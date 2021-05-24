Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Versatile sisal scratcher that can mount on the wall, hang, or sit on the floor.

Because of its sleek, modern design, you won’t feel like you have to tuck this post in a corner.

Recycled cardboard scratchers with catnip that you can hang or place on the floor.

Cats love to scratch. They don’t tear up your couch because they hate your taste in furniture. Scratching is an instinctive behavior.

Cats need to stretch their bodies and flex their claws and feet. When they scratch, they can mark their territory using the scent glands in their paws and with the visual scratch marks. Scratching also allows them to slough off the dead top layer of their claws.

The key, of course, is to give your cat a place to scratch that both of you find acceptable. We looked for cat scratchers that were made with as many natural products as we could find including natural sisal rope, recycled paper products, and wood.

Invite your cat up to the keyboard and take a look at the best eco-friendly cat scratchers.