The 8 Best E-Bike Locks of 2021

Electric bikes are becoming more popular and more affordable. But they’re still a substantial financial investment for most people. Once you’ve found your perfect e-bike, dropping some extra green on a high-quality bike lock (or two) is one of the best ways to protect your purchase. Spending about 10 percent of your bike’s value on a locking system is standard advice. So, if you have a $1,000 e-bike, you’ll want to shell out about $100 for a system of locks for protection. You’ll want to spend about $200 to protect a $2,000 e-bike and so on. But, really, consider spending as much as you can on a reliable lock (or locking system). But how do you choose? There are three higher security options — chain locks, U-Locks, and folding locks. Chain locks are bulky and heavy, but what they lack in portability, they make up for in versatility. You can lock them to just about any immovable object. U-locks are less bulky and more portable than chain locks, but can limit the options of things to lock up to. Folding locks tend to fit neatly into backpacks or panniers so they can be easily transported. They also offer more flexibility than U-Locks. Here’s the lowdown on some of the best e-bike locks in each category.