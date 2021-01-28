The 8 Best Eco-Friendly Coats and Jackets of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Lightweight and designed for mild conditions, this jacket is everything you need for your next trip. "

"The Vidda Pro Wool jacket will stave off even the chilliest of days, without leaving behind a heavy environmental footprint."

Fast fashion is contributing to the steady decline of our planet, but even those pieces of clothing you buy with the intention of keeping for the long haul come at their own environmental price. Synthetic fibers such nylon and polyester, which are widely used in coats, jackets and other outerwear, are known to contribute to the microplastic pollution of our oceans, having been found as far away as Antarctica by scientists.

More frighteningly still, the fashion industry accounts for an estimated 10 percent of global carbon emissions, and contributes to major water pollution problems in the countries where manufacturing is concentrated.

Luckily, our wardrobes don’t have to quite literally cost us the Earth. The apparel industry is flourishing with brands finding a different path. Eco-friendly fashion doesn’t mean missing out on practicality or style. Recycled nylon and polyester, made from regenerated carpet or plastic bottles, can now be found replacing virgin materials, and more manufacturers are turning to renewable energy to help cut planet-heating pollution.

Industry certifications, such as the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and Responsible Wool Standard also promise the highest possible welfare for animal-derived products such as down and wool, while others give a second lease of life to these materials by recycling them from other uses—which not only extends their lifespan, but minimizes their environmental footprint, too. If you’re keen to avoid any animal products in your clothing, we’ve also published an article covering the best vegan coats.

Picking out environmentally conscious brands and high-quality products is what we do best, so we’ve compiled this guide of the most eco-friendly coats and jackets for every budget and style.