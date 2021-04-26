Culture Sustainable Fashion The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Rain Boots of 2021 Jump in puddles all day with these rain boots By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated April 26, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Roma Rain Boots at Amazon "A wide variety of styles make Roma our top pick in the rain boot category." Best for Men: Kamik Men's Rain Boots at Walmart "The line of men’s rain boots from Kamik will keep your feet dry and warm." Best for Women: Alice + Whittles Rain Boots at Aliceandwhittles.com "This boot uses 80 percent less energy to produce than standard rain boots." Best Budget: Norty Women's Hurricane Wellie at Walmart "You’ll be looking forward to the next rainy day when you’ve got a pair of these natural rubber rain boots." Best for Kids: Aigle Rain Boots at Amazon "Kids will love splashing through puddles in these cute printed boots." Best Vegan: Hunter Rain Boots at Amazon "Using natural, vegan rubber, Hunter produces some of the best vegan rain boots.." Best Style: Matt & Nat Denver Rain Boots at Altitude-sports.com "Chic and stylish meet vegan charm in these rain boots from Matt & Nat." Best Splurge: Stella McCartney x Hunter Rain Boots at Hunterboots.com "Busting out the Amex card for this purchase is definitely worth the investment." Whether you’re tromping through mud puddles, working in the garden, or just trying to keep your feet dry on your walk to work, a good pair of rain boots is essential for any closet. However, many pairs of rain boots are made from synthetic rubber, which isn’t as strong as natural rubber and is more resistant to cracking and breaking down faster. Natural rubber comes from trees and is eco-friendly. Natural rubber can also be recycled, unlike most types of synthetic rubber. When looking for rain boots, opt for ones made from natural rubber, and look for companies who participate in safe manufacturing practices and ethical sourcing. Here, our favorite eco-friendly rain boots: Best Overall: Roma Rain Boots Buy on Amazon Buy on Overstock Buy on Romaboots.com A wide variety of styles for kids, women, and men make Roma our top pick in the rain boot category. Roma rain boots are made of natural rubber and have a cotton lining for quick drying. A three-layer insole adds comfort, and for every pair of rain boots sold, Roma gives a new pair of rain boots to a child living in poverty. In the past 11 years, Roma has donated $5 million worth of boots in 30 countries. Shop the Chelsea collection for shorter boots that hit just above the ankle, or go for the Emma collection for full-length rain boots. An array of colors and designs include leopard print, floral, lavender, eggplant, maroon, mustard yellow, and even a swirly Van Gogh-esque print for kids. Best for Men: Kamik Men's Rain Boots Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Kamik.com Made from recycled rubber and 100 percent waterproof, the line of men’s rain boots from Kamik will keep your feet dry and warm while out in rainy weather. The boots are also PVC-free, seam-sealed, and some, like the Lars line of boots, are vegan. Feel free to send in your well-worn Kamik rain boots to be recycled, and the company will turn them into something new—a win for the environment. Each year, Kamik also recycles 90 percent of the cooling water used by its Canadian factory, equivalent to the about of water needed to fill 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Best for Women: Alice + Whittles Rain Boots Buy on Aliceandwhittles.com Buy on Unitedbyblue.com Available in ankle length and full length, these rain boots from Alice + Whittles are handmade from 100 percent fairly-traded natural rubber. The rubber is sourced from the sap of rubber trees in sustainably managed forests in Sri Lanka, and are 100 percent plastic free. The boots use 80 percent less energy to produce than standard rain boots, and their lightweight design with a cotton sock lining means it’s easy to traipse through the rain. Rain boots come in black, olive, or a sleek red color with sport stripes. Currently, 90 percent of materials used by Alice + Whittles are sustainable and traceable, and the company has a goal of reaching 100 percent sustainability and traceability. The 8 Best Hiking Boots of 2021 Best Budget: Norty Women's Hurricane Wellie Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Thenortybrand.com You’ll be looking forward to the next rainy day when you’ve got a pair of these natural rubber rain boots tucked away in your closet. There are 14 colors and patterns to choose from, including ones with adorable dogs and paw prints on them. The boots are made from natural rubber and lined with cotton to keep feet dry and moisture out. The boots have a mid-calf height, which is great for splash and mud protection. The glossy finish means boots are easy to wipe clean so they always look great. Pro tip: These rain boots run about a half-size big in order to accommodate thick socks, so order accordingly. Best for Kids: Aigle Rain Boots Buy on Amazon Buy on Aigle.com Buy on Altitude-sports.com Cute raccoons, pandas, fluffy clouds, owls, watermelon, vibrant birds, and pineapple prints make up some of Aigle’s rain boots designed for kids. A master rubber craftsman since 1853, Aigle’s boots are made from natural rubber from rubber tree plantations. It takes more than 60 stages to make a pair of Aigle rain boots, and their durable construction and high resistance to wear and tear means they’re meant to be passed down from generation to generation. Kids will love splashing through puddles or running through the sprinkler in these boots, and the numerous colors and designs means you're sure to find the perfect personality match for any small explorer. Best Vegan: Hunter Rain Boots Buy on Amazon Buy on Dsw.com Buy on Hunterboots.com Using natural, vegan rubber sourced from plantations in China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Hunter produces some of the best vegan rain boots on the market. The company chooses rubber farms near its factories, which reduces the overall carbon footprint of its products and supports the local workforce. Hunter rain boots are waterproof and flexible, and come in a wide variety of colors. Hunter does not work with any tree farms that contribute to tropical deforestation, or use slash-and-burn techniques or biocides. All of the company's vegan boots have been PETA-approved and no animal byproducts are used during manufacturing. The 7 Best Vegan Coats and Jackets of 2021 Best Style: Matt & Nat Denver Rain Boots Buy on Altitude-sports.com Buy on Mattandnat.com Chic and stylish meet vegan charm in rain these boots from Matt & Nat. The company strives to use vegan and sustainable materials wherever they can, and places value on producing rain boots that are not just functional, but full of flair, too. The Lane Women’s Vegan Rain Boots are great paired with a comfy pair of jeans, and the Otoki rain boot, made from recycled PVC, comes in a great chocolate brown color that’s perfect dressed up or down. Since the beginning, Matt & Nat has been committed to not using leather or any other animal-based materials in its products. Best Splurge: Stella McCartney x Hunter Rain Boots Buy on Hunterboots.com Buy on Stellamccartney.com If you're willing to splurge, these boots are definitely worth the investment. This Stella McCartney and Hunter collaboration created one of the most sustainable rain boot designs ever made. Vegan, natural rubber from sustainably managed, certified rubber forests in Guatemala combine with McCartney’s modern eye for design. A stretch sock around the ankle is made from Yulex, a certified rubber material that replaces traditional neoprene and generates 80 percent less climate-altering carbon dioxide. The boots are also waterproof, and no rainforests were culled to collect the rubber trees. Don’t miss the classic “Hunter” red-and-white tag on the front of each boot that’s been replaced in this collab with the word “Stella.” Final Verdict Roma rain boots (view on Amazon) take the cake for a vast array of colors and designs for men, women, and children. Plus, the natural rubber material is a win for us all. We can’t go without mentioning Hunter rain boots (view on Hunter) as well, as the company's sheer commitment to protecting the environment and its workers is worth a round of applause. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to helping our readers reduce the environmental impact of their day-to-day lives. Author Amanda Ogle is a veteran reporter who loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. She enjoys giving readers an honest idea of where to buy sustainable products that make a difference in our environment, and loves giving virgin plastics the boot. The 8 Best Vegan Sandals of 2021