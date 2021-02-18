The 7 Best Eco-Friendly Dutch Ovens of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Non-toxic and free of PFAs, this nonstick Dutch oven is one you can feel good about using."

"The teensy 1.5 quart Dutch oven from Staub is perfect when cooking for one."

"Great for large gatherings, the 13.25 quart Dutch oven is one of the biggest out there."

"At 6.5 quarts, the affordable price point on this Dutch oven is hard to beat."

"One of the top Dutch ovens on the market, this is great investment that can be passed down."

Loved for their heat conductivity, heat retention, and multiple uses, Dutch ovens are a great kitchen. Many come in beautiful color options and are great for heavy stews, large quantities of soup, roasting, baking bread, frying, braising, and even for cooking casseroles.

However, some cookware that has Teflon and other non-stick coatings, is increasingly under scrutiny by health officials and other environmental advocates (more details on that below). If you would like to avoid these chemicals, we've researched safer alternatives, including Dutch ovens made from cast iron and enamel. If you purchase a non-enameled Dutch oven made from cast iron, you might have to season it, but the extra effort is worth it for flavorful dishes.

Here are our picks for the best eco-friendly Dutch ovens: