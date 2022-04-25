The 5 Best Eco-Friendly Hair Ties

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Your constant tress-taming and wrist girdling companion, the hair tie, can take a staggering 500 years to biodegrade in a landfill. The elastic is usually made from plastic and rubber, and often times covered in unsustainable fabrics. But hairy horror story can now be avoided as the versatile hair accessory has received a green makeover.

You can find simple and spiffy hair elastics with firm eco-credentials. Plastic-free and made ethically from sustainable materials, they’re durable enough to be washed and worn many times without stretching into limpiness.

Ahead, the best eco-friendly hair ties that help fashion the perfect nocturnal hair bun or the loveliest loose ponytail.