The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Rain Boots of 2021

"You’ll be looking forward to the next rainy day when you’ve got a pair of these natural rubber rain boots."

Whether you’re tromping through mud puddles, working in the garden, or just trying to keep your feet dry on your walk to work, a good pair of rain boots is essential for any closet.

However, many pairs of rain boots are made from synthetic rubber, which isn’t as strong as natural rubber and is more resistant to cracking and breaking down faster. Natural rubber comes from trees and is eco-friendly. Natural rubber can also be recycled, unlike most types of synthetic rubber. When looking for rain boots, opt for ones made from natural rubber, and look for companies who participate in safe manufacturing practices and ethical sourcing.

Here, our favorite eco-friendly rain boots: