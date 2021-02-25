Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

There’s a good reason that for many, a mark of adulthood means investing in their first couch. It’s a big purchase, both financially (and physically) for most people. It’s something you don’t do often, and it can dramatically affect the style and comfort of your living room. Besides our beds, couches probably get the most use out of any piece of furniture in the house. That’s why it’s definitely worth it to find one that’s eco-friendly and made without toxic chemicals, which are commonly found in the frame, foam, and exterior materials of conventional furniture. These chemicals both pollute the air and water in the places where the furniture is made, and can also slowly but surely leach out into the indoor air of our homes where we breathe it in, and into our bodies as we lounge (or sleep) on our couches. Before you go any further, remember the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. So if you already have a couch, consider reusing it—have you checked into how much it would cost to simply recover it with a new fabric? Take a quick measurement, and give a call to your local upholsterer and ask for an estimate. Next, consider if you could recycle—by buying a used or vintage couch (details on that below). If the answer is no to those two options, only then should you consider one of the new, sustainably made couches below. We researched the market to find the best eco-friendly couches:

Black-Owned Best Overall: Sabai The Essential Sofa Buy on Sabai.design This well-priced sofa has it all: Great customer reviews for comfort, style, and ease of assembly. It can be put together by just one person. The sofa is made in the United States (High Point, North Carolina, specifically) and fabrics are made from natural fibers and polyester from recycled water bottles, including a velvet option. Frames are made with FSC-Certified wood, covered with certiPUR-US foam, with recycled fiber pillows. Shipping materials are made from 100 percent recycled materials and minimal plastic is used in the packaging. Best Budget: IKEA KIVIK Sofa Buy on Ikea Ikea has made a commitment that all its wood and cotton will be from more sustainable sources as of 2020. This roomy couch isn’t as eco-friendly as others on this list, but it’s also about half the price, and it gets high marks for comfort. The cotton/polyester fabric covers are removable and washable (or replaceable) which can make the difference between keeping a couch and tossing it if you get it stained. This couch needs to be assembled, but most people find it to be fairly straightforward, and it can be easier to get up and into an apartment as opposed to moving a full-sized couch. The 7 Best Upholstery Cleaners of 2021 Best Sectional: Medley Sectionals Buy on Medleyhome.com Medley offers a wide variety of sleek, modern styles in a variety of configurations. They’re handcrafted in California and made to order in 7-10 weeks. That customization means that you choose the fabric, the pillow filling and sizing—in preset sizes or sized to the inch (that can include changing the depth of the seat or the sectional’s height). The wood is all FSC Certified or bamboo, and the exterior textiles are certified organic or recycled. Pillow options include organic latex or a polyester foam that’s certified clean, called CertiPUR-US. Best Leather: Ecobalanza Couture Collection Buy on Ecobalanza.com Leather is a complicated material; to be completely toxin-free, it needs to be both tanned, dyed, and treated/coated with nontoxic materials. There are several manufacturers who sell chrome-free tanned leather, or leather that’s naturally dyed, or uncoated leathers. However, Ecobalanza is the only one who ensures that their leathers are EcoPell, which are unsealed, vegetable-tanned, and free of heavy metals. It is certified by several European associations for safety. Ecobalanza’s couches come in a variety of styles, and can be made with EcoPell leather, over frames that are made from FSC-Certified wood, steel and hemp-tied springs, and GOTS-certified latex, and natural wool and organic cotton batting. Best for Pets and Kids: West Elm Bradford Reversible Sectional Buy on West Elm West Elm has a variety of sectionals in all kinds of organizations that you can order based on your room’s needs (l-shaped, with a chaise) and styles, including classic and modern. The company uses FSC Certified wood and several lines, like the Bradford, are made with hand-built frames, which means they are more likely to be durable. They are also hand-upholstered in the United States. The Bradford has foam cushions, rather than polyurethane, which other West Elm lines use (sometimes paired with feather pillows). A fabric option includes a whole range that’s particularly good for those with pets and can be certified “green guard” which means that the fabric meets stringent chemical and VOC standards. 11 Durable and Eco-Friendly Dog Toys Best Pull-Out/Sleeper: Joybird Eliot Sleeper Sofa Buy on Joybird.com The company’s most popular sleeper sofa, this one gets high marks for comfort as both a couch and a bed. The couch’s frame is made from kiln-dried, responsibly-sourced wood, and joints are glued with low-VOC adhesives, stapled, and screwed to ensure durability over time. Choose the Key Largo fabric option, for bright colored textiles produced in an environmentally-friendly mill. The couches are built in Tennessee, Mexico, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas. For every order, Joybird plants trees to offset (and then some) the materials used in your couch. Best for Small Spaces/Best Loveseat: Cobble Hill Soho Loveseat Buy on Abchome.com This Manhattan-based ethical home store offers a number of sustainably made couches in a variety of designs, and when it comes to small spaces, a NYC retailer can’t mess around. The SoHo loveseat is a bestseller. It's made in the United States, using wood from responsibly managed forests. The upholstery is 100 percent cotton velvet and comes in 16 colors, including a bright yellow, bright red, purple, blush pink, and pale pink, a refreshing change from many of the couches on this list which are available only in neutral colors. Brass legs are made from recycled material and the seats are composed of a foam core filled with feathers and down. It’s free from flame retardants. Most Comfortable: Burrow Range 3-Piece Sofa Buy on Burrow Available in a few configurations, Burrow’s Range line is designed to be extra-comfy, with overstuffed plush cushions. All Burrow couch frames are made with sustainably-sourced hardwoods and their foam cushions are made with the promise of minimal VOCs, and are free from heavy metals, formaldehyde and phthalates. Opt for the upcycled olefin fabric that’s made without any chemical additives and is free of perfluorochemicals. The fabric has such a tight weave it’s inherently stain-resistant. The modular design also means that if you want a bigger couch in the future, you could order additional sections and avoid replacing the whole thing.