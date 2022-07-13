The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dog Bowls of 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

To help lower your dog’s carbon footprint, one easy place to start is the dinner table.

The best eco-friendly pet bowls are made from sustainable materials like bamboo and stainless steel or recycled products like bicycle tires and plastic bottles. They come in many sizes and often different colors. Most are easy to wash and many can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

There are also options for dogs that eat too fast and large dogs and seniors so they don’t have to stretch their necks.

Here’s a look at some of the best eco-friendly pet bowls.