Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"For those who love to garden or have a green thumb, seed bombs are a great gift."

"Whether your loved one is a writer or not, this customizable journal is a great gift."

"For many, coffee is a crucial component for early mornings, so a coffee makers is a great gift for graduates."

"This set of wooden bookmarks is a sustainable, affordable way to let students know you care."

"Double stitching and durable seams mean these bags are built to last, these are helpful for anyone who wants start living a greener lifestyle."

One of the greatest joys in life is sending (and let’s be real, receiving) gifts, whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or even a simple “thinking of you” gift. While non-material gifts like experiences, classes, and acts of service are all great gifts, sometimes we still feel the need to send a physical gift.

For the eco-conscious, however, gift giving can be tough with all of the single-use plastics, paper waste, and throwaway products associated with gift-giving. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite eco-friendly gifts so you can send some love on any occasion with less worrying about the environmental impact.

Here are the best eco-friendly gifts: