Animals Pets The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Products of 2022 Keep your pooch and planet happy with these sustainable products. By Mary Jo DiLonardo Published February 22, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Eco-friendly dog products incorporate organic ingredients, use sustainable materials, and feature certifications that verify environmentally-friendly manufacturing processes. Our extensive research into the best eco-conscious brands, combined with in-depth product testing, has lead us to toys, treats, and accessories that will make your dog happy with minimal impact on the environment. From the pantry to the playroom, here are the best eco-friendly dog products. The Rundown Best Food: Castor & Pollux Organix Dog Food at Thrive Market Castor & Pollux offers a huge selection of USDA-certified organic foods featuring free-range chicken or turkey. Best Treats: Wet Noses Organic Crunchy Dog Treats at Amazon These crunchy, sweet-and-savory organic treats come in interesting flavor combinations. Best Toy: West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy at Amazon This durable, recyclable toy can be tossed, rolled, and stuffed with treats. Best Collar: LupinePet Eco Dog Collar at Amazon The Eco Dog Collar is strong, soft, and crafted from recycled plastic bottles, plus it comes with a lifetime guarantee. Best Leash: Mountain Dog Original Clip Leash at Mountaindogproducts.com These strong, attractive leashes give discarded climbing rope a second life. Best Harness: The Good Dog Company Hemp Corduroy Harness at Amazon The hemp and organic cotton in this harness is good for the environment and gentle against your dog’s skin. Best Potty Pad: Max & Neo Reusable Dog Pee Pads at Amazon These washable cotton pads are waterproof, leakproof, and larger than most reusable options. Best Poop Bags: The Original Poop Bags at Amazon These soft, sturdy poop bags are made out of corn, vegetable oils, and compostable polymers. Best Food: Castor & Pollux Organix Dog Food View On Thrive Market View On Amazon View On Chewy If you like to shop organic for your family, you can do the same for your pet. While some dog foods might include a handful of organic ingredients, all Castor & Pollux Organix formulas are USDA certified organic. The first ingredients are organic free-range chicken or turkey with no added corn, wheat, or soy. Organic ingredients are produced without chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, or growth hormones. There are no artificial preservatives and, like all organic products, there are no genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organix takes an extra step: 10 of the recipes are Non-GMO Project verified, meaning a third-party process confirmed they meet non-GMO testing standards. Choose from six dry kibbles, six tiny feasts (small morsels in gravy), and a dozen canned food flavors. There are formulas for puppies, seniors, and small-breed dogs. Best Treats: Wet Noses Organic Crunchy Dog Treats View On Amazon View On Chewy View On PETCO Anyone can give their dog a chicken-flavored biscuit, but to really get your pet’s attention, try something like hemp seed and banana, or pumpkin and quinoa. The limited-ingredient crunchy treats from Wet Noses are USDA-certified organic and have no preservatives or fillers. They are sourced and made in the United States and contain no soy, corn, or dairy. Dog people say they are tempted to try these sweet-and-savory treats themselves because they smell so good. Even picky eaters seem to find a flavor they like so they are great motivation for training treats. The snacks are just about 1 1/4 inches so they’re perfect as-is for large dogs or can be broken (with some effort) into smaller pieces. Best Toy: West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy 4.7 View On Amazon View On Chewy View On PETCO All the toys from West Paw are incredibly durable and created with sustainability in mind. They’re mostly made of recycled and recyclable materials and are so long-lasting that they rarely need to be replaced. The twisty, fun Qwizl is made of the company’s trademark Zogoflex material. Zogoflex is a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) that’s made in the United States. It’s BPA- and phthalate-free, and is 100% recyclable. This particular toy can be tossed and rolled and also stuffed with treats like biscuits, bully sticks, and carrots to keep your pup occupied. Also good: filling the nooks and crannies with peanut butter, adding a few treats, then freezing. West Paw also makes a line of colorful fetch toys made out of a new Seaflex material. That’s a mix of Zogoflex and post-consumer recycled ocean-bound plastic. They’re also sturdy and fun and include bone, disc, and wishbone shapes. Best Collar: LupinePet Eco Dog Collar View On Amazon View On Lupinepet.com Some eco-friendly collars are made out of hemp or cotton; others are created out of recyclable materials. These soft-but-strong collars from Lupine are crafted from recycled plastic bottles. Like everything else from the company, they have an “even if chewed” lifetime guarantee. The collars come in six mostly muted colors “inspired by nature,” ranging from mountain lake and moss and granite and tropical sea. They are available in 0.5, 0.75, and 1-inch widths to fit neck sizes from 6 to 28 inches. There are matching leashes available in 4-foot and 6-foot lengths, crafted of the same recycled material. All collars and leashes are made by hand in one building in the small company’s headquarters in Conway, New Hampshire with very little wasted