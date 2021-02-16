Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"These towels are on the fluffier end of the bath towel thickness spectrum, guaranteeing you’ll find them exceptionally absorbent."

"Made from lightweight terry cloth, these dry in a jiffy, and they look stylish too."

"These clever towels are designed with grooves of fabric to soak up every last drop."

When it's time to replace worn-out bath towels or outfit a new home with a fresh set, your choice of fabric can make a difference to the environment. Conventional cotton uses a staggering amount of water, yet is often grown in places where ancient reserves freshwater reserves are being depleted.

Not only this, but the impacts of using pesticides and other agrochemicals in the cotton cultivation process is doing enormous damage to major ecosystems across the globe. So what is the ethical answer, when all you want is a nice fluffy new bath towel? It’s finding other, more sustainable fabrics for your home that are still absorbent and still soft on the skin.

We've rounded up the best eco-friendly bath towels to make your next shower or soak in the tub an ethical and enjoyable experience.