The 6 Best Eco-Friendly Bath Mats of 2022 Add oomph to your bathroom with these fabulous, earth-friendly bath mats. By Neeti Mehra Published January 20, 2022 The right bath mat will keep your floor free of puddles, prevent slipping, and even feel cozy against your toes, making it not only one of the focal points of your bathroom, but also a functional necessity. Accordingly, there are a variety of bath mat options, ranging from simple designs to bold patterns in a variety of textiles (and even wood!). But only a select few bath mats also pass the test of eco-friendliness, combining low impact production methods, renewable materials, and other features that separate it from the standard bath mat. In our search for eco-conscious additions to your bathroom we've looked for high standards, certified by third parties, and highlighted the appropriate certifications so you can evaluate for yourself. Here are our picks for the best eco-friendly bath mats. The Rundown Best Overall: Grund Bathroom Rug Collection at Livegrund.com Plusher than most bath mats, the Georgetown is made from organic cotton, with a sustainably sourced rubber non-slip bottom. Best Budget: Under the Canopy Signature Organic Cotton Bath Mat at Underthecanopy.com Under the Canopy's towel-style bath mat uses a dense pile of 100% organic cotton for a minimal look and surprising absorbency. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Shag Organic Bath Rug at Coyuchi.com This high-pile, shag bath rug is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton. Best Wooden: Avocado Wooden Bath Mat at Avocadogreenmattress.com Beyond its environmentally-friendly credibility, this wooden bath mat is simply a beautiful hardwood piece. Best Hemp: Rawganique Hemp Terry Bathmats at Rawganique.com Made from hemp, with USDA certified organic cotton for the backing, Rawganique's bath mat comes unbleached and biodegradable. Best Pattern: West Elm Organic Half Moons Bath Mat at West Elm Made from GOTS-certified organic cotton in a Fairtrade certified factory, this patterned bath companion is extra absorbent. Best Overall: Grund Georgetown Bathroom Rug Collection View On Livegrund.com View On Madetrade.com Grund’s furry, organic cotton bathroom rug includes a non-slip bottom. Plusher than most bath mats, the Georgetown Bathroom Rug is made from OEKO-TEX certified 100% organic cotton, while the rubber in the non-slip bottom is sustainably sourced. Purchase also supports the non-profit One Tree Planted, which means a tree is planted on behalf of global reforestation efforts for every bathroom rug sold. Designed to endure, rather than quickly wind up in a landfill, all of Grund's products, including their bath mats, are back by a 5-year warranty. They're also shipped in recyclable packaging. The Georgetown Bathroom Rug comes in three sizes and three colors: White, Ivory, and Slate Gray. Best Budget: Under the Canopy Signature Organic Cotton Bath Mat View On Underthecanopy.com Under the Canopy's towel-style bath mat uses a dense pile of 100% organic cotton for a minimal presentation with surprising absorbency. The Signature Organic Cotton Bath Mat adheres to the Global Organic Text Standard (GOTS) and is OEKO-TEX Made in Green certified, which means it is not only manufactured in environmentally rigorous facilities, but has also been tested for harmful substances. It's also vegan and cruelty-free in its manufacture. The 800 grams per square meter pile makes Under the Canopy's bath mat not only super absorbent, but also luxurious on your feet. The Signature Organic Cotton Bath Mat is 31 by 20 inches, and available in six colors. It's even machine washable, with a low lint, two-ply structure that will only get softer with use. Best Splurge: Coyuchi Shag Organic Bath Rug View On Coyuchi.com This high-pile, shag bath rug is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton grown and woven in Turkey. While the top is ultra fluffy and absorbent, the underside has a flat weave, to keep the bath mat even and flat on your floor. Packed in a polybag made from post-consumer waste, all the note cards and paper inserts are made from recycled materials. The Coyuchi Shag Organic Bath Rug is 2 by 3 feet in size and available in Alpine White, Slate, and Undyed colors. It's also machine washable. Best Wooden: Avocado Wooden Bath Mat View On Avocadogreenmattress.com View On Dwell.com Avocado may be best known for its certified organic and even vegan mattresses, but the American manufacturer has brought the same high environmental standards to its bath mats as well. The Avocado Wooden Bath Mat is made from sustainably sourced American Beech wood in a Los Angeles woodshop certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which verifies materials come from forests audited for social and sustainability practices. Additional UL certifications, including GREENGUARD Gold and Formaldehyde Free ensures that no volatile organic compounds, phthalates, or other pollutants are used in the manufacture of the Wooden Bath Mat