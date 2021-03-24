Culture Holidays The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Gifts of 2021 Send all the love without any of the waste By Amanda Ogle Amanda Ogle is a freelance writer and editor covering sustainability, health, travel, food, and lifestyle topics. our editorial process Amanda Ogle Updated March 24, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best for the Green Living Novice: True Natured Co. Reusable Produce Bags at Amazon "Double stitching and durable seams mean these bags are built to last, these are helpful for anyone who wants start living a greener lifestyle." Best for Kids: Smiling Tree Toys at Amazon "Smiling Tree Toys makes old-school, eco-friendly playthings made from sustainably-sourced woods free from paints, stains, and dyes." Best for Baby: Esembly Cloth Diapers at Esemblybaby.com "Reusable and adorable, Esembly's cloth diapers are a great gift for green parents." Best for Students: Little Gold Fox Designs Wood Bookmarks at Etsy "This set of wooden bookmarks is a sustainable, affordable way to let students know you care." Best for Graduates: Bodum Chambord French Press at Walmart "For many, coffee is a crucial component for early mornings, so a coffee makers is a great gift for graduates." Best Personalized Gift: Blue Stiggy Personalized Notebook at Etsy "Whether your loved one is a writer or not, this customizable journal is a great gift." Best for Foodies: Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board at Amazon "Made from Moso bamboo, this large cutting board is perfect for beautiful dinner party presentations." Best for Plant Enthusiasts: Free Mountain Designs Seed Bombs at Etsy "For those who love to garden or have a green thumb, seed bombs are a great gift." One of the greatest joys in life is sending (and let's be real, receiving) gifts, whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or even a simple "thinking of you" gift. While non-material gifts like experiences, classes, and acts of service are all great gifts, sometimes we still feel the need to send a physical gift. For the eco-conscious, however, gift giving can be tough with all of the single-use plastics, paper waste, and throwaway products associated with gift-giving. Here, we've rounded up our favorite eco-friendly gifts so you can send some love on any occasion with less worrying about the environmental impact. Here are the best eco-friendly gifts: Best for the Green Living Novice: True Natured Co. Reusable Produce Bags Reusable Produce Bags Buy on Amazon Buy on Myshopify.com Buy on Sears.com We know what you’re thinking: reusable grocery bags for a gift? But when you consider that Americans alone use 100 billion plastic bags a year, and that only about 1 percent of those bags are returned for recycling, this is a handy and helpful item for anyone who wants start living a greener lifestyle. This pack of seven reusable bags from True Natured Co. are plastic free and made from 100 percent biodegradable cotton, with muslin drawstrings and wooden closures. The set includes one cotton net bag, three mesh produce bags, and three bulk bin food bags for things like coffee, nuts, grains, and heavy items. Double stitching and durable seams mean these bags are built to last, and they’re machine washable for easy cleaning. Best for Kids: Smiling Tree Toys Buy on Amazon Buy on Etsy Buy on Smilingtreetoys.com Looking for a cute name set, toy truck, wooden blocks, or a name puzzle that will last? Smiling Tree Toys makes old-school, eco-friendly playthings made from sustainably-sourced U.S. woods free from paints, stains, and dyes. They can also personalize toys so your children can keep them and pass them down for years to come. Most of their toys are finished with an in-house blend of organic jojoba oil and locally sourced beeswax, but all teethers, toy crates, and memory/domino games come unfinished. We love the plastic-free classic stacking toy, and toddlers will adore the wooden cameras, shape sorters, and wooden cell phones. Best for Baby: Esembly Cloth Diapers Buy on Esemblybaby.com Disposable diapers are a major source of plastic waste. Esembly’s cloth diapers are a great alternative, as they are reusable and are made from 100 percent recycled yarn derived from post-consumer plastic bottles, GOTS-certified organic cotton grown responsibly in South Asia. These diapers are free of SLS, SLES, LAS, petroleum, phthalates, phosphates, fragrances, brighteners, and softeners. The outer diapers (a waterproof diaper that layers over the inner diaper to prevent blowouts) come in cute patterns and can also be used for swimming. The company's paper packaging and shipping envelopes are also made from 100 percent recycled material and are completely recyclable. Best for Students: Little Gold Fox Designs Wood Bookmarks with Tassels This artist has multiple design options available, and you can choose which designs you like while ordering, or choose to get a random assortment. Best for Graduates: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker - Borosilicate Beaker Best Personalized Gift: Blue Stiggy Personalized Notebook Best for Foodies: Greener Chef Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board Buy on Amazon This bamboo cutting board from Greener Chef is naturally bacteria- and microbe resistant and made from 100 percent Moso bamboo that's grown in organic, chemical-free soil and finished without harsh lacquers, stains, or chemicals. It shouldn't crack, separate, or split, but if by chance you have any problems, the company will replace it for life. One side of the board has a deep juice-catching groove that's perfect for capturing sauces, juices, gravies, and glazes that seep out as you cut. After cutting, simply flip the board to the other side for a beautiful presentation large enough for elaborate veggie arrangements, watermelon, and more. Best for Plant Enthusiasts: Free Mountain Designs Seed Bombs These seed bomb sets from Free Mountain Designs are biodegradable heart-shaped discs containing various wildflower or herb seeds like cilantro, basil, dill, mint, baby's breath, poppies, bluebonnets, coneflowers, zinnias, marigolds, verbena, and more. Just plant them in loose soil, soak with water a bit, and you'll have sprouts in just a few days. Every seed species used is GMO-free and organic, and many sets come in cute boxes perfect for gifting.