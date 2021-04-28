The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Toys of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This play kit is designed to give a baby’s brain and body a workout during the first year of life."

"Have your kid look forward to bath time with this set of a diver, shark, and octopus."

All kids (and a lot of adults) love getting a new toy. But most found in big box shops are made ofplastic, which has a heavy environmental footprint. Even if some of these toys could be donated when your child has out grown them or recycled when they break, so often plastic playthings end up sitting in a landfill or even incinerated.

Fortunately, finding more sustainable alternatives to plastic toys is easier than ever. Many smaller toy companies are sourcing sustainable materials to make their products. These companies often pay livable wages to their workers. Other manufacturers are giving part of their proceeds to charity or promoting environmental causes.

Another cost-saving option to plastic playthings are secondhand toys. It can be a fun outing with your kids to hunt for pre-loved toys, games, and puzzles at yard sales or thrift shops. You can also peruse online marketplaces like Facebook or find curb alerts on NextDoor. There are even apps that make it easy to swap.

But when you’re ready for a toy that is fresh out of the box, here are the best eco-friendly toys.