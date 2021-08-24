The 9 Best Eco-Friendly School Supplies of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

This pencil’s lifecycle isn’t over once the graphite is used up.

These beautiful notebooks support great causes and are sustainable from nearly every angle.

Autumn marks the beginning of a new school year, and with that, the school supplies shopping list may make its way into your mailbox or email inbox. But you can make your back-to-school shopping guilt free by going sustainable this year.

In 2010, a study conducted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found that Minnesota public schools were generating an estimated 483,520 pounds of waste per day. By purchasing reusable, recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable back to school items, you’ll be working against the problem of the outrageous daily waste generated on the average school day.

One of the most important things to consider is the packed lunch. How much snack packaging is single use, and ending up in the trash? But that’s not all. You can find sustainable backpacks and sustainable stationery items as well.

We’ve included our picks for the best eco-friendly school supplies below.