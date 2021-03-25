Animals Pets The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Collars of 2021 Sustainable options to keep you pet safe and active By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated March 25, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Heavy Duty: Max and Neo The NEO Dog Collar at Walmart "Max and Neo collars are so sturdy and long lasting, yet flexible enough that even puppies tolerate them." Best Recycled: LupinePet Eco Dog Collar at Amazon "These collars are made out of recycled plastic bottles, and come with a lifetime guarantee." Best Eco-Friendly: Cycle Dog Bottle Opener Dog Collar at Walmart "These collars are backed with discarded bike inner tubes, which repurposes the rubber and keeps bacteria from growing." Best for Small Dogs and Best for Large Dogs: The Good Dog Company Hemp Dog Collar at Amazon "Soft and durable collars made from hemp and organic cotton come in extra small and extra large sizes." Best Personalized: Orvis Personalized Bamboo Collar at Orvis.com "A bamboo option that lets you put your pet’s name and phone number right on the collar." Best Cute: 2 Hounds Design Buckle Dog Collar at 2houndsdesign.com "There are lots of whimsical and fun designs in this eco-collection made from recycled bottles." Best Cool: Wolfgang Man & Beast OverLand Dog Collar at Amazon "With artsy and hip designs, this outdoorsy company doesn’t sacrifice style for sustainability." Best Everyday Collar: Pawtitas Reflective Dog Collar at Walmart "A collar that features reflective stitching for extra safety during walks at dusk and dawn." Whether your dog looks best in something flashy or prefers something earthy and subdued, it’s important that your canine pal always wear a collar. It's the most obvious place to put ID tags in case your pup ever goes wandering. Although your pet should be microchipped, if your pet is lost, most people will look to your dog’s collar first for a name and phone number. When fitting a collar, you should be able to fit about two fingers comfortably between the collar and your dog’s neck. It should never be so loose that it could slip over your dog’s head. Be sure to check the fit regularly, especially if your dog is still growing, or has lost or gained weight. Check it often to make sure there are no rips or tears or damage to the buckles or clasps. Here’s a look at some colorful, long-lasting, and eco-friendly collar choices for your best buddy. Best Heavy Duty: Max and Neo The NEO Dog Collar Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Maxandneo.com They are so sturdy and long lasting, yet flexible enough that even puppies tolerate them. They come in all sorts of bright colors and plaids and occasional patterns and they’re very reasonably priced. Even better, for every product you buy, they donate another product to a rescue. The basic collar comes in four sizes and seven colors. They fit neck sizes 8.5 to 25 inches. "A personal note here. I love these collars. Max & Neo donates collars, leashes, and other supplies to more than 3,500 rescues around the country, and these are always in the donation boxes. You’ll want more than one, but won’t need them: I’m using the same collars that I’ve used repeatedly for several puppies." ~ Treehugger writer and dog foster parent Mary Jo DiLonardo Best Recycled: LupinePet Eco Dog Collar Buy on Amazon Buy on Lupinepet.com There are several collars made out of recycled plastic bottles, but we really like this one made by LupinePet. My dog has been wearing one of their original collars for probably 4-5 years. It’s soft, durable, and lightweight and this recycled line is very similar. The collars come in 0.5, 0.57, and 1-inch widths, four natural colors, and fit necks ranging from 6 to 28 inches. Everything is made by hand at this small company, based out of Conway, New Hampshire. A company spokesperson tells Treehugger that, “Everything we do is here in the same building. We use lean manufacturing and make only what we need and with very little wasted material.” LupinePet has an “even if chewed” lifetime guarantee on collars. Best Eco-Friendly: Cycle Dog Bottle Opener Dog Collar Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Cycledog.com Cycle Dog was created to raise awareness about the millions of bike inner tubes that are tossed into landfills each each. The collars are backed with this discarded tubing which not only recycles products, but also keeps bacteria from growing so collars don’t get smelly. If you’d rather skip the rubber, choose from a colorful selection of Ecoweave webbing collars made from recycled plastic bottles. All hand-sewn products are made in their facility in