either. Avocado is also a certified B Corporation (which assesses a company's environmental, labor, and social impact) and a climate neutral company, with 1% of sales going to environmental nonprofits in partnership with the 1% For the Planet initiative. Beyond its eco-conscious credibility, the Avocado bath mat is simply a beautiful hardwood piece, which can impart a spa sensibility to any bathroom. Of course, opting for a wooden alternative to the traditional cotton bath mat involves some compromises, since a wooden bath mat doesn't absorb water. Instead, it provides a comfortable, non-slip platform for getting in and out of your bathtub or shower. The Avocado Wooden Bath Mat is available in a standard size measuring 24 by 18 inches, or in a longer, "runner" version that's 60 by 22 inches. The Best Plastic-Free Cleaning Tools Best Hemp: Rawganique Hemp Terry Bath Mat View On Rawganique.com Made from European hemp (65%) with USDA certified organic cotton (35%) for the backing, the Rawganique Hemp Terry Bath Mat comes unbleached and biodegradable. Available in three handy sizes, the vegan mat is free of dioxin, bleach, formaldehyde, pesticides, and chemicals like PFAS, which linger in the environment. While thin, with a towel-esque pile, the combination of hemp and cotton makes the Rawganique bath mat uniquely absorbent, able to retain twice its weight in water. The Rawganique Hemp Terry Bath Mat is available in three different sizes. Best Pattern: West Elm Organic Half Moons Bath Mat View On West Elm When it comes to great patterns and sustainably produced bath mats, West Elm’s quirky collection stands out from the crowd. Made from GOTS certified organic cotton in a Fair Trade certified factory, this fluffy and absorbent bath companion features an arresting pattern of half moon shapes, available in both multi-color and grayscale patterns. Final Verdict Grund's Georgetown Bathroom Rug (view on Grund) is luxuriously plush, made from organic cotton, and comes with an impressive warranty. Plus, your purchase supports reforestation efforts. For a more affordable option, check out the Under the Canopy Signature Organic Cotton Bath Mat (view on Under the Canopy). What to Look for in an Eco-Friendly Bath Mat Evaluate How It Will Be Used The two biggest practical factors when considering a bath mat (other than aesthetic) are finding the right size for your bathroom and the proper amount of absorbency. While adult households may be able to get away with a bath mat with a slimmer profile, or even a wood platform, families with children will most likely want to pick something as absorbent as possible, to soak up splashes and spills. Be sure to measure out your bath mat pick in your bathroom before purchasing, since even a bath mat that might technically fit can look over-sized in a space that's too small. The right bath mat contributes to the overall feel of your bathroom, rather than visually dominating. Check the Materials The bath mats on this round up feature organic materials with well-established certifications, including from the Global Organic Textile Standard, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Fair Trade organizations, but that's unusual on the wider bath mat market. Bring in Some Fun Since bath mats aren't a permanent installation, it's a great opportunity to add a little flair, or reinforce a particular color scheme. In general, a bath mat that contrasts with the color of your floor and complements or coordinates with your towels will add the most to your bathroom. FAQs How often should you wash a bath mat? Damp bath mats should be washed with a similar frequency to your towels. Make sure to follow specific cleaning instructions, since rubber backings and different materials can require different techniques. But if once a week or so doesn't work with your routine, you can still help keep your bath mat from getting dirty or mildewy by hanging it up between showers and ensuring your bathroom is properly ventilated, allowing your bath mat to fully dry between uses. How should you keep a bath mat clean? Before you pop them into the laundry, check the label for specific wash and dry instructions. Most bath mats can be washed in a machine with a light, eco-friendly detergent. When it comes to a shaggy bath rug, you need to shake out the dirt stored in the fibers and then pop it in the machine. (Rugs with anti-slip backing need to be washed on a delicate cycle, so as to not damage it.) When it comes to wooden mats, you need to regularly dry any water pooled underneath it, clean off the mildew with a brush and disinfect the platform with a solution of white vinegar and water. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is committed to helping readers reduce the environmental impact of our day-to-day lives. Author Neeti Mehra writes on sustainability and also runs a platform that promotes slow and mindful living. She uses multiple cotton bath mats and rugs in bright colors on rotation to keep her toes dry and her floor sparkling clean.