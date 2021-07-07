The 9 Best Eco-friendly Camping Gadgets of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Forget matches and light a fire even in wet and windy conditions with this Swedish-designed fire starter.

Watch the world go by from a comfortable spot slung between the trees and do your bit to save the planet with this hammock.

Keep an eye on the weather, plus get solar charging and a powerful ambient light with this radio.

Have safe-to-drink water in just eight seconds with this easy-to-use water filter.

Keep the lights on, even when there’s no electricity nearby, with this solar panel-powered flashlight.

For top-end functionality, at a surprisingly low price, you can’t go wrong with this handy GPS.

Multifunctional and packing down to no bigger than a 32oz water bottle, this campstove is a staple.

Keep all your devices fully charged with this affordable and fast solar charger from BigBlue.

A camping trip is a wonderful way to really connect with nature. Studies have shown that a walk in nature can improve our mental state, reduce stress and revive us, so a little trip outside — or a full blown digital detox in the great outdoors — is guaranteed to do you good.

Getting outside and disconnecting can feel both liberating and worry-inducing. However, staying safe, regardless of how far away you get from civilization, is easier than you might think with the camping gadgets that are available today.

From solar chargers to keep batteries full, to water filters that’ll protect you from even the nastiest waterborne pathogens, and portable radios that’ll alert you to oncoming storms, these gadgets are sure to keep you enjoying the great outdoors, safe in the knowledge that you’ve got everything you need at your fingertips.

Here, you'll find the best eco-friendly camping gadgets.