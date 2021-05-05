Home & Garden Home The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Umbrellas of 2021 Stay dry with these trusty umbrellas By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated May 05, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Blunt Umbrellas at Amazon "With numerous color options, Blunt offers umbrellas that are made to last for life." Best Custom: London Undecover Umbrellas at Co.uk "These umbrellas can be personalized with initials or numerals on the handle or strap." Best Splurge: Davek Elite Umbrella at Amazon "Davek umbrellas come with a lifetime guarantee that allows for repairs or replacement for free." Best Transparent: ShedRain Clear Bubble Umbrella Clear Bubble Umbrella at Bed Bath & Beyond "ShedRain's clear bubble umbrellas are the perfect accessory to jazz up your rainy day attire." Best Technology: Weatherman Umbrellas at Weathermanumbrella.com "The Weatherman umbrella has optional bluetooth technology that tracks your umbrella so you won’t lose it." Best Compact: J.Crew Recycled Pocket Umbrella at Jcrew.com "This navy-and-white gingham-print umbrella is perfect for stowing in your bag or back of car." An umbrella is a must-have for anyone living in a rainy climate. Unfortunately, too many umbrellas end up broken due to faulty construction, and are abandoned on sidewalks and in trash cans. Cities like New York and London are often littered with broken umbrellas after a rainstorm, as many umbrellas are not recyclable. When shopping for an umbrella, sustainable materials and great company ethics are important to look for, but durability is the most important and sustainable factor. Purchasing a durable, high-quality umbrella that will last means you don’t have to buy numerous umbrellas through the years, which in turn keeps more umbrellas out of landfills. Here are the best eco-friendly umbrellas: Best Overall: Blunt Umbrellas Buy on Amazon Buy on Bluntumbrellas.com With numerous color options and even some patterns, Blunt offers umbrellas that are made to last for life. Five different size options are available, and the umbrellas can withstand winds anywhere from 55 mph to 72 mph, depending on the model. Blunt umbrellas are made with blunted tips that open like mini umbrellas, meaning you don’t have to worry about metal ribs tearing through the umbrella fabric or poking someone as you walk by. Blunt umbrellas also come with a two-year global warranty. So if your umbrella needs repair, the company will send you new parts to fix it, and how-to videos on the website guide you through repairs. Blunt umbrellas are shipped in fully recyclable carton boxes that can be reused as well—another win for the environment. Best Custom: London Undecover Umbrellas Buy on Co.uk Buy on Matchesfashion.com Buy on Mrporter.com Made with recycled PET fabrics, steel frames, and wooden handles crafted from maple, bamboo, or hickory, these umbrellas from London Undercover get a thumbs up for sustainability. They’re made using tried-and-true techniques and are designed with materials selected for their longevity and environmental impact. These umbrellas can be personalized with initials or numerals on the handle or strap, making a great gift for an anniversary, birthday, or someone who just moved to a gusty city like Chicago or London. London Undercover umbrellas come in multiple colors, styles, and patterns like plaid, leopard, zebra, tie-dye, camouflage, polka dot, and even neons. Best Splurge: Davek Elite Umbrella Buy on Amazon Buy on Davekny.com This is probably the only time you’ll want to get carried away by an umbrella, as Davek umbrellas are worth the extra money. As many as 96 steps and more than 12 points of inspection are used to produce each Davek umbrella, which can withstand winds over 60 mph. Umbrella frames are made of high-grade steel, fiberglass, zinc alloy, and aluminum to create a strong base. Each umbrella rib is made to prevent breakage and strong winds, and when closed, each rib is made to nest into each other, creating a compact umbrella that’s easy to carry. The waterproof canopy is made of 190 thread count micro weave fabric that offers protection from heavy storms. Davek umbrellas come with a lifetime guarantee that allows for repairs or replacement for free. For 75 years, ShedRain has been making some of the best umbrellas on the market. Its clear bubble umbrellas are the perfect if you're looking for rain protection that you can see through, so you can cover more of your body and still see where you're going. Several prints, including pineapples, flamingos, flowers, and space scenes are available if you don't want a plain, clear umbrella. The domed structure of the bubble umbrella helps protect your hair and clothing while traipsing through a storm. ShedRain provides a lifetime warranty on all umbrellas, and will replace your umbrella should there be any defects in materials or craftsmanship. The company is also actively involved in community charities in the Portland, Oregon area and has been since its inception. Best Technology: Weatherman Umbrellas Buy on Weathermanumbrella.com After years in the field covering extreme weather, weatherman Rick Reichmuth couldn’t find an umbrella that met his standards or withstand the severe weather he’d encountered over the years. He decided to design an umbrella himself, and after rigorous research, design, and testing, Weatherman umbrellas were born. Weatherman umbrellas can withstand 55 mph winds, and hand-sewn panels and fiberglass ribs create a strong, sturdy umbrella that’ll weather the storm. Even better? The Weatherman umbrella has optional bluetooth technology that tracks your umbrella so you won’t lose it, and the Weatherman app makes sure you don’t leave the umbrella behind when bad weather is on the way. Weatherman also offers a lifetime guarantee and will repair or replace umbrellas that have defects in material, workmanship, or manufacturing. Best Compact: J.Crew Recycled Pocket Umbrella Buy on Jcrew.com This navy-and-white gingham-print umbrella is perfect for stowing in your purse, gym bag, office desk drawer, or throwing in the back of your car for unexpected rainstorms. The print gives a pop of color to a dreary rainy day, and the fabric is made from more than four recycled plastic bottles, meaning you can feel better about your purchase. J.Crew has a goal of reaching 100% sustainably sourced key fibers by 2025, and already offers eco-friendly fabrics in the form of recycled nylon and polyester, tencel, organic cotton, and meets a responsible wool standard. Final Verdict Blunt umbrellas (view at Amazon) offer a wide variety of colors, styles, and sizes of umbrellas, plus have great wind protection and a repair program, which makes it a huge win overall for us. We love London Undercover (view at London Undercover) not only for its eco-friendly materials, but also personalized umbrella options, which makes unique gift giving easier. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to helping our readers reduce the environmental impact of their day-to-day lives. Author Amanda Ogle is a veteran reporter who loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. She enjoys giving readers an honest idea of where to buy sustainable products that make a difference in our environment.