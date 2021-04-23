The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Hair Brushes and Combs for 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

The universe of hair care has taken a quantum leap forward with cutting-edge hair products and tools, yet the comb and hair brush still retain their humble, functional form for most. Despite a largely unassuming appearance, the hairbrush and comb are important arsenals in most people's kit to keep hair healthy and styled.

When you consider the many design tweaks and suggestions to use, the universe of hairbrushes is mind-boggling. So, we kept this list simple, covering broad but basic hair needs. Traditionally, bristles in hair brushes are boar bristles, preferred because they slide smoothly through hair and massage the scalp. Avoiding plastic handles, we have chosen hair brushes with plant fiber bristles or wooden ones. For combs, we have selected those made from different kinds of wood, which won't scratch your scalp.

