The 5 Best Eco-Friendly Comforters of 2021

A great addition to your bedding bundle is a fluffy, breathable, and durable comforter that is also hypoallergenic, free from toxins, and gentle on the environment. Warm bedding can also help save energy on cold nights, by allowing us to turn down the thermostat. But choosing the comforter that is right for you and Earth-friendly can be daunting. So, we’ve researched a wide range of comforters with a conscience across all budgets and sleeping styles.

Conventional cotton is touted as the dirtiest crop on the planet. Instead, we’ve selected comforters made from organic cotton, eucalyptus, and bamboo fibers and other eco-friendly materials. Some of our recommendations do contain down, which is natural, warm and long-lasting, although some vegans prefer to avoid products with this material.

The comforters we’ve chosen come with certifications such as GOTS, which means that the textile is made from organic fibers, Oeko-Tex, meaning the product has been tested for harmful substances and is harmless for human health, and Fair Trade, indicating they're ethically made.

So, dive right into our list to find the best comforter for your bed.