material. Best Leash: Mountain Dog Original Clip Leash View On Mountaindogproducts.com Climbing rope is great for leashes because it’s incredibly strong and durable, but also typically softer than many other materials. These leashes are made out of International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) certified dynamic climbing rope which can hold almost 1500 pounds. Most of the leashes are made with remnants from manufacturers or donations from climbing gyms and climbers. Mountain Dog leashes are made by hand with almost no carbon footprint. Because climbing rope is so strong, the leashes are made to last a lifetime. But just in case, there’s an unconditional warranty that even covers chewing. Leashes come in several colors and lengths between 1 and 10 feet. It has a clip on one end and a handle on the other. The Best Dog Leashes, According to a Puppy Foster Parent Best Harness: The Good Dog Company Hemp Corduroy Harness View On Amazon View On Thegooddogcompany.com There are lots of great harnesses available for rugged adventures but if you want to shop strictly based on sustainability, this Good Dog Company harness is a wonderful choice. It’s made of hemp and organic cotton which is smart for the environment plus it’s gentle against your dog’s body. That’s particularly nice if your pet has sensitive skin. The harness comes in four sizes and nine earthy colors, including avocado, marigold, and plum. There’s a basic or soft corduroy fabric. The simple style is easily adjustable and is designed to distribute pressure evenly around your dog’s body. There are also matching collars and leashes. All cotton/hemp products are naturally antibacterial and naturally antimicrobial. Plus, they're machine washable. Best Dog Harnesses, According to Pet Experts Best Potty Pad: Max & Neo Washable Reusable Dog Pee Pads View On Amazon View On Maxandneo.com Reusable puppy pads are so much better for the environment than disposable pads with plastic backing. The Max & Neo Washable Reusable Dog Pee Pads are waterproof, leakproof, and can be washed over and over again without losing absorbency. Max & Neo pads have a large footprint too, with a 30-inch by 36-inch size that's larger than most other puppy pads. These pads are especially great for puppies prone to shredding disposable pads. They also work well in crates or as extra protection over dog beds for senior pups. They can be used for adult dogs post-surgery, or in the car, or even for messy eaters. Max & Neo has a line of sturdy items including collars and leashes. For every product someone buys from Max & Neo, they donate a product to a rescue group. Best Poop Bags: The Original Poop Bags View On Amazon View On Chewy View On PETCO If you walk your dog, you can’t leave the house without poop bags. Maybe you use biodegradable bags hoping the bags won’t stick around forever in landfills, but “biodegradable” is just a marketing term. One 2019 study conducted by the University of Plymouth International Marine Litter Research Unit found that some “biodegradable” bags stayed intact in soil, seawater, and the open air for three years or longer. By contrast, compostable bags decayed in as little as three months under certain conditions. These poop bags are made from corn, vegetable oils, and compostable polymers, and they meet the American Society for Testing and Materials standard for commercial compostability. Beyond their compostable bonafides, the Original Poop Bags are also soft, sturdy, have easy-to-tie handles, and come available in rolls that fit standard poop bag holder. The 4 Best Compostable Doggy Poop Bags of 2022 What to Look for in Eco-Friendly Dog Products Ingredients Check the label when shopping for pet food and treats. Look for organic ingredients. That means produce was grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and animals were allowed to graze and fed organic feed and no hormones or antibiotics. Sometimes food and treats will have sustainable proteins, like insects, or might be made with surplus or misfit produce that otherwise might have been dumped in a landfill. You can also learn more about a company’s sustainability practices on the label or online. Materials Materials like organic cotton and hemp are environmentally friendly choices for items like collars, leashes, harnesses, and toys. Stainless steel is an eco-smart choice for water bowls over plastic. You can also find many items like toys and gear that are made out of recycled plastic bottles. Durability Some products might be great for the environment, but if they don’t last very long, then you have to constantly replace them. If your dog is an aggressive chewer, then make sure toys are rugged and won’t be immediately destroyed. If you and your pet are very active, it makes sense to invest in a durable harness and leash instead of frequently replacing less-sturdy options. Why Trust Treehugger? The proud mom of a rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered more than three dozen puppies and dogs. She is always looking for the best products that are healthiest for her foster pets and for the planet. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent more than six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand. The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Puppy Training Pads of 2022 View Article Sources Napper IE, Thompson RC. Environmental deterioration of biodegradable, oxo-biodegradable, compostable, and conventional plastic carrier bags in the sea, soil, and open-air over a 3-year period. Environ Sci Technology. 2019;53(9):4775-4783. doi:10.1021/acs.est.8b06984