The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Dish Towels of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Most flour-sack towels are white, but these are made from undyed organic cotton."

"This six-pack of towels is priced close to what a two-pack of other brands might cost."

"Thanks to the weave and thickness, these towels are extra-absorbant."

"This set is yarn-dyed so its pretty colors will stand the test of time."

Dish towels serve many purposes. Most importantly, they help cut down or eliminate disposable paper towel use, serving as a reusable item that can be washed and used again and again.

They are also more versatile than a disposable version: Fold them up into a thick square and they can protect a tabletop from a hot pan, or use them to protect fingers when a cast-iron handle or pan is a bit too hot to touch with bare skin. Dry a whole load of dishes with them, or soak up the water that accidentally sprayed all over the kitchen floor or leaked from the pot after you watered your plant too generously.

Investing in a good-quality, ethically made dish towel made that will last for years is worth the time and money spent finding just the right fit for you.

Here are some of the best dish towels on the market today: