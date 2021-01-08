Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"Some dogs just like a good game of tug, and the Orbee-Tuff is a durable way to play."

"These balls are easier to clean than tennis balls, and they’re still gentle on your dog’s mouth."

"When your pup is more of a lover than a fighter, this Crocodile is a snuggly pal."

"Just tuck some treats inside the discs and watch your pet’s gray matter get to work."

"Featuring a safety center, this toy is ready for serious chomping and takes the meaning of circular manufacturing to a new level."

"Whether your pup wants to chew or fetch, the Zogoflex is ready for it."

Whether it’s tug-of-war or taking apart a stuffed animal, almost all dogs love to play. Some might grab a toy and get the zoomies, racing around the house. Others are serious about playing ball, over and over again.

Your dog might think there’s always room in the toy box for more toys. But we know that broken, destuffed, and cracked toys are dangerous to your pup and just end up in landfills, so we suggest toys that are durable. The longer they last, the less often you’ll replace them. We also look for options made from recycled and sustainable materials.

If your dog is a serious chewer or just likes to snuggle, there’s something here for your playful BFF.