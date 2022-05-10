We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Most people have heard about the importance of wearing sunscreen (consider a reef-safe option) when we head outdoors. But whether you’re gardening, hiking, or reading a book on your deck, topping off your outfit with a hat is another crucial way to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. A great sun hat helps prevent cell skin cancers that start in the top layer of skin and are commonly found in sun-damaged areas like our face, ears, and scalp.

They can also add some flair and flavor to your wardrobe. Here are the best eco-friendly hats to help you keep the sun’s rays away this summer and beyond.

