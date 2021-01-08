Animals Pets The 11 Best Durable Dog Toys of 2021 Find something long-lasting and eco-friendly for your pet’s toybox By Mary Jo DiLonardo Senior Writer University of Cincinnati Mary Jo DiLonardo covers a wide range of topics focused on nature, health, science, and anything that helps make the world a better place. our editorial process Mary Jo DiLonardo Updated January 08, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Animals Wildlife Pets Animal Rights Endangered Species Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Best Overall: West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy at Amazon "Whether your pup wants to chew or fetch, the Zogoflex is ready for it." Best for Aggressive Chewers: Goughnuts Indestructible Ring Chew Toy at Amazon "Featuring a safety center, this toy is ready for serious chomping and takes the meaning of circular manufacturing to a new level." Best for Large or Small Dogs: Outward Hound Durable Plush Toy at Amazon "Available in a range of sizes, this tough toy makes dogs of all sizes feel mighty." Best Puzzle Toy: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy at Amazon "Just tuck some treats inside the discs and watch your pet’s gray matter get to work." Best Natural: Sancho & Lola's Closet Plush Dog Toy at Amazon "When your pup is more of a lover than a fighter, this Crocodile is a snuggly pal." Best Ball: ChuckIt! Rebounce Ball Dog Toy at Amazon "These balls are easier to clean than tennis balls, and they’re still gentle on your dog’s mouth." Best Tug Toy: Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Ball Dog Chew Toy at Amazon "Some dogs just like a good game of tug, and the Orbee-Tuff is a durable way to play." Best for Puppies: Benebone Puppy Dog Chew Toy at Amazon "Please your teething puppy with these specially designed bone." Best Interactive: KONG Wobbler Dog Toy at Amazon "With every nudge and swipe, the toy spins unpredictably while dispensing tasty nuggets." Best for Seniors: Kong Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy at Amazon "For cuddle time, Kong Cozie stuffed toys are the best we’ve found." Whether it’s tug-of-war or taking apart a stuffed animal, almost all dogs love to play. Some might grab a toy and get the zoomies, racing around the house. Others are serious about playing ball, over and over again. Your dog might think there’s always room in the toy box for more toys. But we know that broken, destuffed, and cracked toys are dangerous to your pup and just end up in landfills, so we suggest toys that are durable. The longer they last, the less often you’ll replace them. We also look for options made from recycled and sustainable materials. If your dog is a serious chewer or just likes to snuggle, there’s something here for your playful BFF. Best Overall: West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy The colorful, twisty Zogoflex Qwizl from West Paw is just an all-around great toy. It’s ridiculously durable for aggressive chewers who are up for a gnawing challenge. It’s fun to toss, fetch, and roll around on the floor. It’s recyclable, dishwasher safe, and it floats. The key feature of this toy is the compartment that runs through the center with little peek-a-boo spots on the edges and in the middle. You can poke biscuits, carrots, dental sticks, bully sticks, or any types of alluring treats to keep your pup interested and entertained. We like to smear peanut butter in the crevices, poke in some kibble or treats, and then freeze the Qwizl for a long-lasting time killer. The 5 Best Dog DNA Tests of 2021 Best for Aggressive Chewers: Goughnuts Indestructible Ring Chew Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy You know your dog has destroyed a toy when there is fluff everywhere, missing pieces, or shredded material. Hopefully, your dog just played with the insides of their plaything and didn’t ingest anything. The GoughNuts includes a “safety indicator” in their nearly indestructible rubber dog rings. If your dog makes it to the bright red center, take it away and they’ll replace the toy for free, for the lifetime of the toy. Damaged toys are recycled and reused as parts of other products include the red core in other rings–talk about circular manufacturing! The toys are made from the sap of the rubber tree, not a petroleum-based product. “When formulated with other sustainable ingredients like carbon and sulfur, in ultra-high surface area particle sizes, [we] form an insanely durable polymer matrix that is tough to tear but pliable or soft enough not to damage teeth,” founder Amy Rockwood tells Treehugger. For the toughest chewers, opt for the Black Ring Pro 50, the toughest toy. Best for Large or Small Dogs: Outward Hound Tough Seamz Stuffingless Durable Plush Toy Buy on Amazon Another all-around great choice, these Outward Hound Stuffingless plush toys offer something for every dog. There’s a deep, booming squeaker that’s nothing like the wimpy squeak in most toys. There’s a fuzzy outer softness that’s fun to cuddle with when playtime is over. There’s the general tough durability with rugged seams and thick fabric that make these toys fun to chew and tug. They come in itty-bitty sizes so even small puppies feel grand when they can waltz around with one of these colorful toys. Outward Hound also sells an extra-large, 30-inch “tough skinz” version for large dogs who are serious chewers. There’s no stuffing, so if a dog happens to get through the rugged exterior, there’s nothing to eat. On a personal note: I have several of these that have withstood lots of chewing puppies and only one of them has succumbed and lost most of an eye, but it still squeaks. Best Puzzle Toy: Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy You might take your dog for plenty of walks and play lots of catch, but what are you doing for that big canine brain? Many dogs like figuring out puzzles, especially when there’s food involved. These Nina Ottosen puzzles are ideal. They come in four levels from easy to expert. Just tuck some treats inside and watch your pet’s gray matter get to work. I have