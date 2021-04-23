Clean Beauty Products The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Hair Brushes and Combs for 2021 Go simple with our pick of earth-friendly and cruelty-free hair untanglers By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated April 23, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Clean Beauty Products Tips & Techniques Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Bodecare Wide Paddle Hair Brush at Aurorabeauty.com "The vegan brush has wooden pins with rounded tips, which detoxes, exfoliates, and stimulates your scalp without being harsh to it." Best Budget: Bass Brushes ECF9 BIO-FLEX Leaf Shape Hairbrush at Bassbrushes.com "Affordable, ergonomic, and eco-friendly, the Bio-Flex hairbrush has a plant-based handle made from cornstarch." Best for Fine Hair: Saya The Vegan Brush at Sayadesigns.com "With each stroke, this brush distributes oil from your scalp through the shafts of your hair. " Best for Natural/Textures Hair: Redecker Wide Tooth Comb With Handle at Viablee.com "This 7-inch-long, wide tooth beech wood comb is a perfect alternative to plastic combs for thick, curly hair." Best Wide-Tooth Comb: SHAZ & KIKS Handmade Neem Wood Comb at Shazandkiks.com "Neem wood is antimicrobial, and using this a comb is said to keep your scalp squeaky clean." Best Fine-Tooth Comb: Tek Small Comb with Thick Teeth at Moncornerb.com "This handmade comb has been smoothened and polished so that the thick teeth have minimal tension when you comb your hair." The universe of hair care has taken a quantum leap forward with cutting-edge hair products and tools, yet the comb and hair brush still retain their humble, functional form for most. Despite a largely unassuming appearance, the hairbrush and comb are important arsenals in most people's kit to keep hair healthy and styled. When you consider the many design tweaks and suggestions to use, the universe of hairbrushes is mind-boggling. So, we kept this list simple, covering broad but basic hair needs. Traditionally, bristles in hair brushes are boar bristles, preferred because they slide smoothly through hair and massage the scalp. Avoiding plastic handles, we have chosen hair brushes with plant fiber bristles or wooden ones. For combs, we have selected those made from different kinds of wood, which won't scratch your scalp. So, wait no longer to give your hair some Earth-friendly TLC. Here are the best eco-friendly brushes and combs: Best Overall: Bodecare Wide Paddle FSC Scalp Massage Hair Brush Buy on Aurorabeauty.com Buy on Bodecare.com Buy on Nomadsessentials.com We love Australian company Bodecare’s wide paddle hair brush. It’s made from beech wood sourced from FSC-certified forests, meaning the wood comes from responsibly managed forests. The vegan brush has wooden pins with rounded tips, which exfoliates and stimulates your scalp without being harsh to it. It’s heat-treated and free from chemicals. This vegan, German-made brush also has a broad cushioned base made from rubber, helping you cover more area while brushing. Though perfect for those with long hair, it’s versatile enough to be used on hair of any length, leaving your crowning glory dazzling. Best Budget: Bass Brushes ECF9 BIO-FLEX Leaf Shape Hairbrush with Plant Based Handle Buy on Bassbrushes.com Buy on EBay Affordable, ergonomic and eco-friendly, Bass Brushes’ Bio-Flex hairbrush has a plant-based handle made from cornstarch. With a leaf-shaped design and smooth wooden pins, you can style and detangle hair optimally, giving your scalp a nice rub down. It’s an eye-catching, long-lasting brush that can be used for all hair types to coif and preen. Contoured anatomically to glide over your head, it helps you style both wet and dry hair with aplomb. What’s more, Bass Brushes says making a Bio-Flex brush generates 74 percent less carbon emissions than a conventional brush made using petroleum products. When finally discarded, the brush is 95 percent biodegradable. Best for Fine Hair: Saya The Vegan Brush Buy on Sayadesigns.com With an ethos of making hair products and accessories that are gentle on the planet and on your mane, UK-based Saya offers a wide range of products including brushes, combs, slides, sticks, oils, and even forks. Our pick? Their terrific vegan hairbrush that soothes fine, silky hair. The handle is made from FSC-certified beech wood and it has Tampico bristles, made from the stiff, moisture-retaining Tampico plant fiber. With each stroke, it distributes oil from your scalp through the shafts of your hair, beats pesky static, and can help you avoid split ends. It arrives beautifully packed in a recyclable bag and a compostable box made from papaya fruit pulp and vegetable ink. If this isn’t enough, Saya also reinforces its commitment to the environment by donating a part of sales to 1% for the Planet. Best Wide-Tooth Comb: SHAZ & KIKS Handmade Neem Wood Comb Buy on Shazandkiks.com Buy on Urban Outfitters Buy on Verishop.com Sisters Kiku Chaudhuri and Shaz Rajashekar founded the Ayurveda-inspired haircare brand SHAZ & KIKS, drawing from generations of beauty rituals of Indian women. Their wide-tooth neem wood comb is made from the Azadirachta Indica tree that’s fast growing and is known for its medicinal qualities. Neem wood is antimicrobial, and using this comb can help keep your scalp squeaky clean by sloughing off dead skin. You can use it on wet or dry hair. To keep it in tip-top shape, wash it with soap and water and let it dry completely in the sun, then rub on a light oil such as coconut or jojoba. Neeti Mehra is a luxury-industry veteran who's also committed to sustainable, slow, and mindful living. Her haircare routine includes a weekly head massage with an Ayurvedic hair oil. She switched from plastic combs to eco-friendly neem wood combs a few years ago and owns several in different shapes and sizes for her styling needs.