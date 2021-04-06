The Rundown

For a Book That’s Also an Experience: My Friend Earth

“It has a die-cut design, which is fun for little hands to explore.”

For Beautiful Photos: Thank You, Earth

“You’ll find beautiful photography cover to cover, so kids can get an up close look at what they’re reading.”

For Those Who Love the Water: We Are Water Protectors

“We can all be protectors of water, and this book is incredible in helping us see why and how.”

For a Unique Recycling Lesson: Compost Stew

“Kids can learn how their food waste can break down into rich compost.”

For an Urban Environment: The Curious Garden

“This book will show kids that you can make a true difference if you have a dream.”

For Specific Lessons: Tall Tall Tree and Over and Under the Pond

“Sometimes the best way to get kids excited about the environment is to focus on a specific topic they can really relate to.”

For Animal Lovers: Save the Bees

“The illustrations are fun and colorful—perfect for young animal lovers who want to learn how to make a difference.”

For Tiny Tots : The EARTH Book

“It’s a good book for even the youngest of environmentalists and perfect for families to read together.”

For Kids Who Are Ready for More: What a Waste: Trash, Recycling, and Protecting Our Planet

“It includes positive topics like recycling but also doesn’t shy away from things like pollution and litter.”

For Classrooms or Groups: This Class Can Save the Planet

“This book is designed to give kids real, tangible actions they can do in their schools and classrooms to help the planet.”