We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Some our favorite gifts here at Treehugger are experiences and acts of service, which can warm hearts and have minimal environmental impact at the same time. However, if you'd prefer to give a physical gift, we've turned to our favorite ethical brands to suggest options with a sustainable twist, just in time for Father’s Day. We hope you’ll find something pleasing for dads, grandfathers, father figures, and anyone else you want to honor this June. Ahead, the best eco-friendly Father’s Day gifts. The Rundown Fire Belly Tea The Must-Have at Firebellytea.com Uncommon Goods Oyster Mushroom Log Kit at Uncommon Goods Alder New York Cleansing Kit at Aldernewyork.com Tentree Tree Embroidery Tencel Peak Hat at Tentree.com Bloomscape Red Prayer Plant at Bloomscape.com Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Pajama Pants at Coyuchi.com Patagonia Shearling Fleece Pullover at Patagonia.com Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Purpose Light at Goalzero.com Bureo Fishnet Flyer Frisbee at Earthhero.com Fire Belly Tea The Must-Have View On Firebellytea.com Firebelly Tea offers luxurious loose leaf teas, sourced sustainably and shipped in recyclable and fully compostable packaging. We love this gift collection, which includes a tea sampler plus an elegantly designed tea cup and strainer. The cup and strainer nestle together satisfyingly for a perfect steep. There are several tea sampler options. You can select “Uppers” for a boost in the morning, “Downers” for a relaxing evening, or “The Arsenal” for a mix that includes a black, a green, and a decaf. Uncommon Goods Oyster Mushroom Log Kit View On Uncommon Goods A DIY mushroom grow kit is a fun project for lovers of cooking and gardening alike. Each kit includes organic oyster mushroom spores planted in salvaged poplar or aspen logs. When it arrives, soak it in water and then store it in a cool, dark place, and soon you’ll be harvesting fresh mushrooms. The kits are handmade in Georgia, and can fruit for many harvests with a little care. Alder New York Cleansing Kit View On Aldernewyork.com Give your loved one a gentle nudge to take a moment for self care. The fragrance-free body bar and gel cleanser are both designed for all skin types, and feature sea kelp. The body bar is certified vegan and EWG-verified, and also contains jojoba seeds. The cleanser comes in a bottle made with recycled plastic, and contains glycolic acid for gentle exfoliation. The kit is rounded out with a facial brush to help stimulate the skin. Every order comes with a packet of wildflower seeds, which you can plant to help support pollinators. Tentree Tree Embroidery Tencel Peak Hat View On Tentree.com For anyone on "Team Trees," this classic cap not only sports an embroidered pine, but also plants ten trees with every purchase. Made from sustainable tencel fabric, it has a recycled plastic brim and a metal clasp at the back to adjust the fit. Bloomscape Red Prayer Plant View On Bloomscape.com Prayer plants, also known as herringbone plants, are good for indoor gardening beginners and thrive in spots with lots of moisture (like bathrooms). They have striking leaves that fold inwards in the evenings. This one comes in a container from Ecopots, a carbon neutral maker that uses recycled plastic, much of which is harvested from the ocean. You can choose among five different pot colors. We love Bloomscape’s guarantee: if the plant dies within 30 days, the company will replace it. Coyuchi Striped Organic Crinkled Pajama Pants View On Coyuchi.com These soft pajama pants are just right for lounging, breakfast in bed, or a good night’s sleep. The fabric is cotton percale certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), and has also earned a Made Safe seal, which means it’s free from the concerning chemicals often used in textiles. The breathable weave gets softer with each wash. Plus, the pants have pockets, which always earns extra points with us. The Best Organic Cotton Pajamas for a Sustainable Night's Sleep Patagonia Men's Shearling Fleece Button Pullover View On Patagonia.com Patagonia is one of our go-to places for sustainable activewear. Its garments make for durable gifts that can be enjoyed for years to come. This pullover is made with recycled fleece, and is sewn in a Fair Trade Certified facility in El Salvador. You can also shop for a second-hand version of this style on Patagonia’s Worn Wear platform, which helps give another life to pre-loved gear. Goal Zero Torch 500 Multi-Purpose Light View On Goalzero.com For people who want to do repairs and projects after dark, a bright light with a built-in solar panel is a welcome tool. This torch from Goal Zero also charges via USB, and can even be used as a back-up battery for your cell phone. It’s also great on camping trips and in emergency power outages. In addition to making products that can be powered with clean energy, Goal Zero offsets any emissions associated with the company’s shipping, and also donates their products to disaster relief efforts. Bureo Fishnet Flyer Frisbee View On Earthhero.com This frisbee is made from 80% upcycled fishing nets, which were recovered from Chile’s shores. The frisbee itself is made in the United States by Bureo, which will take back the product for recycling when it’s at the end of its life. Bureo is also a certified B Corp and member of 1% for the Planet, which means a percent of proceeds from every sale are donated to environmental non-profits. In case the recipient of your gift is a fan of Ultimate Frisbee, you can assure them this disc is the official weight. Why Trust Treehugger? We looked for gifts made with organic or recycled materials, that have robust third-party environmental certifications. We also considered the manufacturer’s labor policies and charitable programs. 