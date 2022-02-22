The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Products of 2022

If you like to shop organic for your family, you can do the same for your pet. While some dog foods might include a handful of organic ingredients, all Castor & Pollux Organix formulas are USDA certified organic. The first ingredients are organic free-range chicken or turkey with no added corn, wheat, or soy. Organic ingredients are produced without chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, antibiotics, or growth hormones.

There are no artificial preservatives and, like all organic products, there are no genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Organix takes an extra step: 10 of the recipes are Non-GMO Project verified, meaning a third-party process confirmed they meet non-GMO testing standards.

Choose from six dry kibbles, six tiny feasts (small morsels in gravy), and a dozen canned food flavors. There are formulas for puppies, seniors, and small-breed dogs.

