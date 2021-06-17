Home & Garden Home The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Online Stores of 2021 Enjoy the ease of online shopping with a lower environmental impact. By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated June 17, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Earth Hero at Earthhero.com Earth Hero is pretty much a one-stop shop for all things eco-friendly. Best for a Green Backyard: Eartheasy at Eartheasy.com Earth Easy offers numerous natural lawn and garden items like organic fertilizer and insecticide. Best for Groceries: Thrive Market at Thrive Market Want organic and non-GMO groceries delivered directly to your door? Check out Thrive Market. Best for Home Goods: EcoRoots at Ecoroots.us EcoRoots products are cruelty-free and come from numerous small businesses whose values align with theirs. Best for Apparel: Made Trade at Madetrade.com Shop for clothing for the whole family via Made Trade, and feel good about it. Best for Furniture: Etsy Furniture at Etsy Etsy is a great place to start when looking for one-of-a-kind and eco-friendly furniture. Best for Personal Care and Beauty: Package Free at Package Free Shop With a mission to “make the world less trashy,” Package Free Shop offers sustainable alternatives to everyday products. Best for Decor: Jungalow By Justina Blakeney at Jungalow.com Jungalow works with vendors from all over the world to source sustainable, artisan products. In today’s digital world, convenience and speed are key. Gone are the days when online shopping pertained only to clothing, as today’s consumers rely on online stores for everything from home good and accessories to groceries and furniture. But as online shopping continues to grow, so do emissions and the use of single-use plastic used for shipping, in addition to other pesky packaging products like packing peanuts and cardboard boxes. Thankfully, there are plenty of eco-friendly online stores out there for those who enjoy the ease of online shopping, but don’t want to hand over their money to retailers with mixed sustainability records. We've found sustainably-minded shops that reduce excess packaging waste, offset their emissions, or support other good causes. Here, our favorite eco-friendly online stores that are striving for a better planet for us all. Best Overall: Earth Hero View On Earthhero.com With clothing, accessories, home goods, tech products, beauty and personal care items, pet supplies, outdoor gear, and even travel items, Earth Hero is pretty much a one-stop shop for all things eco-friendly. The company only sells products that are sourced, manufactured, and shipped in eco-friendly ways, and only works with manufacturers using better materials like upcycled cotton, recycled rubber, and sustainably harvested wood. The company also has a partnership with CarbonFund and offset its carbon footprint. It uses recycled, recyclable, and compostable packaging made in the United States. Check out their “Zero Waste” section for sustainable essentials like reusable water bottles, stainless steel straws, and reusable food containers, and don’t miss the audio and tech options like compostable phone cases, eco-friendly laptop cases, and wooden charging docks. Best for a Green Backyard: Eartheasy View On Eartheasy.com Looking to be a little more self-sufficient (hi, raised garden beds and chicken coops), or trying to win Yard of the Month the sustainable way? Eartheasy offers numerous natural lawn and garden items like organic fertilizer and insecticide, and items to start growing your own vegetables like raised garden beds, greenhouses, planters, and recycled plastic chicken coops. The company offsets greenhouse gas emissions created from its office, and reuses shipping boxes and packaging when possible. Eartheasy also supports Trees for the Future by planting a tree for every order placed online, and partners with the EPA WaterSense program to promote water conservation. Aside from lawn and garden items, Eartheasy also offers camping supplies, home goods, and sustainable lifestyle products like reusable bags and compost bins. Best for Groceries: Thrive Market View On Thrive Market Want organic and non-GMO groceries delivered directly to your door? Check out Thrive Market, an online, membership-based market. For just $5 a month, you get access to more than 6,000 sustainable products anywhere from 25-50% retail prices. Besides offering eco-friendly products, Thrive Market uses carbon-neutral shipping, zero-waste warehouses, and recyclable/compostable packaging. The market's one-for-one membership matching program means that your paid membership gives a free one for a low-income family, student, teacher, veteran, or first responder. You can start with a risk-free 30 day trial to see if it works with your lifestyle. Best for Home Goods: EcoRoots View On Ecoroots.us Dedicated to environmental change, products from EcoRoots ship completely plastic free with shipping materials made from 100% recyclable and compostable materials. EcoRoots products are cruelty-free and come from numerous small businesses whose values align with EcoRoots’. The company offers an array of home goods, including zero-waste laundry detergent, reusable grocery and produce bags, bamboo cutlery, compostable dish cloths, vegan food wraps, and reusable coffee filters. EcoRoots is a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 1 % of sales annually towards sustainability initiatives. Bath and beauty products like mouthwash tablets, reusable pantyliners, and skincare items are also available. Best for Personal Care and Beauty: Package Free View On Package Free Shop The Package Free Shop Can Help You Go Zero Waste With a mission to “make the world less trashy,” Package Free Shop offers sustainable alternatives to everyday products like toothbrushes and toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, razors, bath sponges, hair ties, deodorant, and even condoms. Everything they carry is vetted by a team of sustainability experts, and products are shipped completely plastic free, with shipping materials that are 100% recyclable and compostable. The company even ensures that all of their inbound shipments from vendors are also plastic free. Package Free Shop has implemented Zero Waste principles in all of its business operations as well, and offers composting, recycling, and Terracycle bins in its offices and warehouse. Plus, all of the equipment, from furniture to electronics, is secondhand, refurbished, recyclable, or circular. Check out the selection of cotton face pads, shampoo bars and deodorant creams, and be sure to try the lip balms and face toners. Best for Decor: Jungalow By Justina Blakeney View On Jungalow.com Vibrant wallpaper prints, funky statement pillows and rugs, and eclectic planters, table runners, place settings, and wall decor collide for a boho/garden-chic aesthetic. Jungalow works with vendors from all over the world to source sustainable, artisan products made with organic, upcycled, and recycled fabrics and natural, recyclable, and compostable materials. The ceramics are made with non-toxic finishes and manufactured with water conservation in mind. Rugs are handcrafted in India using traditional dip-dyeing and weaving methods, and pillows must pass the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification system to ensure no harmful substances are present. With every purchase from Jungalow, at least two trees are planted, and to date, the company has planted more than 48,000 trees, which helps the environment and helps provide food security and income to communities in Africa. Jungalow has a goal to be 100% free of single-use plastics and styrofoam by 2022, and strives to work with vendors using sustainable packaging. Jungalow also gives back to nonprofits such as ACLU, Black Lives Matter, Girls Who Code, The Rainforest Alliance, and more. Final Verdict Earth Hero is great for one-stop eco-friendly shopping, as it offers an array of eco-friendly goods from sustainably minded makers (view at Earth Hero). For easy, affordable, and convenient groceries, sign up for a Thrive Market membership (view at Thrive Market). Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to helping our readers reduce the environmental impact of their day-to-day lives. Author Amanda Ogle is a veteran reporter who loves writing about sustainability and believes it is important that we all strive to be as environmentally friendly as we can. She enjoys giving readers an honest idea of where to buy sustainable products online that make a difference in our environment.