to take this waterproof lighter on your most extreme camping trips." Whether it’s firing up the grill, lighting candles to add some ambience, or starting a campfire, lighters always have been a handy tool. But disposable lighters can’t be recycled and must be purchased again and again as needed. In fact, it’s estimated that nearly one billion disposable lighters are sold in the United States each year. Electric lighters, also called rechargeable lighters, are one small step toward keeping non-recyclable products out of landfills. Charged by USB, these gadgets are flameless, so they don’t blow out if you’re lighting something in a windy location. They use no butane like traditional lighters and also can replace lighter fluid. They’re powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that creates a high intensity electric arc between two tiny electrodes at the tip. They’re also super-hot, with some companies claiming their lighters reach 2,012 degrees F. They come with a USB charging cable, and most also have a safety lock switch which must be depressed or pushed before pressing the ignition switch. Ahead, our top picks for the best electric lighters: Best Overall: RONXS Lighter Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon This lighter has a flexible neck so you can reach down into tall or votive candle holders or grills. LED indicator lights remind you when it’s time to charge. The manufacturer says it you’ll get 600 uses on a full charge. It’s quieter than other lighters and it’s great for lighting candles quickly. However, if you have kids, note that there’s no child-safety lock. Best Budget: Suprus Lighter Candle Buy on Amazon With a retractable tip and LED indicator on the side, you’ll always know when it’s time to charge up this little lighter. At roughly 7 inches long, it’s also a good bet for tucking into your pocket for lighting beachside bonfires or campfires because the electrodes tuck away when not in use. It automatically shuts off if the ignition button is held for more than 7 seconds. It charges quickly, but some people find ignition sound to be unpleasant. Best Design: The USB Lighter Company Soft-Touch USB Rechargeable Lighter Buy on Food52 Can a lighter be pretty and practical? Well, yes! This lighter comes in five colors and has an unobtrusive look and elegant shape so it’s attractive enough to sit out if you use it frequently. It has a soft rubberized feel to the exterior so it’s easy to grip and lasts up to 300 uses on a single charge. If you don't use it frequently, a single charge can last for months. Best for Candles and Grills: Grillmatic USB Grill Lighter Buy on Amazon At almost 11 inches long, this lighter’s flexible neck can reach into grills, candles, or campfires with ease. It’s one of the longest necks available in the marketplace and can be rotated 360 degrees. It can be used 200 times before recharging. For safety, the ignition spark will power off after seven seconds of continuous pressing and it has a child-safety lock. It works well in wind when a match would have blown out, but you may need to hold it very close to the fuel source because the spark is not huge. The 8 Best Soy Candles of 2021 Best Pocket-Sized: The USB Lighter Company USB Rechargeable Pocket Lighter Buy on Food52 This handsome lighter looks like a traditional lighter and will fit neatly in your pocket or purse. It comes in four colors and lasts 300 uses on a single charge, which takes 1.5 hours to fully charge. We like its size, colors, and ease of use, but note that this style is not ideal for reaching into grills or deep candle holders. Best Waterproof: Icfun Waterproof Lighter Buy on Amazon This waterproof lighter, which resembles a traditional lighter, has a sealed cover with a latch. It’s meant for wet conditions such as camping and even can survive a quick dunk in water. It also comes with a lanyard for easy carrying or fishing out of your backpack. It’s lightweight and feels sturdy, although the case is plastic. It would also a great addition to your emergency pack. The Best Sustainable Hiking Gear of 2021 Final Verdict We like the RONXS Lighter (view at Walmart) for best overall, while the stylish The USB Lighter Company Soft-Touch Rechargeable Lighter (view at Food52) is attractive enough to stay out and within easy reach all the time. What to Consider When Buying an Electric Lighter How You'll Use It If you’re looking to light grills, fires, or pilot lights, you’ll want a lighter with a long neck. If you plan to leave it out on your mantel to light decorative candles, you may want a more attractive design. If you’re looking for something to take camping, a waterproof design is good idea. Safety Features If you have children, it’s best to get a design with a safety lock. Some designs also have automatic shut-off features that turn off the lighter off after a certain number of seconds (like five or seven), but these may be harder to use when trying to get a campfire going. Why Trust Treehugger?
Treehugger wants to make it easier for our readers to avoid the use of disposable products whenever possible. Arricca SanSone specializes in writing about home, shelter and gardening for print and online publications.