Fire Belly Tea

Firebelly Tea offers luxurious loose leaf teas, sourced sustainably and shipped in recyclable and fully compostable packaging. We love this gift collection, which includes a tea sampler plus an elegantly designed tea cup and strainer. The cup and strainer nestle together satisfyingly for a perfect steep.

There are several tea sampler options. You can select “Uppers” for a boost in the morning, “Downers” for a relaxing evening, or “The Arsenal” for a mix that includes a black, a green, and a decaf.