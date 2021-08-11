Environment Transportation The 8 Best E-Bike Locks of 2021 Lock up your investment on the go. By Heidi Wachter Heidi Wachter is a freelance writer, passionate about dogs, travel and adventure, solving the climate crisis, and projects that serve the greater good. She has written for publications like Experience Life, Shondaland, and Betterpet.com. our editorial process Heidi Wachter Updated August 11, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Environment Active Automotive Aviation Public Transportation Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: Kryptonite Fahgettaboudit Chain 1415 & Disc Lock at Walmart Wrapping this chain/U-Lock combo around your E-Bike is a great way to tell would-be bike thieves to forget about it. Best Budget: OnGuard Brute Mini #8112 at Walmart This mini version of the Brute classic is small but mighty. Best Premium: ABUS Granit CityChain XPlus 1060 at REI Strong, flexible, and heavy. That’s the best way to describe this tough chain lock from ABUS. Best Wearable: Hiplock E-DX at Amazon Simply fasten the chain around your waist or over your shoulder while you ride. Best Folding Lock: ABUS BORDO GRANIT XPlus 6500 Folding Lock at REI “The 6500 weighs a bit over 3 pounds and is simple to carry. Just fold it and slip it into the included carrying case.” Best Wheel Lock: ABUS Frame Lock PRO TECTIC™ 4960 at REI This frame lock from ABUS is an affordable addition to any electric bike locking system. Best Lightweight: TiGr mini Ulock with reinforced mounting clip at Amazon Weighing in at less than a pound, this portable disc-style U-Lock won’t slow you down. Best Mini Lock: Kryptonite Evolution Mini Integrated 10mm Chain Bicycle Lock at Walmart If you want more portability and flexibility in a U-Lock, then this mini by Kryptonite ticks all the boxes. Electric bikes are becoming more popular and more affordable. But they’re still a substantial financial investment for most people. Once you’ve found your perfect e-bike, dropping some extra green on a high-quality bike lock (or two) is one of the best ways to protect your purchase. Spending about 10 percent of your bike’s value on a locking system is standard advice. So, if you have a $1,000 e-bike, you’ll want to shell out about $100 for a system of locks for protection. You’ll want to spend about $200 to protect a $2,000 e-bike and so on. But, really, consider spending as much as you can on a reliable lock (or locking system). But how do you choose? There are three higher security options — chain locks, U-Locks, and folding locks. Chain locks are bulky and heavy, but what they lack in portability, they make up for in versatility. You can lock them to just about any immovable object. U-locks are less bulky and more portable than chain locks, but can limit the options of things to lock up to. Folding locks tend to fit neatly into backpacks or panniers so they can be easily transported. They also offer more flexibility than U-Locks. Here’s the lowdown on some of the best e-bike locks in each category. Best Overall: Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain 1415 & New York Disc Lock View On Walmart View On Amazon Wrapping this chain/u-lock combo around your e-bike is a great way to tell would-be bike thieves to forget about it. Blending a 150-centimeter chain made of 16-millimeter six-sided hardened manganese steel links and a 15-millimeter u-lock outfitted with a steel shackle poses a double challenge against theft. The disc lock is reinforced with an anti-drill, anti-pull protection system. It’s hefty and not super portable, but it is excellent for securing your e-bike in a garage or on a bike rack near an office. It offers plenty of length and flexibility for locking up both wheels, and most e-bike frames. It's even an excellent choice for locking two e-bikes together. The manufacturer offers a generous theft protection program with purchase. Best Budget: OnGuard Brute Mini #8112 View On Walmart View On Amazon U-Locks tend to be lighter and less expensive than chain locks, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily less secure. This mini version of the Brute classics, for example, is small but mighty. A whopping 16.88 millimeter shackle thickness makes this lock extremely difficult to break into – even with an angle grinder. It’s super portable and easy on your wallet, too. It fits into a back pocket or bag, making it a favorite of bike messengers and anyone looking to keep their weight down while cycling. Get two for your e-bike for extra protection. Best Premium: ABUS Granit CityChain XPlus 1060 View On REI View On Amazon Strong, flexible, and heavy. That’s the best way to describe this tough chain lock from ABUS, known for securing bikes, scooters, and motorcycles since 1924. The chain is beefy, weighing in at about 6 pounds. That’s because it’s comprised of 10 millimeter thick steel hexagonal links, and the textile housing protects against paint damage and wear and tear. It’s equipped with patented ABUS technology that provides extra protection against twisting and violent break-up attempts by hammers, bolt cutters, and saws. It can be a bit bulky to transport, but you can wrap it around a seat post or even your waist while you’re in motion. Let the extra weight bring you peace of mind. The 8 Best E-Bikes of 2021 Best Wearable: Hiplock E-DX View On Amazon View On Hiplok.com Looking for something specifically designed with an E-Bike in mind? This super-tough chain and D-lock combo might be fit the bill. This one-two security punch is definitely durable. The D-lock is made of premium hardened 14-millimeter steel while the chain is made of 10-millimeter steel. Hiplok is also known for their wearable bike locks. Simply fasten the chain around your waist or over your shoulder while you ride. Their U-Locks are designed to clip onto a belt, pocket or a a bag. This clip-n-ride feature ensures that you’ll never leave home without your E-Bike lock again. Best Folding Lock: ABUS BORDO GRANIT XPlus 6500 Folding Lock View On REI View On Amazon View On Radpowerbikes.com Folding locks offer portability, flexibility, and security. They are lighter than chain locks but can still be locked around objects of many shapes and sizes or woven through wheels and the bike. This ABUS model lock body and links are made of hardened steel bars encased in a soft coating to prevent scratching. The links are made of 5.5 millimeter thick links designed to prevent the lock from being cut through. The 6500 weighs a bit over three pounds and is simple to carry. Just fold it