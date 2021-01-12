Home & Garden Home The 5 Best Eco-Friendly Comforters of 2021 Rejuvenate yourself and the Earth with these sustainable comforters By Neeti Mehra Neeti is a freelance writer for Treehugger who covers sustainability and conscious living. She has edited three magazines during her career and she is currently a columnist and is a contributor to a host of publications. our editorial process Neeti Mehra Updated January 12, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home & Garden Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Green Living Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Coyuchi Three Season Duvet at Coyuchi.com "A lightweight duvet insert, this hypoallergenic comforter is versatile and luxurious." Best Budget: Buffy Cloud Comforter at Amazon "Buffy's Cloud is a crowd favorite and has been described as soft as 'whipped cream.'" Best Down Alternative: Boll & Branch Down Alternative Duvet Insert at Bollandbranch.com "Plush like a marshmallow, this duvet is filled with a hypoallergenic vegan fiber similar to down's feather-like feel." Best For Cold: Coyuchi Winter Weight Down Duvet Insert at Coyuchi.com "This thick duvet is ideal for cold nights when you want some extra weight." Best Lightweight: Ettitude Bamboo Comforter at Ettitude.com "Thermally-regulating and moisture-wicking, this comforter lets you enjoy a cool, sweat-free night of sleep.”" A great addition to your bedding bundle is a fluffy, breathable, and durable comforter that is also hypoallergenic, free from toxins, and gentle on the environment. Warm bedding can also help save energy on cold nights, by allowing us to turn down the thermostat. But choosing the comforter that is right for you and Earth-friendly can be daunting. So, we’ve researched a wide range of comforters with a conscience across all budgets and sleeping styles. Conventional cotton is touted as the dirtiest crop on the planet. Instead, we’ve selected comforters made from organic cotton, eucalyptus, and bamboo fibers and other eco-friendly materials. Some of our recommendations do contain down, which is natural, warm and long-lasting, although some vegans prefer to avoid products with this material. The comforters we’ve chosen come with certifications such as GOTS, which means that the textile is made from organic fibers, Oeko-Tex, meaning the product has been tested for harmful substances and is harmless for human health, and Fair Trade, indicating they're ethically made. So, dive right into our list to find the best comforter for your bed. Best Overall: Coyuchi Three Season Down Duvet Insert Buy on Coyuchi.com A lightweight duvet insert, this hypoallergenic comforter is versatile and luxurious. Use it as a quilt, sandwich it between blankets, or tuck it into a duvet cover, to be as snug as a burrito while you sleep. We like that this comforter’s outer cover is certified-organic cotton, while double-box stitching keeps everything in place and adds a lovely textural feel. The filling is down produced in the United States. It's nice and fluffy, but isn't too heavy. However, if it does turn out to be the wrong weight for you, you have up to a year to exchange it. Packaged in a reusable organic cotton bag, you can pop this no-fuss comforter in to the washing machine safely. Coyuchi supports nonprofit One Percent For The Planet that facilitates environmental giving. The 7 Best Duvet Covers for 2021 Best Budget: Buffy Cloud Comforter 4.8 Buy on Amazon Buy on Buffy Buffy's Cloud is a crowd favorite and has been described as soft as “whipped cream.” Another all-season comforter, the secret to its softness lies in the stuffing. It has layers of fluffy vegan filling made entirely from 50 recycled BPA-free PET bottles sourced from Estonia, making it a great choice for people looking to avoid down. Sewn with recycled polyester thread, the shell is made from Eucalyptus lyocell, an eco-friendly fiber sourced from wood pulp of regenerative forests in Austria and the Czech Republic. The shell certified by Oeko-Tex, which means it's free from any substances that could be harmful to human health. Buffy offsets the planet-warming emissions associated with shipping their products from their factory to your doorstep. It offers a seven-night free trial, but it’s unlikely you'll want to return this hypoallergenic ball of fluff. However, they do recommend you to dry clean it. The 7 Best Percale Sheets of 2021 Best Down Alternative: Boll & Branch Down Alternative Duvet Insert Buy on Bollandbranch.com Buy on Verishop.com This down alternative Oeko-Tex Standard-100 certified duvet from Boll & Branch is plush like a marshmallow. The outer shell of organic cotton shell is filled with a hypoallergenic vegan synthetic fiber that's similar to down's feather-like feel but vegan. If you’re fed up of lumpy comforters, then this is the one for you. The baffle-box construction, where a thin fabric is sewn between two covers, evenly distributes the filling, traps air in clusters and maintains a generous loft. It's made in the United States, and comes in a bag made from recycled material. Boll & Branch offers a 30-night trial in case you change your mind. The company is committed to ethical business practices and brings out a detailed impact report that’s easily accessible. Best For Cold: Coyuchi Winter Weight Down Duvet Insert Buy on Coyuchi.com A warm comforter can help you stay warm and toasty in the coldest of winters without cranking up the heat in your home. Coyuchi's Winter Weight duvet is insulated with down, which is sourced from humanely raised ducks from an Indiana farm and is double-washed and carefully processed. With 600-fill-power down and some extra filling, it’s perfect for cold nights when you want that extra weight and insulation. Box-stitched, it keeps the down feathers evenly distributed to keep you snug. The shell is made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton from China. It comes snugly packed in a reusable, organic cloth bag. Committed to a closed loop supply chain, Coyuchi's 2nd Home take-back program renews or recycles your discarded or donated bedding products. So, you can sleep warm and guilt-free all winter long. Best Lightweight: Ettitude Bamboo Comforter Buy on Ettitude.com This fluffy duvet comforter has a PETA-approved vegan organic bamboo lyocell (bamboo sourced from sustainable forests) filling and is encased in a silky bamboo lyocell fabric shell. The duvet is infused with eco-friendly antimicrobial bamboo charcoal, which is great if you suffer from allergies. It features loops in all four corners, to help attach a comforter cover. It’s thermally-regulating and moisture-wicking, so you can enjoy a cool, sweat-free night of sleep. Ettitude packs this comforters in a reusable zippered bag–perfect for storing your comforter in the summer–made from recycled water bottles. The generous 30-day sleep trial is long enough to snuggle in and figure out if it’s for you. Ettitude offers a range of choices, include winter and summer weights as well as multiple sizes. Final Verdict
If you're looking for an eco-friendly down comforter to use from fall through spring, we suggest Coyuhci's Three Season Duvet (available from Coyuchi.com). If you're looking for a down-alternative, Buffy's Cloud Comforter (available on Amazon.com) could be the blanket for you.