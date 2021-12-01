The 9 Best Eco-Friendly Winter Gloves of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When your breath starts appearing in the air, it's time to consider how you'll keep your hands warm. Nothing ruins skiing and snowball fighting season quite like cold fingers, so a warm and cozy pair of gloves can make or break a crisp winter's day. But toasty fingers are just one consideration when shopping for a new pair of gloves, particularly since the United Nations estimates that the fashion industry generates between 2 and 8 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. This makes a pair of eco-friendly winter gloves a great investment, for both yourself and the environment, because buying textiles from companies who don't minimize their ecological impact is so last season. The best eco-friendly winter gloves for you can come in many forms, with manufacturers employing a wide variety of recycled materials and organic textiles.