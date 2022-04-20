Our 10 Favorite Eco-Friendly Gardening Tools

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter whether you have a large suburban lot or a few containers on a balcony, your garden will provide food and shelter for local wildlife, birds, and pollinators. If you grow fruits and veggies, you’ll have the additional benefit of knowing exactly where your food comes from, and not to mention that you’ll gain new respect for how hard our farmers work the first time aphids chow down on your nasturtiums.

Weeding, digging, and watering are all necessary garden chores but you’ll get the job done more efficiently with the right tools. Instead of buying a throwaway product, look for quality tools that will last for years so you don’t create additional waste. This is definitely a time when you get what you pay for; most cheap tools barely last a season. Of course, it’s always smart to look for secondhand tools at flea markets and garage sales, though you may not always find what you need.

Ahead, our top picks for the best eco-friendly and durable gardening tools that will help your garden thrive for years to come.