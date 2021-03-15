The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"For every six toothbrushes you ship back to them for recycling, you get $6 off at their online store."

"If you’re looking for an alternative to bamboo, then Georganics' vegan beechwood toothbrush is for you."

"You can detach the head and slide the two halves into your travel pouch."

"Perfectly sized for little mouths, the highlight of these brushes is the biobased bristles made from castor bean oil."

Preserving your pearly whites needn’t come at a tremendous environmental cost, even though statistics are damning for the humble toothbrush. To keep our teeth in good biting order, it’s said we use a whopping 300 toothbrushes in our lifetime. A billion toothbrushes were discarded in the US in 2019,﻿﻿﻿ a majority of them plastic.

However, the good news is that there are several alternatives to the single-use plastic we put in our mouths before bed every night. Great natural options to synthetic toothbrushes are made from plant-based materials such as bamboo, beech, or cornstarch, all which are compostable. What’s tricky is to decide which bristle is the best for you, whether it is made from nylon, plant-based castor beans or even boar bristles, if you have the gumption for it.

So, wait no longer and kiss disposable plastics for brushing goodbye. Ahead, our selection of eco-friendly toothbrushes.