Portland, Oregon, and will be repaired if they get damaged at no charge for the life of the product. The packaging is very minimal. Note: It’s always a smart idea to remove a collar if you crate your dog, but it’s especially important to do so when a collar has an additional hook like the attached bottle opener on this collar that can get caught on the crate. The Best Dog Leashes, According to a Puppy Foster Parent Best for Small Dogs and Best for Large Dogs: The Good Dog Company Hemp Corduroy Dog Collar Buy on Amazon Buy on Thegooddogcompany.com If you have a tiny dog or puppy, it can be tough to find a collar that isn’t overwhelming. The Good Dog Company offers options that are only 0.5-inch wide and the extra-small fits 6- to 10-inch necks. On the other end, for bigger dogs, the extra-large collars expand up to 30 inches. Collars are made of 55 percent hemp and 45 percent certified organic cotton. The fabric is soft, yet durable. It’s a good option for dogs that might have allergies and skin issues. It also won’t get smelly, especially if it gets wet. The collars come in a range of earthy colors from avocado to marigold. Best Personalized: Orvis Personalized Bamboo Collar Buy on Orvis.com If you don’t want to have an ID tag dangling from your pet’s collar, this personalized option from Orvis lets you put your pet’s name and a phone number right on the collar. Made from renewable bamboo fiber, the collar is soft and adjustable. The nylon buckle, according to the company, is Coast Guard-approved so it’s very durable. The collar comes in seven colors ranging from black and navy to pink and aqua. They can be personalized with up to 22 letters and/or numbers and sizes fit dogs with necks from 9 to 24 inches. Best Cute: 2 Hounds Design Buckle Dog Collar Buy on 2houndsdesign.com Buy on Amazon If you want something a little flashy and colorful for your dog, you can choose from whimsical pink flowers and dots to bold blue stripes. Known for no-pull harnesses, 2 Hounds Designs also carries a wide selection of collars and leashes. The bright Earthstyle collection is created from eco-friendly webbing, and made in the United States out of recycled bottles. The hardware is stainless steel and heavy-duty buckles won’t get brittle and break in cold weather. According to the company, they’re made of the same nylon/acetal used in firefighter uniforms. Neck sizes run from 7 to 26 inches and collars come in either 0.63 or 1-inch widths. Best Dog Harnesses, According to Pet Experts Best Cool: Wolfgang Man & Beast OverLand Dog Collar Buy on Amazon Buy on Wolfgangusa.com This outdoorsy company doesn’t sacrifice style for sustainability. The collection of collars, leashes, and harnesses are very arty and range from forest canopies and night skies to street art. Collars are lightweight yet durable, ideal for active, adventurous dogs and come in neck sizes ranging from 8 to 26 inches. The company says, “We build our products domestically, transport them minimally, and they’ll be replaced rarely.” Some collar purchases also benefit charities. For example, if you buy the Do Good collar (view on Wolfgang USA), a donation will be made to Nuzzles & Co., a pet rescue in Utah. Best Everyday Collar: Pawtitas Reflective Dog Collar Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy This basic collar from Pawtitas is an all-around good collar choice. The Eco collection offers nine color options including living coral and blue ocean. The fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles. The collar features reflective center stitching that is a great safety measure for early morning or late night walks. It comes in four widths and four sizes, and fits necks from 9 to 27 inches. Final Verdict Our top pick is the Max and Neo The NEO Dog Collar (view on Walmart) because it's sturdy and comfortable, and the company will donate an item to a rescue with every purchase. For a great recycled option, we like the LupinePet Eco Dog Collar (view on Amazon). It’s made out of recycled bottles and comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. Why Trust Treehugger? When recommending pet products, Treehugger always puts pets' needs first. We also look for the most sustainable products available. We found lots of dog collars made out of recycled materials including plastic bottles and bike tires. There are also sustainable options like organic cotton and hemp. We also chose one of our favorite options because it’s incredibly durable and won’t need to be replaced for many, many years. The proud mom of a rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered more than 30 dogs and puppies. She’s picked out collars for a lot of puppies and dogs during that time. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. 