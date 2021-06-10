The 10 Best Eco-Friendly Clothing Brands of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Each year, a staggering 100 billion or more items of clothing are made. Out of these, about 20% remain unsold, destined to join piles of discard. These fashion leftovers wriggle their way in to landfills, the incinerator or the shredder, with just a small proportion of clothes being recycled. Moreover, fast fashion is a highly polluting industry and often grapples with ethical issues, whether operating as sweatshops or exposing workers to dangerous conditions and exploitation. But all is not gloom and doom. Though it’s impossible for a fashion brand to be 100% sustainable, there are alternatives to fast fashion, namely slow fashion. These labels are mindful of their impact on workers, the environment, and the consumer. For this list, we have researched brands known for their sustainability, ethical and quality credentials. We’ve shortlisted labels based on various criteria, be it sourcing materials responsibly, using sustainable textiles, following ethical business practices, conserving resources, embedding transparency in to the supply chain, committing to fair trade practices, and giving back to the community. So, below you can find the best eco-friendly clothing brands to wear all year long, guilt-free.