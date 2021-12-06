The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Throw Pillows of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Few tools are as useful for transforming a living space on a limited budget than the accent pillow. But before you start searching for your perfect pillow, a little research can spare you from mediocre synthetic materials, like non-biodegradable polyester, and poor quality fills.

Several home décor brands are crafting throw pillows that not only add style to your bed or sofa, but do it with eco-friendly materials, like Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton. Ethical artisans are making throw pillows that aren't just comfortable and stylish, but also less environmentally destructive.

Eco-friendly pillows are available for any need, whether you’re looking for outdoor, weather-resistant pillows or an indoor lumbar pillow for back support, we have picks that can add texture and comfort to your home.

Here are our selections for the best eco-friendly throw pillows.