several of these for my brainy border collie mix, but also because I like to challenge my foster puppies and make them work for their meals. The Level 2 Hide n’ Slide is a favorite because it takes some figuring out. A Nina Ottosen spokesperson said it’s made of a food-safe composite material which is part wood shavings and part plastic. Mixing it with wood makes it heavier and sturdier and reduces the amount of plastic used. It’s food-safe, BPA-, PVC-, and phthalate-free and has no loose part for eager contestants. Best Natural: Sancho & Lola's Closet Plush Dog Toy Buy on Amazon If your dog is more of a lover than a fighter, Sancho & Lola’s Closet's Caroline the Crocodile is a snuggly pal for gentle chewers. Made of hemp and stuffed with non-toxic polyester filling used in human baby toys, Caroline comes with an insert about her species, tips on how to repair her if playtime gets rough, and washing instructions. Besides making your own pup happy, your purchase helps support rescue dogs. Sancho & Lola’s Closet is a small, family-operated, Texas-based company. The company has made product and monetary donations to dog rescues all over the country since 2015. Best Ball: ChuckIt! Rebounce Ball Dog Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Chewy ChuckIt’s popular ball is re-envisioned in a version made out of natural recycled rubber. Reviewers say they are just as durable as the bright orange classic balls, and they’re designed to fit in the ChuckIt! launchers, so you can play fetch easily with your pet. They’re much easier to clean than tennis balls (no fuzz!) and they’re still gentle on your dog’s mouth. Just one heads up: Unlike the original balls, these recycled balls don’t float. But they still make a whistling noise when launched that makes it fun for dogs to chase. Best Tug Toy: Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Ball Tough Dog Chew Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Some dogs just like a good game of tug, and the Orbee-Tuff from Planet Dog is a durable way to play. Unlike rope chews which can easily be shredded, this toy is safer and longer lasting. It’s BPA-, lead-, and phthalate-free and infused with natural mint which possibly can help with smelly breath. The toy also has an attached ball, so it’s a convenient way to play fetch with your buddy without dealing with slobber. It bounces every which way and floats, making it a fun choice for water dogs who like to splash and retrieve. Best for Puppies: Benebone Puppy Dog Chew Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy For dogs that really like to chew, Benebone products are an enticing choice. They’re made from strong nylon and food-grade extras like bacon, chicken, peanuts, and maple wood. Everything is made in the U.S. and there are no chemicals or artificial flavors. Like all nylon hard chews, they aren’t edible. Replace them after “reasonable wear.” (If you aren’t sure what that means, the company has guidelines online or you can send them photos of your dog’s toy.) Teething puppies are always gnawing, so Benebone recently introduced a puppy line of products featuring a somewhat softer material. The bones come in tiny, small, and medium for puppies ranging all the way from teeny to up to 60 pounds. Best Interactive: KONG Wobbler Treat Dispensing Dog Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Chewy Pack the Wobbler with your pup’s kibble or other treats and then let them play. With every nudge and swipe, the toy spins unpredictably while dispensing tasty nuggets. It’s a great way to slow down fast eaters, provide enrichment to stave off boredom, and it gives your dog a workout at meal time. Because food toys can get icky, it’s great that the Wobbler is dishwasher-safe and comes apart for easy filling and cleaning. There are two sizes: small and large. The small holds about a half cup of food and the large holds one cup, depending on the size of the kibble. Best for Seniors: Kong Cozie Marvin the Moose Plush Dog Toy Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on PETCO For cuddle time, Kong Cozie stuffed toys are the best we’ve found. They’re super soft, even if you have to wash them a few times, and they come in all sorts of cute and colorful characters. They do double duty as pillows, and make the best snuggle buddies for senior dogs who’d rather nap than play. When it’s time to have a little fun, these plush toys can withstand some tough play. They have a very durable squeaker and aren’t easily dismantled. My dog is enamored with his Cozie sheep. He will wander around with it in his mouth squeaking and squeaking and squeaking it. I’ve had puppies work hard on dismantling these stuffies and I think only the moose has a bit of a tattered ear. Best New Fill and Freeze Toys: SodaPup Dog Chew Toy and Treat Dispenser Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Chewy If you like to fill classic Kong toys with peanut butter, cream cheese, or any other tasty choices for your pet, you can add to your playbook with SodaPup. Made from durable natural rubber, these toys come in all sorts of colorful shapes ranging from soda cans and coffee cups to flying saucers and cupcakes. You can fill them with treats or kibble and let your pup work to get them out. Or you can smear peanut butter inside and freeze them. Or skip the food altogether and let your dog just chew on them. The U.S.-made toys come in four sizes: small, medium, large, and extra-large. Some reviewers say they run small, so you may want to consider sizing up. Final Verdict Our top dog toy pick is the Zogoflex Qwizl (available from Chewy), because it's durable and can be recycled. If you're looking for something more cuddly, consider Outward Hound plush toys (available on Amazon). Why Trust Treehugger? The proud mom of a border collie mix rescue dog, Mary Jo DiLonardo has fostered 30 dogs and puppies. With that many pups, she’s gone through a lot of dog toys. For more than 25 years, Mary Jo has covered a wide range of topics focused on nature, pets, health, science and anything that helps make the world a better place. She has spent six years with Treehugger, formerly under the Mother Nature Network brand.