The 7 Best Duvet Covers for 2021

The most sustainable duvet covers to curl up under

The Rundown

Best Overall: Parachute Linen Duvet Cover at Parachute
"Parachute's comfortable and soft cover can be used throughout the year."

Best Budget: Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover at Brooklinen
"This cotton percale duvet cover from Brooklinen is cool, crisp, and affordable." Best Luxury: Matouk Cecily Duvet Cover at Matouk.com "A luxurious and lightweight classic that will elevate your entire bedtime experience." Best to Keep Cool: Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Duvet Cover at Ettitude.com "Thanks to bamboo’s moisture wicking properties, this duvet keeps you cool as you sleep." Best Hemp: Buffy Soft Hemp Linen Duvet Cover at Buffy "Buffy's duvet is sewn using hemp thread and gets softer with each wash." Best Flannel: Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Duvet Cover at Coyuchi.com "If you want to add extra warmth to your bed, consider this soft flannel cover." Best Floral: Pottery Barn Kinsley Floral Organic Cotton Duvet Cover & Shams at Pottery Barn "Look no further than Pottery Barn for delicate floral duvet covers with a conscience." The duvet cover has the most visual impact on your bed. The focal point of your bedroom, it protects your blanket and keeps you cozy at night. A wide variety of fabrics and designs are available to choose from, but a duvet cover that is environmentally friendly, good for your health, and aligns with your social values is a great pick for a peaceful night of slumber. The duvet covers we recommend cover a broad range of budgets, fabrics, and styles, ticking the right boxes when it comes to sustainable values. We look for third-part sustainability certifications to guide our recommendations. Our selection includes covers that are Oeko-Tex certified (indicating that they are chemical-free and safe for human use), GOTS certified (ensuring the organic status of textiles and covers processes right from harvesting to distribution), and Made Safe certified (meaning a product is made from safe ingredients that are harmless to human health and ecosystems). So, snuggle into the best duvet covers available. Best Overall: Parachute Linen Duvet Cover Buy on Parachute Comfortable, luxurious and textured, Parachute Home’s linen duvet cover is crafted in a family-owned factory in Portugal from flax grown in Europe. Light and airy, the linen can be used throughout the year, whether you sleep hot or cold during the night. This duvet cover is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, and hasn’t been artificially softened using chemicals so it's gentle on your skin. Available in a sophisticated palette of nine solid colors, the linen gets softer with each wash and has a lovely, lived-in feel. It comes with charming twill ties in the corner that keep the comforter snugly in place. Best Budget: Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover 4.3 Buy on Brooklinen Made from 100 percent long-staple cotton, the percale classic duvet cover from Brooklinen is crisp and affordable. The 270-thread count has a lovely matte finish, the airy cover is ideal for hot sleepers who toss and turn at night. We love Brooklinen's eye for details. The large button closures are easily visible and handy, while the long and short labels tacked on the sides ensure that you aren’t struggling while fitting the comforter into the cover the wrong way. Oeko-Tex certified, the company has a generous 365-day return policy. Hotel-style chic, an added bonus is that the covers come in delightful colors and patterns such as Toffee, Waves in Lapis, and Graphite Grid. This duvet is a great buy for the price and quality. Best Luxury: Matouk Cecily Duvet Cover Buy on Matouk.com For nearly a century, Massachusetts-based Matouk has been creating luxury bedding from the finest of textiles, combined with delicate craftsmanship. A recent addition to its collection is the Cecily duvet cover. It features signature Olivia lace that’s handcrafted in Philippines and has been meticulously added to their lightest weight 500-thread count Bergamo Giza Egyptian cotton percale. Ettitude's Bamboo Lyocell duvet cover can keep you cool at night thanks to bamboo fabric's moisture wicking properties. It's made from the company's signature CleanBamboo fabric that's produced using a closed-loop, water saving method. Committed to the environment, Ettitude sources its bamboo responsibly from producers certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and the grass is EcoCert certified, meaning no pesticides or fertilizers were used to grow it.

Bamboo is naturally hypoallergenic and breathable, so you can tuck yourself in for a cool, restful night of sleep under this breathable, silken cover. Emerging as a worthy contender to flax linen, hemp is a breathable and versatile natural fabric made from the high-yielding cannabis sativa plant. Hemp is said to absorb more carbon dioxide than trees and it is durable because of the extra-long staple length of the hemp fibers. Our pick for the best duvet is from Buffy. Buffy sources its hemp from farms in China's Heilongjiang province. The duvet is sewn using hemp thread, and gets softer with each wash. Buffy recommends an energy-saving cold wash, which will also go a long way in protecting the color. The duvet cover is available in three colors (natural, natural contrast, and white), and in two sizes.

Buffy offsets the carbon emissions of all their deliveries, from the factories they partner with up to your doorstep. Buffy offsets the carbon emissions of all their deliveries, from the factories they partner with up to your doorstep. Best Flannel: Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Duvet Cover Buy on Coyuchi.com Snuggle tight like a burrito in Coyuchi’s thick GOTS-certified organic Turkish cotton flannel duvet cover, which is also certified by Made Safe. Hibernation friendly, the flannel has been brushed into softness so that you feel like you’re sleeping in a cloud. This duvet cover has hidden ties to help secure your comforter and concealed coconut shell buttons for closure. It's available in several earthy shades and is packaged in an organic, reusable cloth bag. Coyuchi also offers a take-back program to recycle and renew your old Coyuchi linens. That means you don’t need to condemn your worn-out bedding to the landfill, and they sweeten to the deal by giving you a 15 percent discount on your next purchase for recycling. While most sustainable brands offer duvet covers in sensible solids and limited shades, look no further than Pottery Barn for delicate floral duvet covers with a conscience. Add some chic to your home with their Kinsley floral duvet cover which will add some color to your bedroom decor. The abstract print was originally painted at their San Francisco studio. The duvet cover is made from 200 thread count organic cotton that is certified by both GOTS and Oeko-Tex. Reversible, this dreamy duvet cover is fitted with a convenient zipper and hidden ties, making it easy to use. Pillow shams are also available to complete the look. Our top pick is the Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, a which can be used throughout the year, while the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Duvet Cover is another great choice from an ethical company.