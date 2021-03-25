Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"These collars are backed with discarded bike inner tubes, which repurposes the rubber and keeps bacteria from growing."

"Max and Neo collars are so sturdy and long lasting, yet flexible enough that even puppies tolerate them."

Whether your dog looks best in something flashy or prefers something earthy and subdued, it’s important that your canine pal always wear a collar. It's the most obvious place to put ID tags in case your pup ever goes wandering. Although your pet should be microchipped, if your pet is lost, most people will look to your dog’s collar first for a name and phone number.

When fitting a collar, you should be able to fit about two fingers comfortably between the collar and your dog’s neck. It should never be so loose that it could slip over your dog’s head. Be sure to check the fit regularly, especially if your dog is still growing, or has lost or gained weight. Check it often to make sure there are no rips or tears or damage to the buckles or clasps.

Here’s a look at some colorful, long-lasting, and eco-friendly collar choices for your best buddy.