Wellness Health & Well-being The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes of 2021 Reduce your plastic footprint with these sustainable toothbrushes By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated February 05, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: The Humble Co. Brush at Thrive Market "Over 35 million of these simple and effective bamboo toothbrushes have been sold globally." Best Budget: Isshah Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush at Amazon "With charcoal-infused bristles and individually numbered toothbrushes, the Isshah pack of toothbrushes is an affordable option." Best for Kids: Brush with Bamboo Kids Bamboo Toothbrush at Amazon "Perfectly sized for little mouths, the highlight of these brushes is the biobased bristles made from castor bean oil." Best for Travel: Bite Bamboo Toothbrush at Bitetoothpastebits.com "You can detach the head and slide the two halves into your travel pouch." Best Bamboo Alternative: Georganics Beechwood Toothbrush at Georganics.com "If you’re looking for an alternative to bamboo, then Georganics' vegan beechwood toothbrush is for you." Brush and Give Back: Preserve Toothbrush at Amazon "For every six toothbrushes you ship back to them for recycling, you get $6 off at their online store." Preserving your pearly whites needn’t come at a tremendous environmental cost, even though statistics are damning for the humble toothbrush. To keep our teeth in good biting order, it’s said we use a whopping 300 toothbrushes in our lifetime. A billion toothbrushes were discarded in the US in 2019, a majority of them plastic. However, the good news is that there are several alternatives to the single-use plastic we put in our mouths before bed every night. Great natural options to synthetic toothbrushes are made from plant-based materials such as bamboo, beech, or cornstarch, all which are compostable. What’s tricky is to decide which bristle is the best for you, whether it is made from nylon, plant-based castor beans or even boar bristles, if you have the gumption for it. So, wait no longer and kiss disposable plastics for brushing goodbye. Ahead, our selection of eco-friendly toothbrushes. Best Overall: The Humble Co. Brush Buy on Thrive Market Buy on Bed Bath & Beyond Buy on Freepeople.com Bamboo is a versatile grass that has found its way into our oral hygiene routine, and bamboo toothbrushes have emerged as one of the most popular sustainable alternatives to plastic counterparts. Swedish brand The Humble Co., founded by dentist Noel Abdayem has designed a simple and effective toothbrush, developed by consulting dental professionals. The toothbrush is certified vegan and has not been tested on animals. Its Scandinavian simplicity has proven popular, with over 35 million toothbrushes sold globally. The handle can be composted in your backyard compost bin or a commercial composter. Remove the BPA-free nylon bristles (Bisphenol A is a chemical with possible health side effects) and recycle them at your local facility. You can also buy a fabulous bamboo case to store your toothbrush in. Best Budget: Isshah Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrush Buy on Amazon Buy on Isshah.com With charcoal-infused nylon bristles, individually numbered toothbrushes and a price that's easy on your pocket, the Isshah pack of four toothbrushes is an affordable option, especially for families. The bamboo handle has been polished, smoothening down any roughness or loose splinters you might feel in your mouth. It has been processed to prevent mildew which sneaks up on damp bamboo toothbrushes. The soft bristles work your gums gently and clean your teeth efficiently. It’s great value for money and for your oral health if you want a gentle toothbrush. Best for Kids: Brush with Bamboo Kids Bamboo Toothbrush Buy on Amazon Buy on Packagefreeshop.com Perfectly sized and perfectly safe for little mouths (and even adults with small mouths) are Brush with Bamboo’s child-sized plant-based toothbrush. The highlight of the toothbrush are the German-made biobased bristles from castor bean oil. The bristles are certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as 100 percent biobased, which in layperson’s terms means they contain only natural and renewable components. The bristles don’t fall out easily, which is a concern when it comes to kids’ toothbrushes. What’s more, the bioplastic wrapper can be industrially composted and cardboard box packaging can be recycled, so you can keep your children’s teeth squeaky clean while staying green. The 6 Best Toothpaste Tabs of 2021 Best for Travel: Bite Bamboo Toothbrush Buy on Bitetoothpastebits.com We love the bamboo brush by Bite. This 100 percent plant-based toothbrush keeps your conscience clear when you brush your teeth. The handle is made from Moso bamboo, also known as tortoise-shell bamboo, which produces some of the densest fibers (and isn’t eaten by Pandas, in case if you were wondering). The bristles are also made from the castor bean plant, which are gentle on your teeth and gums. What’s more, you can detach the head and slide the two halves into your travel pouch, making the toothbrush easily portable while you’re on the go. Swap the old head for a new one when the bristles get worn out. You can compost the toothbrush and the bristles at home in your home compost bin, though they say it will take some time. Bite suggests you give the aluminum crimps for curbside recycling. Best Bamboo Alternative: Georganics Beechwood Toothbrush Buy on Georganics.com If you’re looking for an alternative to bamboo, then the German-made Georganics beechwood vegan toothbrush is for you. It is made from beechwood sourced from responsibly managed forests, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The bristles are made from BPA-free nylon. It comes with an easily snappable head. You can compost the handle at home, and if you’re based in the UK, then the company offers a Zero to Landfill scheme. Just send the snapped-off toothbrush head to the company. They have partnered with recycling company TerraCycle to recycle it for you. The 9 Best Natural Deodorants of 2021 Brush and Give Back: Preserve Toothbrush Buy on Amazon Buy on Grove.co Buy on Walmart Though it doesn’t have plant origins, Preserve’s recycled toothbrush ticks the right boxes. It is made 100 percent from recycled yogurt cups and is free from nasties such as BPA and phthalates (chemicals added to products to make them flexible, soft and pliant but have possible health side effects). Ergonomically designed by dental professionals, the toothbrush has the right curves and three-tiered bristles that can reach awkward nooks and crannies in your mouth that are hard to floss. These brushes are available in a bunch of fun colors. However, the ultra-soft, soft and medium bristles are made from virgin nylon. Preserve is Certified B Corp, which means the company works to balances its purpose and profit. What stands out is their mail-in recycling program. For every six toothbrushes you ship back to them (they recommend you pack them and send them in a plastic ‘bottleship’), you get a $6 coupon you can use on their online store. Final Verdict Switching to an eco-friendly toothbrush reduces plastic pollution while being good for your health. Our top recommendation is The Humble Co. (view at Amazon), a simple and effective best-selling bamboo toothbrush. For kids, we recommend Brush with Bamboo’s toothbrush (view at Amazon) which has bristles made from castor bean oil. The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021 Good to Know Before you plunge into the world of alternative toothbrushes, there are a few things worth noting. For some, it can take time getting used to a rustic, wood-style toothbrush that has bristles which seem to shed faster than as compared to its smoother plastic counterpart.There are some handy tips to make an easy switch. To prevent mold from forming, dry your toothbrush completely between uses. Experts suggest replacing your toothbrush every two or three months. You can recycle the handles of plant-based toothbrushes, and sometimes even the bristles. There are several options you can explore. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is dedicated to helping readers live sustainably by choosing an eco-friendly lifestyle. With eco-friendly toothbrushes you can upgrade your dental hygiene while reducing your plastic consumption. Author Neeti Mehra is a luxury-industry veteran who’s also committed to sustainable, slow, and mindful living.