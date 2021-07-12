The Best Eco-Friendly Tape of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Tape is not something we think about when it comes to living a green lifestyle, but it’s something we can go through a lot of in our lifetimes, from shipping and receiving packages to wrapping gifts for birthdays and holidays to stripping off the roll for daily office tasks. Unfortunately, many types of tape are not recyclable unless they’re made from paper. However, there are more sustainable tapes out there, many of them made from paper and other biodegradable ingredients.

Here, the best eco-friendly tapes.