The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Grooming Products of 2021

When it’s time to brush your dog, give him a bath, or trim his nails, it’s not like a relaxing spa day many people would enjoy. “Most dogs aren’t like us where they enjoy being pampered,” says professional dog groomer Kim Flatley, owner of St. Louis-based Fitness with Fido. “They have better things to do like going out to play and barking and all that.”

Flatley suggests doing your grooming in spurts — nails one day and a bath on another day, and be sure to reward your pet for being good.

Maybe do their nails after a walk when they’re a little tired and are more relaxed. If you’re going to brush their teeth, take them for a walk or play ball after as a reward. Try to brush your dog at least once a week, brush their teeth once or twice a week, and do their nails every two to six weeks depending on how quickly they grow.

When choosing products, she says many more people seem to be choosing natural products, from shampoos to wipes. “I try to use natural products for myself, so I try to find ones that are safer for my dogs and my client’s dogs,” Flatley says.

Here’s a look at some grooming products we like. We tried to choose as many that had sustainable and eco-friendly elements as we could that also did a good job.