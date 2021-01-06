The 7 Best Duvet Covers for 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"If you want to add extra warmth to your bed, consider this soft flannel cover."

The duvet cover has the most visual impact on your bed. The focal point of your bedroom, it protects your blanket and keeps you cozy at night. A wide variety of fabrics and designs are available to choose from, but a duvet cover that is environmentally friendly, good for your health, and aligns with your social values is a great pick for a peaceful night of slumber.

The duvet covers we recommend cover a broad range of budgets, fabrics, and styles, ticking the right boxes when it comes to sustainable values. We look for third-part sustainability certifications to guide our recommendations. Our selection includes covers that are Oeko-Tex certified (indicating that they are chemical-free and safe for human use), GOTS certified (ensuring the organic status of textiles and covers processes right from harvesting to distribution), and Made Safe certified (meaning a product is made from safe ingredients that are harmless to human health and ecosystems).

So, snuggle into the best duvet covers available.