The 8 Best E-Bikes of 2021

Best Overall: RadRunner 1 Electric Utility Bike Buy on Radpowerbikes.com Average Miles Per Charge: 45+ | Bike Weight: 65 pounds | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 48 Volts This Electric Cargo Bike Can Replace the Family Car This electric bike is ranked best overall because of its practical design and affordability. The RadRunner is both comfortable to ride and helpful in hauling just about anything, with an integrated rear rack. The bike’s 750-watt motor helps you move cargo and tackle any hill in your path, and the bike can travel over 45 miles per charge. The Seattle-based company ships its bikes directly to consumers. The company also developed a custom hub-motor drivetrain with multiple vendors. You can customize the RadRunner to fit your needs with up to 330 accessory combinations. What Testers Say "Despite the bike's weight, it doesn't feel heavy when riding. It turns quickly and easily, brakes effectively, and feels generally nimble." ~ Katherine Martinko, Treehugger Senior Writer Best Budget: Aventon Pace 350 Step-Through Ebike Buy on Aventon.com Average Miles Per Charge: 25 to 40 | Bike Weight: 46 pounds | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 36 Volts Budget-friendly e-bikes often skimp on quality to keep prices low. But the Aventon Pace includes tires by Kenda, disc brakes by Tektro, and a Shimano drivetrain. It reaches up to 20 miles per hour, and five levels of e-assist provide plenty of pedaling options. The bike is available in two sizes, so you can pick based on your height. It’s a bare-bones offering — sans integrated lights and fenders. Yet, it will work fine for those looking to get around town on a simple, well-made e-bike at a cheap price point. Will e-bikes cheat you out of your workout? A study recently found that e-bike riders get as much exercise as those who ride non-electrified bicycles, which may be a blow to those who consider them “cheating.” Best Cruiser: Electric Bike Co. Model X Buy on Electricbikecompany.com Average Miles Per Charge: Up to 160 | Bike Weight: 53 pounds | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 48 Volts The Model X electrifies classic cruiser stylings for riders from 5 foot 2 inches to 6 foot 10 inches tall. Plus, it's completely customizable and arrives fully built to your specs for color, handlebar grips, front basket, rear rack, and more. It comes with a thumb throttle, rear hub motor, and anti-theft alarm. The maximum speed is 25 miles per hour. Springing for a battery upgrade will allow you to cover up to 160 miles on a charge. There's also an optional GPS tracker. The disc brake system with sensor control ensures you can stop the aluminum-stainless steel safely. The 8 Best Bike Accessories of 2021 Best for Urban Commuting: Charge City Electric Bike Buy on Chargebikes.com Average Miles Per Charge: 50 | Bike Weight: 45 pounds | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 418 Wh The City e-bike was designed for city living — and storing — from the minds of cycling stalwarts Cannondale and Schwinn. The tough Goodyear tires, five levels of pedal assist, and push-button throttle take the sweat out of traveling to work or running errands. When you’re done, the lightweight frame and foldable handlebars make to put away. Best for Mountain Trails: Specialized Turbo Levo Comp Buy on Mikesbikes.com Buy on Specialized.com Average Miles Per Charge: 30 to 40 | Bike Weight: 46 pounds | Motor Location: Mid-drive | Battery: 700 Wh The best of the higher-end electric mountain bikes, the Turbo Levo Comp FSR, will appeal to anyone who likes to tackle challenging terrain but wants a boost while doing so. With a battery that's integrated into the frame, it’s got the suspension and geometry you’d expect from a non-electric mountain bike, so you may not know that you’re on an e-bike except when you get a boost going up hills. The 250-watt motor is aided by an app that lets riders choose levels of assistance while riding. You can either adjust the battery life to last a ride or map a route based on its range before starting. It's available in four different size options. The Best Sustainable Hiking Gear of 2021 Best Cargo: Tern GSD S00 Electric Bike Buy on REI Average Miles Per Charge: 42 - 62 | Bike Weight: 71 pounds median weight | Motor Location: Mid-drive | Battery: 500 Wh Fast and sturdy might be the best way to describe the GSD S00 LX. It can carry up to 440 pounds. The heavy-duty frame is integrated with a rear rack, disc brakes, and a dual-battery system (500 or 1000-Watts). The battery is removable, and the bike is made with recycled materials. It is on the pricier side, but you can also trick out your ride with cushier seating, all-weather covering, and sidekick bars for passengers to hold on to. That’s right. This e-bike can easily be a bicycle built for two adults. That means you can experience date night like never before. Best for Long Distances: Juiced Bikes Scrambler Buy on Juicedbikes.com Average Miles Per Charge: 45+ | Bike Weight: 71.5 pounds for the Camp, 78 pounds for the City | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 52 Volts Are you looking at an e-bike for the long haul? Then the Scrambler might be your new favorite road trip buddy. It is available in two models — the Camp and the City. The Camp is equipped with knobby tires so you can roll off-road over rugged terrain. The City model has street tires for galavanting through urban sprawl. Both are equipped with a 750-Watt motor, so you have plenty of juice to cruise up to 28 mph. It also covers up to 45 miles on a single charge. (Bump up the HyperScrambler2 and cover up to 100+ miles). Best Splurge: Bunch The Original Electric Cargo Bike Buy on Bunchbike.com Average Miles Per Charge: 25 to 35 | Bike Weight: 152 | Motor Location: Rear hub | Battery: 48 Volts Are you itching to leave the car behind but need to take the kids to school, grab groceries, or gather supplies for a home improvement project? Meet the Bunch Bikes Original Cargo Bike! It’s a roomy addition to any fleet. Dog lovers can even upgrade to the K9 and never leave their best friend behind again. It comes with a 48-volt battery with Samsung technology will carry you up to 35 miles per charge. The 500-watt motor makes it easy to haul a big loads, however the bike itself is heavier than many of the other e-bikes on this list. The Tektro front and rear hydraulic disc brakes will ensure you can stop, and it has a built-in tail lights for safety.