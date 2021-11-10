The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Pillows of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When was the last time you had a fabulous night of sleep? Adults need anywhere between seven to nine hours of sleep per night to contribute to their health and general wellness. An integral part of this routine is comfortable bedding, with pillows playing a starring role. A 2012 survey conducted by The National Sleep Foundation found that people considered a comfortable pillow more important to a good night's sleep than their sheets or blankets. A great night's sleep can even be environmentally friendly, by picking a pillow with materials and certifications that indicate a minimal impact on communities, the environment and animals. But with so many pillow options out there, how do you find one that suits your sleep style? We’ve shortlisted a variety of options for any sleeper's preference. Whether you’re looking for a firm, certified organic latex fill pillow, a breathable bamboo pillow, or a soft organic pillow, our picks will cradle your head and neck, support your spine and back, and let you sleep comfortably aligned, so that you wake up feeling refreshed. Here are all the best eco-friendly pillows for a dreamy night of sleep.