and slip it into the included carrying case, which is easily attachable to your bike’s frame with Velcro straps or by screwing it onto your bike’s bottle cage mounts. Best Wheel Lock: ABUS Frame Lock PRO TECTIC 4960 View On REI Frame locks — often referred to as café or Amsterdam locks — should not be used on their own to secure any bike for extended periods. But if you’re looking to boost security on your electric bike, this frame lock from ABUS is an affordable addition to any electric bike locking system. Dismount your e-bike, position the shackle, and it’s locked. The extra-large aperture adjusts to fit a variety of tire and wheel sizes. Meanwhile, temper-hardened steel comprises the 8.5-millimeter shackle, locking mechanism, and case. Easily mounts to the rear struts for transport. The 5 Best E-Bike Conversion Kits of 2021 Best Lightweight: TiGr mini Ulock with reinforced mounting clip View On Amazon View On Tigrlock.com Weighing in at less than a pound, this portable disc-style U-lock won’t slow you down. Don’t let the weight fool you; titanium is one tough metal. The shackle is shorter, so this is a better option for road-style electric bikes with thinner frames. It’s also better for use in low to moderate risk areas or quick trips like running errands. Mounting clips are included so you can attach them to your bike’s frame as easily as a bottle cage. The PVC coating protects your bike’s frame from scratches. Best Mini Lock: Kryptonite Evolution Mini Integrated 10mm Chain Bicycle Lock View On Walmart View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com If you want more portability and flexibility in a U-Lock, then this mini by Kryptonite ticks all the boxes. The 10-millimeter, six-sided chain links are tough to cut, and the disc locking mechanism is pick and drill resistant. It’s paired with a flexible heavy-duty cable that allows you to lock up your front wheel along with your frame or reach around longer objects. You can also use it to lock multiple bikes together. The lock comes with a frame mounting bracket, one LED key fob, and three stainless steel keys. Kryptonite offers anti-theft protection for buyers who register their bikes. Final Verdict No matter what kind of bike you have, it’s always good to lock it up with multiple locks of different types — even when your bike is indoors or in your garage. (Many bike thefts occur when bikes are in home garages). If you’re looking for portability and security on a budget, choose a U-Lock like the OnGuard Brute Mini (view at Walmart) or Kryptonite Evolution Mini Lock (view at Walmart). You can pair it with a chain lock for robust protection like the Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit (view at Walmart) or the more portable ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500 folding bike lock (view at REI). These lock styles allow you to chain up around different objects beyond a bike stand or rack. Or you can weave them between your frame and wheels while using the U-Lock to attach your bike frame to an object. What to Consider when Shopping for an E-bike Lock Locking an e-bike is pretty much the same as locking up any bike, but there are some important factors to consider. Take locking length. E-bikes generally have a larger frame so you want to measure how wide your bikes frame and tires are before you start shopping. You’ll also want to factor in the width of whatever you will lock your bike to. (Don’t forget to lock your E-Bike up at home!) You always want a lock that will snugly around all of your bike’s important components, frame, and securing structure so that thieves can’t get as much leverage against it. So, you need to think like Goldilocks and find a lock that’s “just right” for your E-Bike. FAQs What should I lock my bike to? If you can’t take your e-bike indoors, look for an immobile object that is secure, fixed to the ground, and difficult to cut through like a bike rack, light post, sturdy street sign, or tree in a busy, well-lit area. Make sure whatever you’re securing your bike to is thicker than your lock and not something that your bike can be lifted over. If there are any security cameras around, that’s even better. On a bike rack, chain up in the middle of the rack or near higher-quality bikes, so your bike doesn’t stand out as the most expensive bike in a crowd. Another way to have your bike blend in is to remove the battery so your e-bike looks just like a regular bicycle. You can also choose a place to lock up your bike that’s a distance away from where you’re going—taking in a movie? Don’t park out front of the theater. That’s a clue to thieves that your bike will be exposed for a few hours. Where should I place the lock on my bike? Once you've found your spot to chain up, start by locking the frame high up near the down tube or the seat tube to the chosen immobile object. Why? The frame is usually where the most expensive parts on e-bikes are located. It’s also the most expensive part of a bike, followed by the rear wheel and the front wheel. If you have a quick-release front wheel, make sure you either take it with you or remove it and lock it up to your frame with your lock. If you have a chain or folding lock, you can snake it around multiple parts of your bike for added protection. Pair one of those locks with a u-lock or other supplemental lock so that your bike is more of a hassle for thieves to steal than those parked next to it that may have only one lock. (More is more in this case!) Keep your lock away from the ground so that it can’t be easily accessed with a hammer or bolt cutter. Are lighter locks still secure? Thin cable combination locks may be easy to stash in your pocket or around your waist and can be handy for quick lock-up situations like running into a cafe to grab a cup of java. But they aren’t a good option for securing your bike for extended periods or overnight. That’s because lightweight locks tend to be easy to clip with shears, tin snips, or another cutting tool. A Few More Security Tips Jot down your bike’s serial number and register it with the local police department. Some bike lock companies offer insurance as well, this information is usually included with purchase. For added security, consider buying bike insurance from a company like Veloinsurance. Finally, attaching a GPS tracker to your bike might help you get it back if it does happen to be stolen. Why Trust Treehugger? Author Heidi Wachter has been writing about travel and adventure for over a decade. When she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her riding one of her six bicycles — even in the winter. The 8 Best Bike Accessories of 2021